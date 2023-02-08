ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man dies at Donaldson Correctional Facility

William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County. Google Earth. An incarcerated man was confirmed dead on Wednesday at Donaldson Correctional Facility, with his death believed to be of natural causes, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. Michael Wayne Perry, a 62-year-old incarcerated man at the Jefferson County...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Man arrested on charges of having obscene images of children

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A tip ultimately led to the arrest of a man suspected of having obscene material involving children. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office released information that stated James Roberts, 19, of Birmingham, was arrested on 10 counts of possession of obscene images of children. Sheriff John...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

62-year-old inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 62-year-old inmate serving a life sentence at William Donaldson Correctional Facility was found dead in the infirmary on Feb. 8. More News from WRBL According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Michael Wayne Perry was found unresponsive by medical staff around 4:25 pm. Perry was being treated for a natural disease at […]
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa County law enforcement calls for strengthening state police eluding laws

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The high speed police chase that ended with a shootout in Tuscaloosa is renewing calls for tougher laws for running from police. Tuscaloosa’s police chief is making a passionate plea to state lawmakers. Police say there is, in fact, a felony eluding law, but that only applies if a third party is injured, excluding the suspect or the police. Otherwise, speeding away from the police is a misdemeanor.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Shelby County man arrested for possession of obscene material

COLUMBIANA – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that led to the arrest of a Shelby County man for possession of obscene matter. On Wednesday, February 8, Investigators arrested 19-year-old James Wyatts Roberts on 10 counts of...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Man arrested in connection with robberies targeting Hispanic community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say another man has been arrested for multiple robberies that targeted the Hispanic community. Detectives have obtained two warrants for 1st Degree Robbery for Taylor Haziel Montijo. He is 18. Montijo was taken into custody February 10 at an apartment complex in the 800...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Woman survives domestic violence incident, suspect kills himself

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A scary and heartbreaking chain of events in Birmingham Thursday night left a woman and a member of her family injured and the suspect dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police. Birmingham police received a domestic violence kidnapping call around...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man shot in Forestdale

FORESTDALE, Ala. — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Forestdale Thursday evening. Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1700 block of Republic Road and found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the legs. Officials said the victim was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. The...
FORESTDALE, AL
wbrc.com

2 people shot in Fairfield, police investigating

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s confirmed that two people were shot in Fairfield Thursday. Two males were outside of a convivence store talking with friends when two unknown males pulled up and fired shots, striking them, according to Lt. Joni Money. The shooting happened...
FAIRFIELD, AL
wbrc.com

Man charged with murder and arson refuses to leave cell

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may remember the horrific story about a man who was murdered and left in a burning house in August last year. The man police say is responsible for killing Nathan Gemeinhart, was scheduled to be in court on Monday. It was supposed to be an...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 10, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 10, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Feb. 8• theft of property-3rd degree; Stones River Electric; Cherokee Ave. SW; iPads; $1,000• theft of property-4th degree; ULTA Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; cologne; $125• harassing communications; person Feb. 9• criminal mischief-3rd degree; harassment; person; CR 715; damage to 2022 Chevy Blazer; $200• forgery-3rd degree; Tobacco Country; forged check• theft of property-4th degree; ULTA Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; cologne; $165 Arrests Feb. 9Camp, Blakeney N.; 28• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL
WSFA

Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
CULLMAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy