Rumours have been circulating for months that Apple would replace the 'Pro Max' with an 'Ultra' branded iPhone instead, with the company introducing the Watch Ultra last year, not the Watch Pro. Purportedly, the iPhone 15 Ultra will arrive with innovative buttons, a titanium case housing and a periscope telephoto camera, the first for an iPhone. While there have been plenty of rumours and leaks about the iPhone 15 Ultra's features, little is known about its design and how it will differ from the Pro or Pro Max, if at all.

2 DAYS AGO