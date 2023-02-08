Read full article on original website
Gov. Kay Ivey and ADOL encourage veteran hiring
Governor Kay Ivey and Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington are encouraging Alabama employers to hire veterans by applying to and participating in the Hire Vets Medallion Award Program, an official program of the U.S. Department of Labor. The application period runs from January 28 – April 30, 2023....
Gov. Ivey awards $5.6 million for law enforcement programs
The interstate leading into Downtown Mobile, Alabama. Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced that she has awarded $5.6 million in grants to support statewide programs designed to increase public safety on Alabama’s highways and in the state’s communities. “Public Safety is a core mission of my Administration. Our...
Survey: COVID-19 no longer a major employment barrier in Alabama
A recent survey showed that although the COVID-19 pandemic remains a significant cause of unemployment and underemployment among Alabama residents, it is no longer the main barrier to finding work. The Governor’s Office of Education and Workforce Transformation and the Alabama Workforce Council conducted the fourth iteration of the Alabama...
