One dead following pedestrian vs. vehicle accident in Fountain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police have confirmed that a fatal accident has shutdown Eastbound Fountain Blvd, as well as North and South Jet Wing on Fountain.

Officers have confirmed it was between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

By 10 a.m., law enforcement said the intersection had reopened.

Colorado Springs police will be holding a press conference to confirm more detail this morning.

