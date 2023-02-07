KSEN/K96—Bozeman Trophy Athletes of the Week both had huge scoring nights breaking individual season and career highs. On Sr. night in Cut Bank, it was a sophomore that took over the show! Jaydas Running Wolf hit two- 3-point shots before you could blink and ended up landing 5 of them before the night was over. He also hit plenty of 2-point shots, made a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line and ended the night with 33.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO