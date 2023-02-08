Read full article on original website
Amid revival, Wake Forest set to face Georgia Tech
Wake Forest appears to have built some momentum following a long losing streak, and Georgia Tech hopes to do the same Saturday when the Atlantic Coast Conference foes meet in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Demon Deacons (16-9, 8-6 ACC) ended January with a four-game slide that included two-point defeats to Pitt,...
Why Eddrick Houston Could Be a Transcendent Piece in UGAs 2024 Class
Kirby Smart’s recruiting strategy is simple. Recruit the best athletes at each position. While this seems obvious, not every program gets the pick of the crop when it comes to recruiting. Under Smart, Georgia has won at unprecedented levels and has ascended to a level never before seen in program history. As a result, Georgia often gets who they want.
Cindy Crawford Shocks With Hair Transformation: 'Just Testing'
Cindy Crawford is transforming her signature look!. Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 9. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number.
Newton County commissioners select site for Westside Youth Facility
COVINGTON — After months of debate, a location for the Westside Youth Facility was selected Tuesday night in a 3-2 vote by the Newton County Board of Commissioners. The decision did not find favor with District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders and District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson, who cast the two dissenting votes.
Newton County Westside Youth Facility grant funding still unclear
COVINGTON — Whether or not Newton County’s Westside Youth Facility will receive a $4 million federal grant remains a question mark, as the county maintains that it did not apply for the grant, and Congressman Hank Johnson’s office maintains that the grant has been awarded. Newton County...
If You Want to Burn More Calories During Your Workout, Try This Delicious, Science-Backed Secret.
The right shoes. A good stretch. A motivating playlist or instructor to push you to do one.more.rep.
Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 10
Several animals in Newton County are looking for their 'fur-ever' homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number and/or name.
Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 9
Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Pet adoption fees are $60 for dogs/puppies and kittens/cats. The adoption fee includes spay/neuter, rabies voucher, vaccines and...
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 31 — Feb. 6, 2023:. Anthony Eberechi Adieme♦ , 25, Thicket Way, Decatur; operating a motor vehicle while license...
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7, 2023:. Kevin Antoine Banks♦ , 38, Dinah Pace Road, Covington; improper left...
