alreporter.com
Incarcerated man dies at Donaldson Correctional Facility
William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County. Google Earth. An incarcerated man was confirmed dead on Wednesday at Donaldson Correctional Facility, with his death believed to be of natural causes, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. Michael Wayne Perry, a 62-year-old incarcerated man at the Jefferson County...
wbrc.com
Pell City Police say newly released state inmate rearrested within three days of freedom
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - A state inmate released from prison last week under the new mandatory supervision law is already back in jail. Pell City Police Chief Clay Morris learned an early release was already in violation of his parole, allegedly showing up high and bringing drugs to a meeting with his parole officer.
wvtm13.com
Man arrested on charges of having obscene images of children
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A tip ultimately led to the arrest of a man suspected of having obscene material involving children. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office released information that stated James Roberts, 19, of Birmingham, was arrested on 10 counts of possession of obscene images of children. Sheriff John...
62-year-old inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 62-year-old inmate serving a life sentence at William Donaldson Correctional Facility was found dead in the infirmary on Feb. 8. More News from WRBL According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Michael Wayne Perry was found unresponsive by medical staff around 4:25 pm. Perry was being treated for a natural disease at […]
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County law enforcement calls for strengthening state police eluding laws
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The high speed police chase that ended with a shootout in Tuscaloosa is renewing calls for tougher laws for running from police. Tuscaloosa’s police chief is making a passionate plea to state lawmakers. Police say there is, in fact, a felony eluding law, but that only applies if a third party is injured, excluding the suspect or the police. Otherwise, speeding away from the police is a misdemeanor.
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County man arrested for possession of obscene material
COLUMBIANA – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that led to the arrest of a Shelby County man for possession of obscene matter. On Wednesday, February 8, Investigators arrested 19-year-old James Wyatts Roberts on 10 counts of...
Police said an Alabama man was ‘alert and conscious’ when he left their jail. Video shows otherwise.
Anthony Mitchell, 33, died in police custody on Jan. 27.
Indictment: Alabama prison guard allegedly beat inmates, lied about what happened
A former lieutenant at the William Donaldson E. Correctional Facility in Bessemer has been indicted on federal charges of abusing inmates, including allegations of beating inmates and then lying about what had happened.
wbrc.com
Man arrested in connection with robberies targeting Hispanic community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say another man has been arrested for multiple robberies that targeted the Hispanic community. Detectives have obtained two warrants for 1st Degree Robbery for Taylor Haziel Montijo. He is 18. Montijo was taken into custody February 10 at an apartment complex in the 800...
wbrc.com
Woman survives domestic violence incident, suspect kills himself
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A scary and heartbreaking chain of events in Birmingham Thursday night left a woman and a member of her family injured and the suspect dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police. Birmingham police received a domestic violence kidnapping call around...
17-year-old charged in overnight shooting that stemmed from dispute over vehicle
A dispute over a vehicle left one man shot and a teen behind bars. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 8:37 p.m. Thursday to a report of a person shot in the 1700 block of Republic Road in Forestdale. Once on the scene, they found a 34-year-old man...
wvtm13.com
Police: Suspected kidnapper apparently killed himself after two shot in domestic violence incident
Two people were getting medical treatment after being shot during an alleged kidnapping and domestic violence incident. The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) reported officers were sent to check a domestic violence call on Sterilite Drive at about 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 10. The call details stated a man kidnapped his...
wvtm13.com
Man shot in Forestdale
FORESTDALE, Ala. — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Forestdale Thursday evening. Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1700 block of Republic Road and found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the legs. Officials said the victim was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. The...
wbrc.com
2 people shot in Fairfield, police investigating
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s confirmed that two people were shot in Fairfield Thursday. Two males were outside of a convivence store talking with friends when two unknown males pulled up and fired shots, striking them, according to Lt. Joni Money. The shooting happened...
Police asking for assistance with 2022 homicide
Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s help regarding a 2022 homicide.
wbrc.com
Man charged with murder and arson refuses to leave cell
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may remember the horrific story about a man who was murdered and left in a burning house in August last year. The man police say is responsible for killing Nathan Gemeinhart, was scheduled to be in court on Monday. It was supposed to be an...
Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 10, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 10, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Feb. 8• theft of property-3rd degree; Stones River Electric; Cherokee Ave. SW; iPads; $1,000• theft of property-4th degree; ULTA Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; cologne; $125• harassing communications; person Feb. 9• criminal mischief-3rd degree; harassment; person; CR 715; damage to 2022 Chevy Blazer; $200• forgery-3rd degree; Tobacco Country; forged check• theft of property-4th degree; ULTA Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; cologne; $165 Arrests Feb. 9Camp, Blakeney N.; 28• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
ABC 33/40 News
Man suspected in kidnapping, shooting in Birmingham dies after shooting himself
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man is dead and two women are injured after a reported kidnapping led to a shooting in Birmingham early Friday morning. The Birmingham Police Department said officers responded to a "domestic violence kidnapping" call at Kamtek, an auto parts plant located at 1595 Sterilite Drive around 1:30 a.m.
For the third time in 20 years Birmingham Water Works Board fights in court to keep control of the utility
A March ruling in Jefferson County Circuit Court could determine whether the Birmingham City Council votes on taking over the Birmingham Water Works (BWWB) or if the utility has succeeded in blocking that action. If the BWWB succeeds, that would be the third time the utility has thwarted the same...
WSFA
Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
