Google's Super Bowl 2023 ad is all about Pixel magic

What you need to know

Google unveils the ad it will air during Super Bowl LVII.

The ad taps a few celebrities to show off Pixel features such as Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur.

Super Bowl LVII will air on February 12, with the kickoff at 6:30pm ET.

Super Bowl 2023 is this weekend, and while many are tuning in to watch the game or the half-time performance, there are bound to be some interesting and fun commercials. Last year, Google's Super Bowl commercial focused on the Pixel 6 and its Rich Tone camera. This year, it's all about the Pixel 7 and its magical photo editing skills.

The ad, which you can watch below, features celebrities like comedian Amy Schumer, rapper Doja Cat, and basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo. The ad shows off the Pixel 7's ability to fix old and new photos using AI features like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur.

With Magic Eraser , you can easily remove distracting elements from an image, such as a random photobomber, unappealing text, and more. Schumer jokes that she can use the feature to remove her exes, while Antetokounmpo uses the feature to remove himself from a photo of him being dunked on during a game.

Meanwhile, Doja Cat uses Photo Unblur to enhance a selfie taken with fans that appeared pretty blurry. "Pictures capture life. Just like life, pictures can be blurry. With Pixel's new Photo Unblur feature you can clean up a messy picture," she says in a statement. "Now, if Google could create the same button for life, that would be great."

The Fixed on Pixel ad focuses on how the Pixel 7 can fix not only images taken with the Pixel but also those taken on other devices. This is thanks to the Tensor G2 chip powering the device, allowing the phone to make the best out of Google's AI expertise. Users can also take advantage of the Camouflage tool to blend certain images into the background and make the subject really pop.

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are some of the best Android phones money can buy in 2023, and as Google's latest flagships, it's not surprising Google is carving out a 90-second ad to air during one of the biggest sports events of the year.

