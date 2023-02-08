Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
James Cecil Tom
James Cecil Tom, 79, South Bend, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at home. He was born Sept. 5, 1943, in Kosciusko County. On April 8, 1967, he married Linda Suter in South Bend. She survives along with two children: Julia (Casey) Miller, Goshen; and Andrew (Christon) Tom, Mishawaka; and...
inkfreenews.com
Kenneth Wayne Kehr
Kenneth Wayne Kehr, 75, Plymouth. passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at his home. He was born Oct. 16, 1947, in Goshen. He would marry Diane Figg; she survives. Kenneth is survived by his wife: Diane; two daughters: Amanda (Clint) Peters and Angela (Steve) Wozniak; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother: Gary (Karen) Kehr; a sister: Sharon Gutherie; step-children: Joshua Snyder, San Antonio, Tex.; Sarah (Andy) Perschbacher, Plymouth; Aaron (Danielle) Snyder, Williamsburg, Va.; and Rachel Snyder and Stephanie (Brice) Poling, Plymouth; and nine step-grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
James McCune Voris — UPDATED
James McCune Voris, 74, Wabash, died Feb. 7, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Dec. 24, 1948. The loving memory of James Voris will forever be cherished by his companion of 10 years, Debra Sailors; two daughters; one brother; and one sister. The family of...
inkfreenews.com
Asher Alton Adkins
Asher Alton Adkins, 85, Columbia City, died peacefully at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at The Waters of Columbia City. He was born May 22, 1937. He is survived by his children, Debra (Tony) Mawhorter, Wolf Lake, Lisa (Thomas Smith) Davis, Columbia City and Jose Adkins, Mexico; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Alice Thompson, West Virginia; and.
inkfreenews.com
James L. Crull
James L. Crull, 93, lifelong resident of Wabash, died at 10:50 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at his home. He was born on May 25, 1929, in Wabash. He married Betty Thompson in Lincolnville on May 25, 1952. He is survived by his wife: Betty R. Crull, Wabash; and two...
inkfreenews.com
Hiro Lee Kain Chaplin
Hiro Lee Kain Chaplin, 4 months old, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Wabash Parkview Hospital. He was born Sept. 27, 2022. Hiro is survived by his parents, Ethan and Anna (Moore) Chaplin; four sisters, Alora Hampton, Aryah Chaplin, BenJeana Chaplin and Aria Chaplin, all of Marion; paternal grandparents, Dan (Kathrine) Chaplin, Marion; maternal grandparents, Benjamin (Carrie) Moore, Wabash; paternal great-grandparents, Roger (Dixie) Covey, Arkansas; and maternal great-grandmothers, Myrtle Moore, Wabash and Carol Tackett, North Manchester.
inkfreenews.com
Public Defenders Assigned To Bandy, Lehman Cases
ALBION — The two men currently in custody for allegedly murdering 17-year-old Laurel Jean Mitchell in 1975 have had public defenders assigned to their cases. James J. Abbs, Albion, is serving as the lead public defender for Fred Bandy Jr., 67, Goshen. Sarah E. Ober and J. Seth Tipton, Avilla, are also serving as co-public defenders for Bandy.
inkfreenews.com
John Edward Nunemaker
John Edward Nunemaker, 95, Goshen, died at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at his home. He was born Nov. 19, 1927, in Elkhart County. On Aug. 28, 1948, he married Doris Jean (Wenger) Nunemaker, and she died Aug. 18, 2017. Surviving are a daughter: Connie (Mark) Haarer, Elkhart; three...
inkfreenews.com
Ohio Man Heading To Family Funeral Arrested On OWI Charges
COLUMBIA CITY — An Ohio man heading to a family funeral in Columbia City was arrested in Whitley County for driving while intoxicated. Early in the morning on Friday, Feb. 10, Indiana State Police Master Trooper Todd Reed was patrolling on SR 9, just north of Columbia City. Around...
