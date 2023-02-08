Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick seeking applicants for city boards and commissions
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The City of Kennewick is currently accepting applications from residents and business owners to serve on several boards and commissions. According to the the City of Kennewick board and commission positions are an opportunity to participate in the city's governmental process by shaping and influencing public policy. The...
nbcrightnow.com
Family of 4 displaced after Kennewick house fire
Kennewick, Wash. - On Friday February 10th, Kennewick Fire Department, Benton Co. Fire District 1, and the Pasco Fire Department were called to a home at the 4000 block of West 20th Ave. for a house fire. KFD says they got calls reporting that there was flames and smoke that were visible through the front door of the house around 11 p.m.
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla County reporting increase in scam calls
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. - The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office (WWCSO) posted about an increase in scam call reports claiming to be from the office. The caller will make claims about missing a court date or information regarding a high-profile case. "The kicker is that the suspect(s) are rude,...
nbcrightnow.com
DUI crash causes Richland power outage
Richland, Wash. - Richland Police Department and Benton County Sheriffs Office responded to a DUI crash earlier Saturday morning after it caused a power outage in the area. Officers on scene says the driver of the car jumped the curb and ran into a power box. Line crews are working...
nbcrightnow.com
Health District confirms Benton County's first backyard bird flu case of 2023
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) has confirmed the first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI, or bird flu) detected in Benton County in 2023. It reported very low risk to the general public on February 10, after multiple birds from one backyard flock suddenly died the week before.
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon news update February 10: OR Supreme Court won't overturn lower court blockage of gun control, Grant County man rescued after falling through ice, free tax help available and more
The Oregon Supreme Court will not overturn a lower court's ruling that blocks the implementation of gun control measures, including background checks and permits. A Grant County man and his dog are safe after falling through the ice and being rescued. Free tax help is available for those that need it in Hermiston.
nbcrightnow.com
RPD fills new Deputy Chief position
RICHLAND, Wash.- David Neher is the new Deputy Police Chief with the RPD. RPD Chief Brigit Clary recently announced the promotion of Neher to the Deputy Chief position. “I’m proud to name Deputy Chief Neher in this new role and know that he will continue to diligently serve the citizens and employees of Richland,” Chief Clary said.
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick Bed Bath & Beyond closing
Bed Bath & Beyond has announced the closing of another 150 stores, including its Kennewick location. The move comes as the company announced it has raised more than $1 billion to hold off filing for bankruptcy.
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick Police: Three cars stolen in one morning while warming up
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is reporting that three cars were stolen from different homes on February 9, all while the cars were being warmed up in their owners’ driveway. The cars had been left unlocked, so KPD is urging people not to leave their car unattended and unlocked while warming it up.
nbcrightnow.com
Hermiston girls who code
Hermiston joins the list of schools with girls who code clubs. The club hopes to help students and women across the country advance in STEM fields.
nbcrightnow.com
Suspected McMurray St shooter Michael Reep arrested in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. - The Richland Police Department says Michael Reep, one of the suspected shooters from the McMurray St shooting, has been taken into custody in Las Vegas. He was wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm following the death of Jarrod Yockey; RPD reports Reep shot and killed Yockey January 26.
nbcrightnow.com
Chiawana one of 10 high schools awarded grant from Mariners
PASCO, Wash.- The Seattle Mariners have announced the 10 recipients of the annual $50,000 Mariners Care Equipment Donation Grant to support high school baseball and softball programs in Washington and Oregon. Chiawana High School in Pasco is one of the schools receiving a grant. According to a press release from...
nbcrightnow.com
Increasing Clouds, Mountain Snow and Gusty Winds in the Foothills
Tonight, increasing clouds and strong gusty winds in the foothills of the Oregon Blues, winds 20-30 mph and gusts up to 55 MPH additionally breezy to gusty winds for Walla Walla...decreasing overnight. Friday increasing clouds with light mountain snow in the Cascades and a slight chance of stray showers for...
nbcrightnow.com
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- Juan Pablo Aguilar, 31, has been charged with attempted murder after firing 15 rounds in a shooting near 6th and Clark Street in Pasco on February 7. According to probable cause documents for Aguilar's arrest filed in Franklin County Superior Court Aguilar fired 15 rounds, hitting a male victim twice.
Comments / 0