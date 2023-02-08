ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

TravelNoire

Super Bowl: Meet At These Best Vegan Restaurants In Phoenix

Looking for the best vegan restaurants in Phoenix? Travel Noire’s got you covered for the Super Bowl and beyond!. Are you going to enjoy the Super Bowl in Arizona and looking for plant-based dining alternatives? Travel Noire has compiled this list of the top vegan restaurants in Phoenix, Arizona, based on the highest scores generated from Vegan community reviews on the Internet.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Philly

Local bakeries, grocery stores prepare for the Super Bowl weekend

MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Grocery stores and bakeries throughout the Philadelphia region are seeing a rush of customers buying food for Super Bowl parties this Sunday. Rastelli Market Fresh manager Chris Dougherty said they spent the last several weeks preparing their menus, scheduling staff and ordering extra cheese, meats and dips."They eat for football, and they want the calories and the carbs. They want the snack food," Dougherty said. "Even though we were in the Super Bowl, I think it was 2018, it's bigger this year."Lashelle Curcio's going all in for her Super Bowl party even though she has no clue how...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bleedingcool.com

Grubhub & Taco Bell Offer Free Food The Day After The Super Bowl

Do you want a recovery breakfast after the Super Bowl? Grubhub and Taco Bell have teamed up for some free food the next morning. Taco Bell has partnered up with Grubhub for a special promotion the day after the Super Bowl to basically give you free food (to an extent). The two companies will be offering up what is being called the Bell Breakfast Box as past of the Bounce Back Breakfast promotion this Monday. Basically, to help you recover from the big game, whether the team you were rooting for won or lost, they wanna give you some breakfast to recover before you go back to work or just try to function the next day. The catch to it is that you have to order at least $15 worth of food from the menu to get it, as you'll be able to add the item to your order and have the cost of it redeemed for free. The promo is redeemable one time per diner once it starts at 7am local time on February 13th. Here's more info on what it all entails.
