Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Woodline Partners Updates Holdings in First Light Acquisition Group Inc - (FLAG)
Fintel reports that Woodline Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.40MM shares of First Light Acquisition Group Inc - Class A (FLAG). This represents 9.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.98MM shares and 8.60% of the...
NASDAQ
M3 Partners Increases Position in California First National Bancorp (CFNB)
Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.78MM shares of California First National Bancorp (CFNB). This represents 8.02% of the company. In their previous filing dated May 26, 2022 they reported 0.77MM shares and 7.48% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Fmr Cuts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings (LW)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.66MM shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW). This represents 1.153% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 7.81MM shares and 5.35% of the company, a decrease in shares of 78.77% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Woodline Partners Cuts Stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp III - (ACDI)
Fintel reports that Woodline Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.29MM shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp III - Class A (ACDI). This represents 4.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.91MM shares and 6.40% of the...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in EQT (EQT)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 48.93MM shares of EQT Corporation (EQT). This represents 13.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 26, 2023 they reported 46.84MM shares and 12.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.47% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) Declares $0.16 Dividend
Universal Insurance Holdings said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 8, 2023 will receive the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Lawson Jeff Updates Holdings in Twilio (TWLO)
Fintel reports that Lawson Jeff has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.59MM shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO). This represents 3.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.48MM shares and 3.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Satterfield Thomas A Jr Increases Position in Ark Restaurants (ARKR)
Fintel reports that Satterfield Thomas A Jr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.55MM shares of Ark Restaurants Corp (ARKR). This represents 15.29% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 10, 2022 they reported 0.38MM shares and 10.74% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
Senvest Management Increases Position in Radware (RDWR)
Fintel reports that Senvest Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.04MM shares of Radware Ltd. (RDWR). This represents 9.02% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.18MM shares and 6.91% of the company, an increase in shares of 27.17% and an increase in total ownership of 2.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. Cuts Stake in Esquire Financial Holdings (ESQ)
Fintel reports that Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.64MM shares of Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (ESQ). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 10, 2022 they reported 1.08MM shares and 13.70% of the company, a...
NASDAQ
OGS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Thursday, shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.29, changing hands as low as $79.90 per share. ONE Gas, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in SM Energy (SM)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.60MM shares of SM Energy Co (SM). This represents 12.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 10, 2022 they reported 13.81MM shares and 11.37% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.94% and an increase in total ownership of 1.33% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
M3 Partners Increases Position in BankFinancial (BFIN)
Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.26MM shares of BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN). This represents 9.75% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.88MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ
Independent Bank (IBCP) Declares $0.23 Dividend
Independent Bank said on February 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in Trueblue (TBI)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.30MM shares of Trueblue Inc (TBI). This represents 13.14% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.46MM shares and 12.58% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.66% and an increase in total ownership of 0.56% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Southwest Gas Holdings, Allete and Consolidated Edison
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/23, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SWX), Allete Inc (Symbol: ALE), and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 3/1/23, Allete Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6775 on 3/1/23, and Consolidated Edison Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.81 on 3/15/23. As a percentage of SWX's recent stock price of $64.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. to trade 0.96% lower — all else being equal — when SWX shares open for trading on 2/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for ALE to open 1.13% lower in price and for ED to open 0.90% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share (NET)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.88MM shares of Cloudflare, Inc. Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (NET). This represents 9.09% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 22.81MM shares and...
NASDAQ
Torgerson Lance Cuts Stake in Civeo (CVEO)
Fintel reports that Torgerson Lance has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.38MM shares of Civeo Corp (CVEO). This represents 9.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated December 27, 2022 they reported 1.88MM shares and 12.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 26.61% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond (IGLB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: IGLB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.24, changing hands as low as $52.09 per share. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Comments / 0