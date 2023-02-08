ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

alreporter.com

Gov. Kay Ivey and ADOL encourage veteran hiring

Governor Kay Ivey and Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington are encouraging Alabama employers to hire veterans by applying to and participating in the Hire Vets Medallion Award Program, an official program of the U.S. Department of Labor. The application period runs from January 28 – April 30, 2023....
ALABAMA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Alabama official: Why we’re leaving voter registration group

(NewsNation) — The state of Alabama has withdrawn from a multistate voter registration partnership, a decision that was met with criticism from proponents who say the organization can help combat voter fraud. Much has been made of election security and voter fraud since 2016, and the Electronic Registration Information...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Ala. Attorney General joins gun regulation lawsuit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has joined a lawsuit against the Biden Administration over a proposed gun regulation. Marshall has joined 24 other attorneys general across the U.S. to protest the Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached Stabilizing Braces rule. The rule states that when stabilizing braces are paired with 99% of pistols, they must comply with laws that regulate rifles, including the National Firearms Act (NFA).
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Millions in grant money given to fight abuse in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Agencies that work to prevent child abuse got a big boost in West Alabama. The Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention awards money each year to deserving groups that work directly with parents and children. The Department is also known as the Alabama Children’s Trust Fund awarded just under $2.2 million to 24 agencies.
ALABAMA STATE
Edy Zoo

If approved, in Alabama, failure to disclose concealed weapon to police could result in criminal charge

MONTGOMERY, AL. -The state of Alabama is considering a new bill to regulate concealed weapons. Under existing law, a person must inform law enforcement when they are in possession of a concealed weapon, but there is no penalty for failing to do so. The new bill, however, seeks to change this by making it a Class A misdemeanor for a person not to tell a police officer about a concealed weapon if asked.
ALABAMA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Alabama House Republicans prefile bill that limits teaching of ‘divisive concepts’

Republican legislators are reviving a bill banning the teaching of “divisive concepts” in state classrooms after it failed to pass last year. The legislation, HB7, sponsored by Rep. Ed. Oliver, R-Dadeville, is similar to the 2022 proposal. Among other measures, it would prohibit public school teachers from kindergarten to college from teaching that certain groups are “inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously,” and ban teaching that members of certain racial or religious groups should feel guilt over the basis of their identity. The bill allows educational institutions to “discipline or terminate” those who knowingly violate the act.
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

Report: Alabama rural hospitals at risk of closing

The Alabama Hospital Association says more than a dozen Alabama hospitals are at an immediate risk of closing. These facilities reportedly lost more than $700 million dollars in 2022. The Association said even with federal relief money, Alabama hospitals have lost $1.5 billion dollars since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over two dozen hospitals are at risk of closing, but fifteen are at an immediate risk. The Association said these hospitals are in rural area of the state that are already under-represented in healthcare, but urban hospitals are also at risk for closure. Patients who can’t pay for health care are hurting the hospital’s bottom line, because they are also staying longer than ever before. Hospitals may not close completely, but facilities that are seeing financial stress may close departments, or stop offering certain surgeries or type of care to save money. Alabama reportedly has the lowest Medicare reimbursement in the country. Currently, one out of seven people who come to Alabama hospitals are uninsured. That includes up to fifteen percent of patients between the ages of 19 to 64.
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Georgia House passes bill that could change state’s Move Over Law

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia’s Move Over Law could soon be changed to extend protection for everyday citizens pulled over on highways. Right now, drivers in the lane next to the shoulder must move over one lane or slow down when approaching emergency and utility vehicles stopped on the highway. A bill introduced in the state House of Representatives is calling for that law to require drivers to move over for anyone stopped on the side of the highway. During Thursday’s legislative session, Columbus attorney, now legislator, Teddy Reese, used the opportunity to honor a Columbus tow truck driver killed on the job in December.
GEORGIA STATE
alreporter.com

Survey: COVID-19 no longer a major employment barrier in Alabama

A recent survey showed that although the COVID-19 pandemic remains a significant cause of unemployment and underemployment among Alabama residents, it is no longer the main barrier to finding work. The Governor’s Office of Education and Workforce Transformation and the Alabama Workforce Council conducted the fourth iteration of the Alabama...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Birmingham aims to reduce harmful effects of municipal fines, fees

The city of Birmingham has joined a new peer-learning cohort led by the National League of Cities to reduce the inequitable and harmful impacts of municipal fines and fees on residents’ financial health. Birmingham joins eight other cities across the nation as part of the Cities Addressing Fines and Fees Equitably (CAFFE) initiative.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

