KFC brings back fan-favorite missing from menu for a decade. Here’s when can you get it
KFC is rolling out a revamped version of its fan-favorite chicken wraps — but only for a limited time. The all-new Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps will launch at participating KFC restaurants nationwide starting Monday, Feb. 6, the popular chicken chain announced in a news release. The limited-time entree is...
KFC Fans Rejoice As 1990s Favorite Back on the Menu Across Country After Petitioning Success
KFC’s decision to make its fried chicken wrap a national menu item is a victory for its fans, who have been clamoring for the menu item since it was removed in 2014. KFC's Chicken Wrap has gained traction after a Change.org petition was created to bring back the beloved menu item that was removed from the KFC menu in 2014.
Chick-fil-A just unveiled a fried cauliflower sandwich that took 4 years to develop — and it's nothing like the plant-based fast food at rivals like McDonald's
Chick-fil-A debuts the cauliflower sandwich Monday in Denver, Colorado, Charleston, South Carolina, and North Carolina's Greensboro-Triad region.
Registered Dietitians Say Jack-In-The-Box And McDonald's Have The Worst Fast Food Breakfast Orders
In a perfect world, you can always start the morning with a healthy breakfast. Beginning your day with yogurt, oatmeal, chia pudding, or a veggie omelet sounds perfect. However, we understand that there’s not enough energy and time in the day s...
Super Bowl: Meet At These Best Vegan Restaurants In Phoenix
Looking for the best vegan restaurants in Phoenix? Travel Noire’s got you covered for the Super Bowl and beyond!. Are you going to enjoy the Super Bowl in Arizona and looking for plant-based dining alternatives? Travel Noire has compiled this list of the top vegan restaurants in Phoenix, Arizona, based on the highest scores generated from Vegan community reviews on the Internet.
Local bakeries, grocery stores prepare for the Super Bowl weekend
MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Grocery stores and bakeries throughout the Philadelphia region are seeing a rush of customers buying food for Super Bowl parties this Sunday. Rastelli Market Fresh manager Chris Dougherty said they spent the last several weeks preparing their menus, scheduling staff and ordering extra cheese, meats and dips."They eat for football, and they want the calories and the carbs. They want the snack food," Dougherty said. "Even though we were in the Super Bowl, I think it was 2018, it's bigger this year."Lashelle Curcio's going all in for her Super Bowl party even though she has no clue how...
Chick-Fil-A Is Debuting A Brand New Plant-Based Sandwich And We Tried It First - Exclusive
Hold on to your waffle fries — something brand new is debuting at Chick-fil-A. The home of the original chicken sandwich just announced that it's rolling out a never-before-seen menu item, and believe it or not, it's got nothing to do with chicken. Let us be the first to...
3 Valentine’s Day Food Orders To Try This Month: Krispy Kreme, Chick-fil-A, And More
If you ask us, one of the best parts of any holiday is all the seasonal treats. And when it comes to adorable limited-time-only menu items, Valentine’s Day is one of the best times of the year. Below, we’ve put together a list of the top three that y...
bleedingcool.com
Grubhub & Taco Bell Offer Free Food The Day After The Super Bowl
Do you want a recovery breakfast after the Super Bowl? Grubhub and Taco Bell have teamed up for some free food the next morning. Taco Bell has partnered up with Grubhub for a special promotion the day after the Super Bowl to basically give you free food (to an extent). The two companies will be offering up what is being called the Bell Breakfast Box as past of the Bounce Back Breakfast promotion this Monday. Basically, to help you recover from the big game, whether the team you were rooting for won or lost, they wanna give you some breakfast to recover before you go back to work or just try to function the next day. The catch to it is that you have to order at least $15 worth of food from the menu to get it, as you'll be able to add the item to your order and have the cost of it redeemed for free. The promo is redeemable one time per diner once it starts at 7am local time on February 13th. Here's more info on what it all entails.