inkfreenews.com
Joe L. Duenez
Joe L. Duenez, 78, passed away on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at home after a short illness. He was born on May 23, 1944, in Reynosa, Mexico. On Oct. 5, 2012, he married Carol Richards in New Paris. He is survived by his wife: Carol, Walkerton; children: Eric Duenez, Plymouth;...
inkfreenews.com
Angela K. Day
Angela K. Day, 51, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Center for Hospice Care, Mishawaka. She was born July 14, 1971. She married her high school sweetheart, Jon, on Sept. 8, 2006. She is survived by her parents, Steve and Betty Klingerman, Plymouth; husband Jon Day, Bourbon; children, Katie Lenker,...
inkfreenews.com
David B. Puro
David B. Puro, 70, Goshen, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at home of natural causes. He was born July 3, 1952, in Goshen. Survivors include two brothers: Mike (Laurie) Puro, Goshen; and Timothy (Victoria) Puro, Bloomington; two nephews; and a niece. Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen, is handling arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Willodene “Billie” Schrock
Willodene “Billie” Schrock, 89, passed away at 7:44 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Hospice House in Mishawaka. She was born on Feb. 18, 1933, in Nappanee. On Oct. 24, 1965, she and Marvin R. Schrock were united in marriage. Marvin preceded her in death on April 16, 2016, after 50 years of marriage.
inkfreenews.com
Ellenwood, Moriarty, Bowers Top Valley Class Of 2023
AKRON — For another time in Tippecanoe Valley High School’s history, two students are at the top of its graduating class. Alexandra “Allie” Ellenwood and Molly Moriarty are co-valedictorians for Valley’s 2023 class, achieving the same GPA. Joining them at the top is salutatorian Abigail “Abby” Bowers.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. General Audit Corporation v. Jeff Currie d/b/a Currie Roofing v. Austin Miotto d/b/a Quality Restoration and Richard Miotto d/b/a Quality Restoration, $7,008. RealAmerica Management LLC v. William K. Austin, $2,421.03. Sherri Makinson v. Rodney...
inkfreenews.com
Ball State University Singers Pay Visit To Syracuse
SYRACUSE — Wawasee High School’s auditorium was jumping, jiving and wailing Friday evening as Chautauqua-Wawasee welcomed the Ball State University Singers to Syracuse (click to see performance video). The show choir featured around two dozen talented performers to the stage for a 90-minute performance filled with rousing show tunes, soulful ballads and popular numbers straight from recent top-40 charts.
inkfreenews.com
Winners Announced For WL Park, Police Departments’ Valentine’s Card Contest
WINONA LAKE — The winners of the Winona Lake Limitless Park Department and the Winona Lake Police Department Valentine’s Day card contest have been announced. Ellie Neff, Aubrey Jones, Marisa Jackson, Charlotte Plack, Ari Demopoulos and Leyla Kline were selected as the top six in the first-ever competition and received their prizes, including stuffed animals, on Friday, Feb. 10, in the WLPD office.
inkfreenews.com
Shirley A. Priser — UPDATED
Shirley Ann Priser, 85, Warsaw, died peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 8 2023, at her home in Warsaw, surrounded by loved ones. She was under the care of Kosciusko Home Care and Hospice. Shirley was born Sept. 25, 1937, in Columbia City, to Maxine Bradbury Grimm and N. Ward Harmon. Ward died when Shirley was an infant, and she was adopted by Volentine “Tiny” Grimm.
inkfreenews.com
Robert E. Dorsch
Robert E. Dorsch Sr., 91, South Bend, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. He was born June 30, 1931. On July 2, 1955, he married Joann Rawles. She survives with their two daughters, Candis McCarthy, Goshen and Julie (Ken) Selby, Granger; and their son, Robert Jr. (Wendy) Dorsch, Mishawaka; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Keri Fisher — PENDING
Keri Fisher, 48, Syracuse, and previously a longtime resident of Elkhart, passed away at home unexpectedly just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Services are planned for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Viewing will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Titus Funeral Home of Syracuse. A full...
Comments / 0