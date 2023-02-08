ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Griffin pastors accused of locking up elderly patients file lawsuit

Atlanta News First anchor and Eagles superfan Rick Folbaum joins ANF+ Sports Tonight for our Super Bowl preview!. Georgia requires least basic training time for police officers in U.S. Updated: 4 hours ago. Georgia officers receive 408 hours of training, much lower than the national average. Alleged "witch doctor" charged...
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta

Atlanta is home to dozens of neighborhoods and is surrounded by just as many suburbs, all unique and worth visiting. The city is often discussed in terms of areas “inside the perimeter” (ITP) and “outside the perimeter” (OTP), referring to the highway that loops around the city. In this article, we’ve focused on some of […] The post 7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
theatlanta100.com

Tyler Perry expanding Atlanta studios

With the property title granted on Dec. 28 for $8.4 million, the Tyler Perry Studios campus in Southwest Atlanta will expand by 37 acres. Previously, Perry has said a future expansion could include an all-new entertainment district with retail stores, restaurants and dinner theatres. Some popular movies and series that...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta man arrested while walking dog

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man was arrested while walking his dog, dragging the dog during a brief foot chase. Michael Hardeman was walking his dog on Victoria Place Feb. 3 when he was met by Atlanta police officers. The officers questioned him before he fled, dragging his dog behind him. The officers tased Hardeman after Hardeman took a firearm out of his pocket and threw it into the street.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Here Are The Best Live Music Venues In Atlanta

If you’ve ever just wanted a place to chill and listen to music, Atlanta, Georgia has quite a few options. While it’s not quite the live music mecca you’d experience in some other Southern cities like Nashville or New Orleans, Atlanta holds its own. This article will...
ATLANTA, GA
People

2 Students from Same Atlanta High School Found Dead, Police Say Cases Are Unrelated

An Atlanta area high school is mourning the deaths of two students that were found dead as authorities say the cases are unrelated. The remains of 16-year-old Susana Morales were found by a passerby near Drowning Creek Road in Dacula, Georgia, on Monday, according to 11 Alive. Susana, a student at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, Georgia, about 20 minutes from Atlanta, was first reported missing over the summer.
DACULA, GA
Kristen Walters

Popular Georgia restaurant opens new Atlanta spot

A popular Georgia-based restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Atlanta, with a grand opening event scheduled for later this month. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 18, 2023, the popular local Georgia-based restaurant chain Urban Wings will be holding a grand opening event for its newest restaurant location in Atlanta, according to local sources.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Whataburger to break ground in Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

1 dead, 1 injured in early morning southeast Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials confirmed that one person has died and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the area of 100 Fulton Street SE after reports of a shooting around 6:54 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found two males with...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

All-clear given at Colony Square after threatening calls to Chick-fil-A

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police report the all-clear has been given in the area. Several evacuations around Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta were initiated on Friday after threatening calls were made to the Chick-fil-A in the area. Atlanta Police confirmed to 11Alive that units were investigating suspicious and threatening...
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

Atlanta rap label Quality Control sold to South Korean company

One of the hottest record labels in Atlanta has just been sold. According to The Hollywood Reporter, South Korean entertainment company HYBE has acquired Quality Control Music, which is led by founder Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas. The deal is worth approximately $300 million, as HYBE paid $250 million to purchase the label, and gave the remaining $50 million in new stock to Lee and Thomas.
ATLANTA, GA

