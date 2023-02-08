Read full article on original website
Alabama could soon make it harder to get addiction treatment, doctor says
Alabama doctors say new proposed rules aimed at clinics that provide medication for addiction could make it harder for patients to get care, even as overdose rates rise to record levels. The effort comes more than two years after Alabama legislators passed a bill to impose more regulations on clinics...
WAAY-TV
Report: Alabama agency mishandled education funds, repeatedly violated state or federal laws
A recent audit report from the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts revealed a long list of violations by the Administrative Office of Courts. In an interview with WAAY 31, Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, called for change that would create improved management within the Office of Courts. Orr is the chairman of the Education Budget Committee.
alreporter.com
Gov. Kay Ivey and ADOL encourage veteran hiring
Governor Kay Ivey and Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington are encouraging Alabama employers to hire veterans by applying to and participating in the Hire Vets Medallion Award Program, an official program of the U.S. Department of Labor. The application period runs from January 28 – April 30, 2023....
newsnationnow.com
Alabama official: Why we’re leaving voter registration group
(NewsNation) — The state of Alabama has withdrawn from a multistate voter registration partnership, a decision that was met with criticism from proponents who say the organization can help combat voter fraud. Much has been made of election security and voter fraud since 2016, and the Electronic Registration Information...
WAFF
Ala. Attorney General joins gun regulation lawsuit
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has joined a lawsuit against the Biden Administration over a proposed gun regulation. Marshall has joined 24 other attorneys general across the U.S. to protest the Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached Stabilizing Braces rule. The rule states that when stabilizing braces are paired with 99% of pistols, they must comply with laws that regulate rifles, including the National Firearms Act (NFA).
wbrc.com
Local sheriff’s department pushing law makers to strengthen Alabama’s “good time” laws
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With less than a month until state lawmakers head to Montgomery, and with the new release of nearly 400 state prisoners, local sheriffs are pushing to change Alabama’s “good time” laws. A new bill headed to Montgomery is aimed at making it harder...
wbrc.com
Millions in grant money given to fight abuse in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Agencies that work to prevent child abuse got a big boost in West Alabama. The Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention awards money each year to deserving groups that work directly with parents and children. The Department is also known as the Alabama Children’s Trust Fund awarded just under $2.2 million to 24 agencies.
If approved, in Alabama, failure to disclose concealed weapon to police could result in criminal charge
MONTGOMERY, AL. -The state of Alabama is considering a new bill to regulate concealed weapons. Under existing law, a person must inform law enforcement when they are in possession of a concealed weapon, but there is no penalty for failing to do so. The new bill, however, seeks to change this by making it a Class A misdemeanor for a person not to tell a police officer about a concealed weapon if asked.
Pre-filed bill could allow municipalities to end, reduce local grocery tax
A bill pre-filed for Alabama's upcoming legislative session would allow municipalities to reduce or entirely opt out of local taxes on food.
newsfromthestates.com
Alabama House Republicans prefile bill that limits teaching of ‘divisive concepts’
Republican legislators are reviving a bill banning the teaching of “divisive concepts” in state classrooms after it failed to pass last year. The legislation, HB7, sponsored by Rep. Ed. Oliver, R-Dadeville, is similar to the 2022 proposal. Among other measures, it would prohibit public school teachers from kindergarten to college from teaching that certain groups are “inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously,” and ban teaching that members of certain racial or religious groups should feel guilt over the basis of their identity. The bill allows educational institutions to “discipline or terminate” those who knowingly violate the act.
ABC 33/40 News
Advocates urge release of elderly inmates saving millions; 'no public safety risk'
Birmingham, AL — Compassion coupled with a huge cost savings. Prison reform advocates say it's time to release elderly prisoners who pose no safety risk. Many were sentenced under Alabama's harsh three strikes law; criminal cases where no victim was injured. Some are in wheelchairs, others use walkers. 79...
apr.org
Report: Alabama rural hospitals at risk of closing
The Alabama Hospital Association says more than a dozen Alabama hospitals are at an immediate risk of closing. These facilities reportedly lost more than $700 million dollars in 2022. The Association said even with federal relief money, Alabama hospitals have lost $1.5 billion dollars since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over two dozen hospitals are at risk of closing, but fifteen are at an immediate risk. The Association said these hospitals are in rural area of the state that are already under-represented in healthcare, but urban hospitals are also at risk for closure. Patients who can’t pay for health care are hurting the hospital’s bottom line, because they are also staying longer than ever before. Hospitals may not close completely, but facilities that are seeing financial stress may close departments, or stop offering certain surgeries or type of care to save money. Alabama reportedly has the lowest Medicare reimbursement in the country. Currently, one out of seven people who come to Alabama hospitals are uninsured. That includes up to fifteen percent of patients between the ages of 19 to 64.
WTVM
Georgia House passes bill that could change state’s Move Over Law
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia’s Move Over Law could soon be changed to extend protection for everyday citizens pulled over on highways. Right now, drivers in the lane next to the shoulder must move over one lane or slow down when approaching emergency and utility vehicles stopped on the highway. A bill introduced in the state House of Representatives is calling for that law to require drivers to move over for anyone stopped on the side of the highway. During Thursday’s legislative session, Columbus attorney, now legislator, Teddy Reese, used the opportunity to honor a Columbus tow truck driver killed on the job in December.
'As always, it comes down to money': Major insurance provider no longer accepted at Arizona hospital
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — The largest hospital in Yavapai County is no longer in-network with Arizona's largest insurance provider. The deadline for a new agreement between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Yavapai Regional Medical Center passed Wednesday. “We are really, really sorry this is occurring,” Yavapai Regional...
alreporter.com
Survey: COVID-19 no longer a major employment barrier in Alabama
A recent survey showed that although the COVID-19 pandemic remains a significant cause of unemployment and underemployment among Alabama residents, it is no longer the main barrier to finding work. The Governor’s Office of Education and Workforce Transformation and the Alabama Workforce Council conducted the fourth iteration of the Alabama...
Alabama bill would make it illegal to mandate microchipping employees
A bill pre-filed in the Alabama Legislature would make it illegal for an employer to require its employees to be implanted with a microchip or “permanent identification marker.”. House Bill 4 was filed last month. Rep. Anthony Daniels (D-District 52), Rep. Prince Chestnut (D-District 67) and Rep. Kelvin Lawrence...
Bill pre-filed to end Alabama’s misdemeanor penalty for abortions
A bill pre-filed for Alabama's upcoming legislative session aims to end the state's penalties for people who attempt to induce an abortion, miscarriage, or early delivery.
alreporter.com
Birmingham aims to reduce harmful effects of municipal fines, fees
The city of Birmingham has joined a new peer-learning cohort led by the National League of Cities to reduce the inequitable and harmful impacts of municipal fines and fees on residents’ financial health. Birmingham joins eight other cities across the nation as part of the Cities Addressing Fines and Fees Equitably (CAFFE) initiative.
Alabama labeled ‘high priority to achieve basic equality’ in Human Rights Campaign report on LGBTQ+ people
Alabama is one of the toughest states to live in for LGBTQ+ people and their families, according to a new report from the Human Rights Campaign.
Helena student raised $10,000 to buy his teacher a car, claims law stopped the effort
When Chris Wamble learned his English teacher was carpooling to work after having car trouble, he organized a fundraiser to pay for a new vehicle. The Helena High School senior, 17, and five of his friends started a GoFundMe campaign with an initial goal of $8,500. But the donations started...
