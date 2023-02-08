ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

Google's Super Bowl 2023 ad is all about Pixel magic

By Derrek Lee
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mrfXK_0kgdMaqo00

What you need to know

  • Google unveils the ad it will air during Super Bowl LVII.
  • The ad taps a few celebrities to show off Pixel features such as Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur.
  • Super Bowl LVII will air on February 12, with the kickoff at 6:30pm ET.

Super Bowl 2023 is this weekend, and while many are tuning in to watch the game or the half-time performance, there are bound to be some interesting and fun commercials. Last year, Google's Super Bowl commercial focused on the Pixel 6 and its Rich Tone camera. This year, it's all about the Pixel 7 and its magical photo editing skills.

The ad, which you can watch below, features celebrities like comedian Amy Schumer, rapper Doja Cat, and basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo. The ad shows off the Pixel 7's ability to fix old and new photos using AI features like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur.

With Magic Eraser , you can easily remove distracting elements from an image, such as a random photobomber, unappealing text, and more. Schumer jokes that she can use the feature to remove her exes, while Antetokounmpo uses the feature to remove himself from a photo of him being dunked on during a game.

Meanwhile, Doja Cat uses Photo Unblur to enhance a selfie taken with fans that appeared pretty blurry. "Pictures capture life. Just like life, pictures can be blurry. With Pixel's new Photo Unblur feature you can clean up a messy picture," she says in a statement. "Now, if Google could create the same button for life, that would be great."

The Fixed on Pixel ad focuses on how the Pixel 7 can fix not only images taken with the Pixel but also those taken on other devices. This is thanks to the Tensor G2 chip powering the device, allowing the phone to make the best out of Google's AI expertise. Users can also take advantage of the Camouflage tool to blend certain images into the background and make the subject really pop.

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are some of the best Android phones money can buy in 2023, and as Google's latest flagships, it's not surprising Google is carving out a 90-second ad to air during one of the biggest sports events of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nSOWL_0kgdMaqo00

Google Pixel 7 Pro

The Pixel 7 Pro is a fully Google phone, with the Tensor G2 chip powering impressive AI features like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and more. And while you can fix up your old photos, you can make new memories with the Pixel's fantastic 50MP triple camera.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Google Unveils Its ChatGPT Rival for AI-Powered Conversation

Google released its own AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT on Monday called Bard. "Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world's knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of our large language models," Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai tweeted Monday. "It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses."
SlashGear

Google Briefly Demos Bard, Shows Off AI-Enhanced Lens And Multisearch Features

2023 might be the year artificial intelligence (AI) and related technologies finally go mainstream. Despite global layoffs affecting thousands of employees at Google and Microsoft, these companies continue to pour in a lot of resources and bet on the innovation of AI. In fact, the battle for AI supremacy heated up substantially towards the end of January 2023 when Microsoft completely blindsided Google and announced a bunch of AI-focused updates to Bing powered by Microsoft-backed AI chatbot, ChatGPT.
morningbrew.com

Google lost $100b after its AI made a factual error in a demo

Still don’t believe that generative AI is breaking new ground? When was the last time you saw a human make a $100 billion mistake? Google showed off its answer to ChatGPT-infused Bing this week and things went…worse than expected. In an advertisement Google released on Monday touting its...
TechCrunch

AI is coming to your Bing and Google searches, Apple’s M2 chip and Super Bowl streaming

And now, let’s get on with this week in AI — I mean, this week in tech news. Microsoft and AI: This week at a press event, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that “it’s a new day for search.” He was referring to the company’s integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4 into Bing, its 13-year-old search engine. The hope, say the folks in Redmond, is that the integration will help Bing better compete with Google. Downloads of the app jumped 10x after the AI news broke since Microsoft promises priority access to the new Bing to those who have it installed. Wanna get more in-depth? Check out Frederic’s hands-on with the search engine.
makeuseof.com

Microsoft Brings AI to Bing: Here's What to Expect

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In February 2023, Microsoft announced the integration of its next-gen OpenAI model with Bing and Microsoft Edge. It's a move that will potentially revolutionize web searching as we know it.
Android Central

Android Central

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy