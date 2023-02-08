Read full article on original website
Randall Ray Cunningham
Randall Ray Cunningham, 66, Columbia City, died peacefully, in the company of his wife at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at The Waters, Columbia City. He was born Nov. 7, 1956. He married Cindy Lea Herman on Dec. 7, 1996. He is survived by his loving wife, Cindy; their...
James McCune Voris — UPDATED
James McCune Voris, 74, Wabash, died Feb. 7, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Dec. 24, 1948. The loving memory of James Voris will forever be cherished by his companion of 10 years, Debra Sailors; two daughters; one brother; and one sister. The family of...
Kenneth Wayne Kehr
Kenneth Wayne Kehr, 75, Plymouth. passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at his home. He was born Oct. 16, 1947, in Goshen. He would marry Diane Figg; she survives. Kenneth is survived by his wife: Diane; two daughters: Amanda (Clint) Peters and Angela (Steve) Wozniak; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother: Gary (Karen) Kehr; a sister: Sharon Gutherie; step-children: Joshua Snyder, San Antonio, Tex.; Sarah (Andy) Perschbacher, Plymouth; Aaron (Danielle) Snyder, Williamsburg, Va.; and Rachel Snyder and Stephanie (Brice) Poling, Plymouth; and nine step-grandchildren.
James L. Crull
James L. Crull, 93, lifelong resident of Wabash, died at 10:50 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at his home. He was born on May 25, 1929, in Wabash. He married Betty Thompson in Lincolnville on May 25, 1952. He is survived by his wife: Betty R. Crull, Wabash; and two...
Shawn A. Collins — PENDING
Shawn A. Collins, 35, Warsaw, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
Don L. Miller
Don L. Miller, 79, Elkhart, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Elkhart Hospital. He was born Oct. 31, 1943, in Kalona, Iowa. On Jan. 25, 1964, he married Isabell J. Van der Werf in Kalona, Iowa. She survives along with two sons: Tony (Leah) Miller, Goshen; and A.J. (Bonnie) Miller,...
Angela K. Day
Angela K. Day, 51, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Center for Hospice Care, Mishawaka. She was born July 14, 1971. She married her high school sweetheart, Jon, on Sept. 8, 2006. She is survived by her parents, Steve and Betty Klingerman, Plymouth; husband Jon Day, Bourbon; children, Katie Lenker,...
Jeannine Slavicek
Jeannine J. Slavicek, 86, Columbia City, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at her home in Columbia City. She was born Aug. 2, 1936. She married Laddie Slavicek on March 26, 1966. He preceded her in death. Jeannine is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lorinda (Kevin) Anderson, Stevensville, Mich.; son...
Asher Alton Adkins
Asher Alton Adkins, 85, Columbia City, died peacefully at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at The Waters of Columbia City. He was born May 22, 1937. He is survived by his children, Debra (Tony) Mawhorter, Wolf Lake, Lisa (Thomas Smith) Davis, Columbia City and Jose Adkins, Mexico; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Alice Thompson, West Virginia; and.
Sheryl A. Bradshaw
Sheryl A. Bradshaw, 53, North Webster, died surrounded by her family Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Known to most as “Sherry,” she was born Aug. 26, 1969, in Sturgis, Mich., the daughter of Doug and Barbara (Goodsell) Thompson. When she was young, her family moved to Logansport, where she graduated high school in May 1988. On June 19, 1999, she married the love of her life, Michael Bradshaw. The two raised their two sons in North Webster.
John H. Walker
Lifelong Plymouth resident John H. Walker, 66, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. He was born in Plymouth on June 12, 1956. He is survived by his sister: Jeanne S. Walker, Santa Fe, N.M. John was preceded in death by his parents; brother: James Walker; and sisters: Janet Walker...
Keri Fisher — PENDING
Keri Fisher, 48, Syracuse, and previously a longtime resident of Elkhart, passed away at home unexpectedly just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Services are planned for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Viewing will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Titus Funeral Home of Syracuse. A full...
Shirley A. Priser — UPDATED
Shirley Ann Priser, 85, Warsaw, died peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 8 2023, at her home in Warsaw, surrounded by loved ones. She was under the care of Kosciusko Home Care and Hospice. Shirley was born Sept. 25, 1937, in Columbia City, to Maxine Bradbury Grimm and N. Ward Harmon. Ward died when Shirley was an infant, and she was adopted by Volentine “Tiny” Grimm.
Steve Cartwright — UPDATED
Stephen “Steve” Cartwright, 80, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, surrounded by his family and friends. Steve was born July 3, 1942, in Warsaw, the son of Ernest “Hap” and Thelma Cartwright. He was united in marriage to Dian (Hoodelmier) Cartwright in 1977. She survives. He...
Ohio Man Heading To Family Funeral Arrested On OWI Charges
COLUMBIA CITY — An Ohio man heading to a family funeral in Columbia City was arrested in Whitley County for driving while intoxicated. Early in the morning on Friday, Feb. 10, Indiana State Police Master Trooper Todd Reed was patrolling on SR 9, just north of Columbia City. Around...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. General Audit Corporation v. Jeff Currie d/b/a Currie Roofing v. Austin Miotto d/b/a Quality Restoration and Richard Miotto d/b/a Quality Restoration, $7,008. RealAmerica Management LLC v. William K. Austin, $2,421.03. Sherri Makinson v. Rodney...
Shirley Scott
Shirley Scott, 69, Tippecanoe, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth. Shirley was born Feb. 5, 1954. She married Robert Scott on Dec. 7, 1995. Shirley is survived by her husband, Robert Scott; her son, Shawn Griffith, Pierceton; her six grandchildren; her great-grandchild; her brothers,...
Public Defenders Assigned To Bandy, Lehman Cases
ALBION — The two men currently in custody for allegedly murdering 17-year-old Laurel Jean Mitchell in 1975 have had public defenders assigned to their cases. James J. Abbs, Albion, is serving as the lead public defender for Fred Bandy Jr., 67, Goshen. Sarah E. Ober and J. Seth Tipton, Avilla, are also serving as co-public defenders for Bandy.
Ball State University Singers Pay Visit To Syracuse
SYRACUSE — Wawasee High School’s auditorium was jumping, jiving and wailing Friday evening as Chautauqua-Wawasee welcomed the Ball State University Singers to Syracuse (click to see performance video). The show choir featured around two dozen talented performers to the stage for a 90-minute performance filled with rousing show tunes, soulful ballads and popular numbers straight from recent top-40 charts.
First Merchants Bank Hosts Big Brothers Big Sisters Match Activity
WARSAW — Warsaw children enrolled in Big Brothers Big Sisters enjoyed an evening of free bowling and pizza Feb. 7. The bowling party was funded by First Merchants Bank and hosted by Troy and Connie Galbraith. “First Merchants Bank is thrilled to have the opportunity to support a fun...
