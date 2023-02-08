Do you want a recovery breakfast after the Super Bowl? Grubhub and Taco Bell have teamed up for some free food the next morning. Taco Bell has partnered up with Grubhub for a special promotion the day after the Super Bowl to basically give you free food (to an extent). The two companies will be offering up what is being called the Bell Breakfast Box as past of the Bounce Back Breakfast promotion this Monday. Basically, to help you recover from the big game, whether the team you were rooting for won or lost, they wanna give you some breakfast to recover before you go back to work or just try to function the next day. The catch to it is that you have to order at least $15 worth of food from the menu to get it, as you'll be able to add the item to your order and have the cost of it redeemed for free. The promo is redeemable one time per diner once it starts at 7am local time on February 13th. Here's more info on what it all entails.

1 DAY AGO