Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exploring the Ever-Changing Beauty of Our Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
K. Kawaii release his single pretty little spider from his debut album "Love Letters and Smoke Signals"averyhensleyAtlanta, GA
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in GeorgiaTravel MavenAtlanta, GA
9 Atlanta Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyAtlanta, GA
Related
In the halls of Booker T. Washington high school, students are literally walking through history
The first public high school in the state of Georgia for African American students, which opened in 1924.
Tyrone Sandy Creek takes a toll on Ellenwood Cedar Grove
Tyrone Sandy Creek charged Ellenwood Cedar Grove and collected a 49-30 victory in Georgia girls basketball on February 10.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Griffin pastors accused of locking up elderly patients file lawsuit
Atlanta News First anchor and Eagles superfan Rick Folbaum joins ANF+ Sports Tonight for our Super Bowl preview!. Georgia requires least basic training time for police officers in U.S. Updated: 4 hours ago. Georgia officers receive 408 hours of training, much lower than the national average. Alleged "witch doctor" charged...
WMAZ
'It's hurtful, It's painful': Family remembers Houston County native killed in College Park shooting
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — After losing him to gun violence near Atlanta, a family remembers their son as a loving, caring and friendly young man. His name was Jaden George. His father, Christopher Turner, says his son never hung up the phone without telling his father he loved him.
Police present at Marist School after investigation of student remarks
A report received during a disciplinary investigation led Marist School to ask for police officers to be at the school Friday.
7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta
Atlanta is home to dozens of neighborhoods and is surrounded by just as many suburbs, all unique and worth visiting. The city is often discussed in terms of areas “inside the perimeter” (ITP) and “outside the perimeter” (OTP), referring to the highway that loops around the city. In this article, we’ve focused on some of […] The post 7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
theatlanta100.com
Tyler Perry expanding Atlanta studios
With the property title granted on Dec. 28 for $8.4 million, the Tyler Perry Studios campus in Southwest Atlanta will expand by 37 acres. Previously, Perry has said a future expansion could include an all-new entertainment district with retail stores, restaurants and dinner theatres. Some popular movies and series that...
Vigil held for Atlanta nightlife legend, family posts $100K reward for info on suspect
Police want to talk to Jonathan Soto, 39, about the killing of Michael Gidewon.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta man arrested while walking dog
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man was arrested while walking his dog, dragging the dog during a brief foot chase. Michael Hardeman was walking his dog on Victoria Place Feb. 3 when he was met by Atlanta police officers. The officers questioned him before he fled, dragging his dog behind him. The officers tased Hardeman after Hardeman took a firearm out of his pocket and threw it into the street.
Deja News: Brian Nichols killed four in 2005 courthouse rampage
FROM OUR ARCHIVES: A review of the news that made The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s front pages through the decades.
atlantafi.com
Here Are The Best Live Music Venues In Atlanta
If you’ve ever just wanted a place to chill and listen to music, Atlanta, Georgia has quite a few options. While it’s not quite the live music mecca you’d experience in some other Southern cities like Nashville or New Orleans, Atlanta holds its own. This article will...
Atlanta loses major music festival, partially due to security concerns and fights over gun control
Georgia law says guns cannot be banned on public property.
9 metro Atlanta locations named on list of the nation’s worst interchanges, including 2 in top 10
The new report named nine different metro Atlanta interchanges out of 100.
2 Students from Same Atlanta High School Found Dead, Police Say Cases Are Unrelated
An Atlanta area high school is mourning the deaths of two students that were found dead as authorities say the cases are unrelated. The remains of 16-year-old Susana Morales were found by a passerby near Drowning Creek Road in Dacula, Georgia, on Monday, according to 11 Alive. Susana, a student at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, Georgia, about 20 minutes from Atlanta, was first reported missing over the summer.
Popular Georgia restaurant opens new Atlanta spot
A popular Georgia-based restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Atlanta, with a grand opening event scheduled for later this month. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 18, 2023, the popular local Georgia-based restaurant chain Urban Wings will be holding a grand opening event for its newest restaurant location in Atlanta, according to local sources.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Whataburger to break ground in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning southeast Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials confirmed that one person has died and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the area of 100 Fulton Street SE after reports of a shooting around 6:54 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found two males with...
fox5atlanta.com
Changes ordered to make Atlanta nightclubs safer
Recent violence at some Atlanta night spots may have club-goers concerned. Lots of people are expected to hit those spots this weekend, but some changes are on the way to make those areas safer.
All-clear given at Colony Square after threatening calls to Chick-fil-A
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police report the all-clear has been given in the area. Several evacuations around Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta were initiated on Friday after threatening calls were made to the Chick-fil-A in the area. Atlanta Police confirmed to 11Alive that units were investigating suspicious and threatening...
Atlanta rap label Quality Control sold to South Korean company
One of the hottest record labels in Atlanta has just been sold. According to The Hollywood Reporter, South Korean entertainment company HYBE has acquired Quality Control Music, which is led by founder Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas. The deal is worth approximately $300 million, as HYBE paid $250 million to purchase the label, and gave the remaining $50 million in new stock to Lee and Thomas.
Comments / 0