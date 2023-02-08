Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWaterford Township, MI
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His SeatWestland NewsLakeland, FL
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
wgvunews.org
Falling in Love with Michigan 2-11
Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
This Michigan Mansion Is One Of The Most Terrifying Places In America
Call me a chicken if you want, but I hate being scared!. The ONLY THING I like about Halloween is the candy. People who actually enjoy being scared at haunted houses blow my mind. But If you're one of those people that likes to be scared this might be some...
beltmag.com
On Woolly Bear Caterpillars and Michiganders
It takes a lot of work to survive winter. It takes a lot of gear, a lot of preparations. Buying salt for the driveway, buying kitty litter for our trunks. Making sure there’s blankets and flashlights and bottled water in the car in case we’re stuck in a drift or the car won’t start when it’s below freezing.
Finally Paid Off! MI Man Wins $1.5M Lottery Using Kids’ Birthdays
Being persistent with his numbers paid off big for this Livingston County man. Playing the lottery often comes with a lot of superstitions for players. Many people play the same numbers over and over, while others only use particular stores and machines to buy their tickets. Staying consistent helped this Livingston County man with the Lotto 47 jackpot.
US foreclosure filings are up 36%, Michigan is in the top 3
Data from ATTOM's January 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows foreclosure filings across the country are up 36% from a year ago.
southarkansassun.com
$180 Inflation Relief Checks in Michigan, Who are Qualified?
An amount of $180 inflation relief checks might be sent to the qualified residents in Michigan if it will pass the legislation process. The inflation relief checks were sent to qualified residents in some states in the country to combat the effect of the increasing inflation rate. On the other hand, a state like Michigan is still in the stage of proposing to send $180 inflation relief checks.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Recreation Passport fees to increase on March 1
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The cost to get into Michigan state parks and recreation areas is about to go up as the state of Michigan is increasing the cost of its Recreation Passport on March 1. Effect rive Wednesday, March 1, the cost of a Recreation Passport will climb...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan is on Target to Be a Climate Haven
For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off
There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
wrif.com
Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America
Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
wmuk.org
Why's That: Why is the second letter on this license plate always N?
Listener Anil Arakkal lives in the Kalamazoo area. Last year he noticed a new license plate on the road. “It caught my attention not only because it’s a dark color with a light letter,” he said. Bearing the slogan “WATER-WINTER WONDERLAND” at the bottom. “It’s also...
The man giving away millions in Michigan
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in Michigan and the good he is doing for the community.
DBusiness Daily Update: Sonar Discovers 150-year-old Shipwreck Off Coast of Lake Superior, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Sonar Discovers 150-year-old Shipwreck Off Coast of Lake Superior, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board
A Catholic organization’s attempts to insert language around “civil protections for religious organizations” into a bill that would expand the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA) are essentially dead on arrival and will not be incorporated into the bill or prevent the legislation from moving forward, said the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield). “This […] The post Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best forwards and posts
Vote now: Who is the best guard in Michigan girls high school basketball? Michigan’s top high school girls basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 1) Michigan’s top high school girls basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 2) Over the next week, we’ll be taking a look at ...
MLive.com
Michigan Open golf championship to have new home in 2023
The Michigan Open is on the move. The Michigan PGA’s premier championship will be held June 12-15 at Katke-Cousins Golf Course on the campus of Oakland University. The Michigan PGA signed a two-year agreement to hold the event there.
The most romantic restaurant in Michigan, according to Yelp
Looking to treat your special someone to a romantic Valentine’s dinner, but none of the pizzerias in your area will deliver a pepperoni pie in the crude shape of a heart?
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan viewers cancel cable TV in record numbers in 2022, report shows
Statewide, 37.5 percent of households now have cable TV. That's down from 62 percent in 2009 and mirrors a national trend. The number of households breaking away from cable television in Michigan accelerated in 2022, with over 151,000 households dropping the service, a 9 percent drop, the biggest one-year decline.
Morning Sun
3 local dairy farms earn national honors
Three mid-Michigan dairy farms have received National Dairy Quality Awards from the National Mastitis Council. They were among 16 dairy farms in Michigan that earned honors during the organization’s annual meeting in Atlanta earlier this month. Receiving Gold Awards were Gross Farms, owned by Steve, Phil and Kevin Gross...
Is Ford Motor Company Going To Build A Factory in West Michigan?
Anytime a major factory comes into an area, that community flourishes. So is the Ford Motor Company going to build a new Factory in West Michigan?. I grew up in an automotive family and have some understanding of what a major factory can do for a community. I have also seen what happens when a factory leaves a community.
