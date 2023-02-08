Kenneth Wayne Kehr, 75, Plymouth. passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at his home. He was born Oct. 16, 1947, in Goshen. He would marry Diane Figg; she survives. Kenneth is survived by his wife: Diane; two daughters: Amanda (Clint) Peters and Angela (Steve) Wozniak; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother: Gary (Karen) Kehr; a sister: Sharon Gutherie; step-children: Joshua Snyder, San Antonio, Tex.; Sarah (Andy) Perschbacher, Plymouth; Aaron (Danielle) Snyder, Williamsburg, Va.; and Rachel Snyder and Stephanie (Brice) Poling, Plymouth; and nine step-grandchildren.

PLYMOUTH, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO