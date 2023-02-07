ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tickets Now on Sale for MSU 2023 Spring Rodeo

BOZEMAN — Tickets go on sale today for the 2023 Montana State University Spring Rodeo, which will run Thursday, April 13, through Sunday, April 16, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. The action begins at 7 p.m. Thursday with performance rounds. Friday and Saturday slack rounds will start at 10...
MSU International Food Bazaar Set for Feb. 15

BOZEMAN – Montana State University will once again host its International Food Bazaar from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in MSU’s Rendezvous Dining Pavilion and Miller Dining Commons. MSU international students, in collaboration with the chefs of MSU’s Culinary Services, will plan and prepare traditional foods...
Bonnie Raitt: Two Montana Concerts in September

BOZEMAN— Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bonnie Raitt will play at Montana State University’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Saturday, Sept. 9, as part of a newly announced 2023 tour. Tickets are available at ticketswest.com. Prices range from $56 to $86, plus fees. MSU is one of nine...
Athlete of the Week

KSEN/K96—Bozeman Trophy Athletes of the Week both had huge scoring nights breaking individual season and career highs. On Sr. night in Cut Bank, it was a sophomore that took over the show! Jaydas Running Wolf hit two- 3-point shots before you could blink and ended up landing 5 of them before the night was over. He also hit plenty of 2-point shots, made a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line and ended the night with 33.
