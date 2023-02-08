I first tried drinking bone broth a few months ago when a friend of mine told me she lost weight drinking it. The next morning before my normal breakfast; I reach for the bb. I made my first attempt at drinking the broth cold. I was successful at holding down my cool low-sodium drink. I most definitely enjoy drinking it warmed now. I remembered watching a YouTube video of Kylie Jenner saying she enjoyed sipping on heated bone broth. I quickly discovered my own reason to sip the broth slowly. I do not have what is considered a weak stomach, however, when I chugged the broth it fell heavy on my stomach and kicked into nausea. So I would suggest that anyone that tries drinking bb heat and sip for comfort in the gastrointestinal tract.

