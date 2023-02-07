Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/23, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SWX), Allete Inc (Symbol: ALE), and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 3/1/23, Allete Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6775 on 3/1/23, and Consolidated Edison Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.81 on 3/15/23. As a percentage of SWX's recent stock price of $64.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. to trade 0.96% lower — all else being equal — when SWX shares open for trading on 2/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for ALE to open 1.13% lower in price and for ED to open 0.90% lower, all else being equal.

1 DAY AGO