Changes Coming to Maple Grove’s Rock Elm Tavern to Include New Name
A popular Maple Grove restaurant is undergoing changes that are expected to include a new name. Rock Elm Tavern, which opened in 2018, now has a new owner. A significant portion of the changes is happening next door where the former Sugar and Spice Sweetery was located. The bakery closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The Lion King," "Funny Girl" included in Hennepin Theatre Trust's 2023-24 Broadway season
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin Theatre Trust announced its 2023-2024 season, boasting six different premieres and three returning favorite acts.The season will kick off Oct. 8 with "Girl From the North Country" -- a Tony Award-winning musical featuring the music of Minnesota native Bob Dylan.A total of nine shows are on the docket for Twin Cities theatre lovers:"Girl From the North Country" -- Oct. 8-14, 2023"Company" -- Nov. 14-19, 2023"Aladdin" -- Dec. 5-10, 2023"Mrs. Doubtfire" -- Dec. 19-24, 2023"Funny Girl" -- Jan. 16-21, 2024"MAMMA MIA!" -- Feb. 6-11, 2024"Clue" -- Feb. 27 – March 3, 2024"The Lion King" -- March 27 – April 28, 2024"MJ" -- May 14-26, 2024All shows will be performed at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Minneapolis.Hennepin Theatre Trust says it expects 300,000 to attend next season's shows, which collectively have garnered 17 Tony Awards.Season ticket packages for new and current Hennepin Theatre Trust subscribers are on sale now.Tickets for individual shows will go on sale to the general public at a later date.For more information on the upcoming season, click here.
Twin Cities hot homes: Stylish St. Louis Park remodel asks $650K
This St. Louis Park charmer with updates galore is on the market for $649,999. Beaming with natural light, the custom remodel is located at 3301 Zarthan Ave. S. Layout: The 2,698-square-foot house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms with new flooring and a sparkling kitchen. Design: Large windows and shiny...
NEXT Weather: Warmer-than-average streak to bring string of 40-degree days
MINNEAPOLIS – If you're ready for a preview of spring, this weekend should be pretty close to the mark.WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames says, after Friday's minor dip back into average, temperatures should jump into the 40s for the next three to four days.Dames said Saturday will be a bit breeze, with a southwest wind around 10 to 15 mph. But it will be tough to mind with highs in the low 40s, and plenty of sun throughout.The change comes on Valentine's Day. While the holiday will bring another day with above-average highs, that's also when a system begins to move raindrops in.By Wednesday and Thursday, we could see more of a snowy mix, with the potential for a real return to winter."This one is worth watching," Dames said.
The List: Jason’s Favorite Pizza in the Twin Cities
Food critic ranks the 30-plus best slices in the metro and beyond. This won’t be controversial, right? The post The List: Jason’s Favorite Pizza in the Twin Cities appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
Multiple Prescott High School students killed in high-speed crash
ST PAUL, Minn. — Two Prescott High School students died in an "airborne" crash off Highway 61 in St. Paul late Friday night. According to Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of the vehicle — a 16-year-old boy — lost control of the car which was traveling "at a high rate of speed." The car then rolled, went airborne and crashed into "several trees."
Popular and Delicious Crepe Café Announces 1st Minnesota Location
As someone who is not only a big fan of sweets but crepes, I am very excited to share the news of new crepe stores coming to Minnesota!. This past Summer it was announced that the Texas-based, fast-casual restaurant chain, Sweet Paris Crêperie, and Café, would be coming to Minnesota to open four locations! Their authentic menu and charming store design that transports you to the streets of Paris will bring a unique experience that I think we Minnesotans will LOVE!
2 teenage boys dead, 2 others in unknown condition after St. Paul crash
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Four teenagers were involved in a fatal crash in St. Paul late Friday night.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened after 11 p.m. along Highway 61 north of Lower Afton Road.A Nissan Maxima was said to be traveling at fast speeds when it veered off the road, rolled and went airborne. The vehicle crashed in the tree line, striking a number of trees.Investigators say that the car came to rest about 40 to 50 feet from the main roadway.The driver, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to Regions Hospital with unspecified injuries. There were three...
