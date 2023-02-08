Read full article on original website
DBR: Friday, February 10th, 2023
Track and field is in South Carolina this weekend competing at Clemson’s Tiger Paw Invitational. The action starts today with field events. Tonight, men’s tennis is back again, this time competing against #18 Arizona. Lots of awesome stuff happening at the Hawkins tonight, so get out and support!
DBR: Thursday, February 9th, 2023
With a dominant finish to end the second half, Baylor beat OU 82-72 to improve to 7-4 in conference. Women’s Tennis is bringing home a stress-free win from Massachusetts. You can buy season tickets for less than fifty bucks right now! Get them before they’re gone. We LOVE...
WT Secures Victory, No. 10 MT Records Loss
The Baylor Women’s Tennis team (7-2) toppled their Ivy League challenger while the Men’s Tennis team (5-3) fell in a conference matchup. The Women’s team earned a 5-2 victory over Harvard (3-4) in Cambridge. Anita Sahdiieva and Brooke Thompson bested Iveta Daujotaite and Rachel Arbitman, 6-3 to...
