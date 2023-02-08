Read full article on original website
Carbonplace lands $45m seed funding, names new CEO
UK-based carbon credit transaction network Carbonplace has raised $45 million in seed funding and formed its own entity, appointing Scott Eaton as CEO. The round saw participation from Carbonplace’s founding financial institutions, namely BBVA, BNP Paribas, CIBC, Itaú Unibanco, National Australia Bank, NatWest, Standard Chartered, SMBC and UBS.
Global Technology Partners names Olaseni Alabede as new CTO
Global Technology Partners (GTP) has appointed payments veteran Olaseni Alabede as its new chief technology officer (CTO). Prior to GTP, Alabede was vice president of product development in Mastercard’s installments business, where he was responsible for the development of buy now, pay later (BNPL) products. Before Mastercard, Alabede spent...
Lunar lands €35m in fresh funding to boost Nordic expansion
Danish neobank Lunar has secured €35 million ($38 million) in a fresh round of funding which it hopes will help “shorten the path to profitability”. Most of Lunar’s existing investors took part in the round, the firm says. Lunar last raised €70 million in a Series D-2 funding round in March last year. Some of its previous investors include IDC Ventures, Fuel Ventures, MW&L Capital Partners, Heartland and Kinnevik, Chinese tech giant Tencent and movie star Will Ferrell.
Asia Alliance Bank in tech overhaul with Temenos and Foranx
Asia Alliance Bank in Uzbekistan has signed for a new core banking system from Temenos. The deal was signed with the banking tech vendor’s regional partner, Foranx. The company will be implementing the system through its newly established subsidiary in the country, Foranx East. Foranx East will oversee future...
ICYMI fintech funding round-up: Fierce, Wisor AI, Cenoa & Habitto
At FinTech Futures, we know that it can be easy to let funding announcements slip you by in this fast-paced industry. That’s why we put together our weekly In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) funding round-up for you to get the latest funding news. US fintech start-up Fierce has...
Deutsche Börse inks 10-year strategic partnership deal with Google Cloud
Deutsche Börse has announced a 10-year strategic partnership deal with Google Cloud as the German exchange operator looks to boost its cloud adoption. In particular, Deutsche Börse will leverage Google Cloud’s infrastructure and data and analytics capabilities to develop its digital securities platform D7, as well as its wider digital asset market operations.
Finzly opens up access to FedNow via API connection
Banking and payments fintech Finzly is opening up access to new instant payment platform FedNow to fintechs and banks via its application programming interface (API). Developers from fintechs and banks can now access the sandbox environment of FedNow, a new instant payment platform launched by Federal Reserve Banks offering “safe and efficient” real-time payment services.
FNZ to acquire Luxembourg-based B2B fund platform Ifsam
Global wealth management platform FNZ is set to acquire International Fund Services and Asset Management (Ifsam), a Luxembourg-based B2B fund platform, for an undisclosed amount. FNZ says the acquisition, subject to regulatory approval, will strengthen its client proposition by adding “advanced” product, research, data and service solutions to its platform....
UK’s FCA names first members of its new innovation advisory group
The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has appointed the first set of members to its newly formed Innovation Advisory Group (IAG). The group, announced in November, will consist of both rotating members and permanent members who will advise on planned initiatives, highlight issues and concerns impacting fintech and regtech, and identify opportunities for collaboration between the financial services industry and the FCA.
Europe fintech funding round-up: Kennek, Mazepay, Uniify and Snab
This week’s handy Friday funding round-up includes four European fintech start-ups – Kennek, Mazepay, Uniify and Snab. UK-based fintech firm Kennek has secured $4.5 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Dutch Founders Fund, FFVC and Plug and Play Ventures. Founded in 2021, Kennek has developed an...
US fintech funding round-up: Wink, Blip, Upwardli and Inkle
This week’s handy Friday funding round-up includes four US-based fintech start-ups – Wink, Blip, Upwardli and Inkle. California and Texas-based fintech firm Wink has received an additional $3 million in seed investment, following $2.85 million previously raised in a pre-seed round in 2021-22. The additional round was led...
FinTech Futures Jobs: The top fintech companies hiring right now
The UK is considered to be one of the top global hubs for financial services thanks in part to its thriving fintech scene. London has long been a global financial centre, but emerging clusters in cities such as Edinburgh and Manchester are also now gaining global recognition. Access to world-class...
European Parliament outlines plans for an EU-wide digital wallet
Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have outlined plans for an EU-wide digital identity framework providing EU citizens with digital access to key public services across EU borders. Currently, EU citizens have to resort to commercial providers to authenticate themselves online, which the European Parliament believes “raises trust, security and...
Singapore’s Tazapay bags $16.9m in Series A funding round
Singapore-based cross-border payments start-up Tazapay has secured $16.9 million in a Series A funding round led by Sequoia Capital Southeast Asia. The round also saw participation from new investors EscapeVelocity, PayPal Alumni Fund and angel investor Gokul Rajaram, as well as existing investors Foundamental, January Capital, RTP Global and Saison Capital.
FinTech Futures: Top five stories of the week – 10 February 2023
Here’s our pick of five of the top news stories from the world of finance and tech this week. South Africa to pilot national rapid payments programme this year. The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is set to launch a pilot of its national Rapid Payments Programme (RPP) later this year which it hopes will help modernise the nation’s payments infrastructure.