White Bear Lake McDonald's Restaurants Step Up to Support White Bear Lake Police Officer Ryan Sheak
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (February 9, 2023) – The Front Line Foundation (TFLF) announced today that it has partnered with two White Bear Lake McDonald's restaurants to further support the Beyond the Call of Duty Fund to assist White Bear Lake Police Officer Ryan Sheak, who was shot multiple times while on duty on January 24. In addition to serving as a first responder, Sheak is a current TFLF Board Member.
A Minnesota mom goes into septic shock. What her 4-year-old son does next is astonishing
BIG LAKE, Minn. – A quick-thinking Minnesota 4-year-old saved the life of someone special to him - his mother.Rachel Milless was sick with pneumonia and the flu when she dropped to the floor of their Big Lake home a few months ago. She was in septic shock."I went into a coughing fit and just couldn't get my breath and started to feel like I was drowning almost," Rachel said.Milless' son, Asher, went for her nebulizer to help clear her airways."He was able to put my meds in my little cup, put it together, plug it in, put all the tubing...
Where’s the best pizza in Minnesota? Jason DeRusha gives his top 25 spots
With National Pizza Day arriving once again, the debate of “Where’s the best pizza spot in Minnesota?” is as hot as ever. Where do Minnesotans and Jason DeRusha think you can get the best slice?
Fire damages residence hall room at University of Northwestern
ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Officials are investigating after a fire at a metro university damaged a residence hall Tuesday night.The Roseville Fire Department says firefighters were dispatched shortly after 10:30 p.m. to the University of Northwestern residence hall on Eagle Drive.Crews searched the building and discovered a fire burning on a third-floor kitchenette. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, keeping the fire contained to one unit.The fire department says no one was injured, but a resident room and an adjacent hallway sustained fire and smoke damage.
Man seriously injured after hitting trees with snowmobile
WALKER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Chaska, Minnesota was seriously hurt after a snowmobile crash late Wednesday night. Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk says his office received a 911 call about a snowmobile crash at 11:50 p.m. February 8. It happened on the Paul Bunyan Trail in rural Walker, MN.
Snowmobiler dies in crash near Pequot Lakes on Tuesday
(Maple Township, MN)--An Eden Prairie man is dead after crashing his snowmobile near Pequot Lakes. The crash happened Tuesday morning on the Maple Leaf snowmobile trail along County Road One in Maple Township. Authorities say the 54-year-old snowmobiler had been trying to navigate a driveway approach along the trail when he was thrown from the vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Minnesota Food Called The Best in the America
Go ahead and give yourself a pat on the back, Minnesota. Because a well-known food critic has called this Minnesota food the best in America!. Living here in Minnesota, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State.
Police investigating after shots fired inside Minneapolis restaurant at lunchtime Thursday
An apparent shooting in the Uptown neighborhood of South Minneapolis on Thursday drew a large police presence to the area. Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots come from inside the Breakfast Klub restaurant on Lagoon Avenue in Uptown.
NEXT Weather: Cooler Friday, before another lengthy warmup
MINNEAPOLIS – Cooler air is spilling into Minnesota Friday, causing temperatures to dip into the seasonable mid-20s -- but only temporarily.WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says Friday morning will have a sub-zero feel due to a windy overnight; that being said, it was already into double-digit temperatures by 5:30 a.m.Friday's high will reach about 27, which is the average. Winds will calm down as the day progresses, and there will be dominant sunshine.When we get to the weekend, temps will rebound into the 30s. Saturday's high in the metro will be 39, while Sunday's will be 37, O'Connor said.Next week will feature more temps in the mid-to-high 30s, with a high of 40 forecasted on Valentine's Day -- but we may get slammed by a storm starting that evening.
Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota
It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota, and it just recently celebrated its 6 month anniversary. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
Augsburg wrestler loses college savings in Instagram 'fraud'
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As a freshman at Augsburg University, Brooklyn Hays is one of the top-ranked female collegiate wrestlers in the country. So when someone direct messaged her on Instagram saying they would pay her to use one of the pictures she'd posted for a mural, she thought it was a dream come true.
