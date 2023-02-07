All the anticipation in women's basketball over the past few weeks will finally end on Sunday as No. 3 LSU and No. 1 South Carolina clash to see who will still be undefeated. Although the last several games haven't been as dominating as the start of the season, the team's star players like Angel Reese and Alexis Morris have secured victories for the purple and gold numerous times.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO