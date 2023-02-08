New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Portland Trail Blazers forward Josh Hart are two of the most prominent college basketball players in recent memory. They will now be playing together in the NBA after the Knicks traded for Hart, leading to an awesome reaction from Brunson which is going viral on social media. The Read more... The post Jalen Brunson has amazing reaction to massive Knicks trade appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO