Columbia City, IN

inkfreenews.com

James Cecil Tom

James Cecil Tom, 79, South Bend, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at home. He was born Sept. 5, 1943, in Kosciusko County. On April 8, 1967, he married Linda Suter in South Bend. She survives along with two children: Julia (Casey) Miller, Goshen; and Andrew (Christon) Tom, Mishawaka; and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kenneth Wayne Kehr

Kenneth Wayne Kehr, 75, Plymouth. passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at his home. He was born Oct. 16, 1947, in Goshen. He would marry Diane Figg; she survives. Kenneth is survived by his wife: Diane; two daughters: Amanda (Clint) Peters and Angela (Steve) Wozniak; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother: Gary (Karen) Kehr; a sister: Sharon Gutherie; step-children: Joshua Snyder, San Antonio, Tex.; Sarah (Andy) Perschbacher, Plymouth; Aaron (Danielle) Snyder, Williamsburg, Va.; and Rachel Snyder and Stephanie (Brice) Poling, Plymouth; and nine step-grandchildren.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

James McCune Voris — UPDATED

James McCune Voris, 74, Wabash, died Feb. 7, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Dec. 24, 1948. The loving memory of James Voris will forever be cherished by his companion of 10 years, Debra Sailors; two daughters; one brother; and one sister. The family of...
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Asher Alton Adkins

Asher Alton Adkins, 85, Columbia City, died peacefully at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at The Waters of Columbia City. He was born May 22, 1937. He is survived by his children, Debra (Tony) Mawhorter, Wolf Lake, Lisa (Thomas Smith) Davis, Columbia City and Jose Adkins, Mexico; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Alice Thompson, West Virginia; and.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

James L. Crull

James L. Crull, 93, lifelong resident of Wabash, died at 10:50 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at his home. He was born on May 25, 1929, in Wabash. He married Betty Thompson in Lincolnville on May 25, 1952. He is survived by his wife: Betty R. Crull, Wabash; and two...
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Hiro Lee Kain Chaplin

Hiro Lee Kain Chaplin, 4 months old, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Wabash Parkview Hospital. He was born Sept. 27, 2022. Hiro is survived by his parents, Ethan and Anna (Moore) Chaplin; four sisters, Alora Hampton, Aryah Chaplin, BenJeana Chaplin and Aria Chaplin, all of Marion; paternal grandparents, Dan (Kathrine) Chaplin, Marion; maternal grandparents, Benjamin (Carrie) Moore, Wabash; paternal great-grandparents, Roger (Dixie) Covey, Arkansas; and maternal great-grandmothers, Myrtle Moore, Wabash and Carol Tackett, North Manchester.
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Public Defenders Assigned To Bandy, Lehman Cases

ALBION — The two men currently in custody for allegedly murdering 17-year-old Laurel Jean Mitchell in 1975 have had public defenders assigned to their cases. James J. Abbs, Albion, is serving as the lead public defender for Fred Bandy Jr., 67, Goshen. Sarah E. Ober and J. Seth Tipton, Avilla, are also serving as co-public defenders for Bandy.
ALBION, IN
inkfreenews.com

John Edward Nunemaker

John Edward Nunemaker, 95, Goshen, died at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at his home. He was born Nov. 19, 1927, in Elkhart County. On Aug. 28, 1948, he married Doris Jean (Wenger) Nunemaker, and she died Aug. 18, 2017. Surviving are a daughter: Connie (Mark) Haarer, Elkhart; three...
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ohio Man Heading To Family Funeral Arrested On OWI Charges

COLUMBIA CITY — An Ohio man heading to a family funeral in Columbia City was arrested in Whitley County for driving while intoxicated. Early in the morning on Friday, Feb. 10, Indiana State Police Master Trooper Todd Reed was patrolling on SR 9, just north of Columbia City. Around...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Joe L. Duenez

Joe L. Duenez, 78, passed away on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at home after a short illness. He was born on May 23, 1944, in Reynosa, Mexico. On Oct. 5, 2012, he married Carol Richards in New Paris. He is survived by his wife: Carol, Walkerton; children: Eric Duenez, Plymouth;...
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Angela K. Day

Angela K. Day, 51, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Center for Hospice Care, Mishawaka. She was born July 14, 1971. She married her high school sweetheart, Jon, on Sept. 8, 2006. She is survived by her parents, Steve and Betty Klingerman, Plymouth; husband Jon Day, Bourbon; children, Katie Lenker,...
MISHAWAKA, IN
inkfreenews.com

David B. Puro

David B. Puro, 70, Goshen, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at home of natural causes. He was born July 3, 1952, in Goshen. Survivors include two brothers: Mike (Laurie) Puro, Goshen; and Timothy (Victoria) Puro, Bloomington; two nephews; and a niece. Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen, is handling arrangements.
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Willodene “Billie” Schrock

Willodene “Billie” Schrock, 89, passed away at 7:44 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Hospice House in Mishawaka. She was born on Feb. 18, 1933, in Nappanee. On Oct. 24, 1965, she and Marvin R. Schrock were united in marriage. Marvin preceded her in death on April 16, 2016, after 50 years of marriage.
MISHAWAKA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ellenwood, Moriarty, Bowers Top Valley Class Of 2023

AKRON — For another time in Tippecanoe Valley High School’s history, two students are at the top of its graduating class. Alexandra “Allie” Ellenwood and Molly Moriarty are co-valedictorians for Valley’s 2023 class, achieving the same GPA. Joining them at the top is salutatorian Abigail “Abby” Bowers.
AKRON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. General Audit Corporation v. Jeff Currie d/b/a Currie Roofing v. Austin Miotto d/b/a Quality Restoration and Richard Miotto d/b/a Quality Restoration, $7,008. RealAmerica Management LLC v. William K. Austin, $2,421.03. Sherri Makinson v. Rodney...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ball State University Singers Pay Visit To Syracuse

SYRACUSE — Wawasee High School’s auditorium was jumping, jiving and wailing Friday evening as Chautauqua-Wawasee welcomed the Ball State University Singers to Syracuse (click to see performance video). The show choir featured around two dozen talented performers to the stage for a 90-minute performance filled with rousing show tunes, soulful ballads and popular numbers straight from recent top-40 charts.
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Winners Announced For WL Park, Police Departments’ Valentine’s Card Contest

WINONA LAKE — The winners of the Winona Lake Limitless Park Department and the Winona Lake Police Department Valentine’s Day card contest have been announced. Ellie Neff, Aubrey Jones, Marisa Jackson, Charlotte Plack, Ari Demopoulos and Leyla Kline were selected as the top six in the first-ever competition and received their prizes, including stuffed animals, on Friday, Feb. 10, in the WLPD office.
WINONA LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Shirley A. Priser — UPDATED

Shirley Ann Priser, 85, Warsaw, died peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 8 2023, at her home in Warsaw, surrounded by loved ones. She was under the care of Kosciusko Home Care and Hospice. Shirley was born Sept. 25, 1937, in Columbia City, to Maxine Bradbury Grimm and N. Ward Harmon. Ward died when Shirley was an infant, and she was adopted by Volentine “Tiny” Grimm.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Robert E. Dorsch

Robert E. Dorsch Sr., 91, South Bend, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. He was born June 30, 1931. On July 2, 1955, he married Joann Rawles. She survives with their two daughters, Candis McCarthy, Goshen and Julie (Ken) Selby, Granger; and their son, Robert Jr. (Wendy) Dorsch, Mishawaka; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Keri Fisher — PENDING

Keri Fisher, 48, Syracuse, and previously a longtime resident of Elkhart, passed away at home unexpectedly just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Services are planned for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Viewing will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Titus Funeral Home of Syracuse. A full...
SYRACUSE, IN

