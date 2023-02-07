ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tigertv.tv

HIGHLIGHTS | LSU MBB vs. TEXAS A&M | 2.11.23

The LSU men's basketball team fought another hard game before ultimately coming up short. This week they played Texas A&M and had a transformation between half's. The first wasn't looking all too well for the purple and gold. Being down 29 at one point. But after halftime a different team...
tigertv.tv

Hard hitting: LSU Softball's hot start to the season

The Tigers came out swinging in their season opener against New Mexico. They delivered a dominant performance with 16 hits and 11 runs. This impressive display of offense set the tone for the rest of the weekend, and the team is optimistic about their chances of success. "Oh yea, I...
tigertv.tv

And then there were two: The final undefeated teams in women's hoops to go head to head

All the anticipation in women's basketball over the past few weeks will finally end on Sunday as No. 3 LSU and No. 1 South Carolina clash to see who will still be undefeated. Although the last several games haven't been as dominating as the start of the season, the team's star players like Angel Reese and Alexis Morris have secured victories for the purple and gold numerous times.
