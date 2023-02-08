IKEA has teamed up with Finnish design brand Marimekko to create a collection rooted in the benefits of Nordic nature and sauna culture. Named “BASTUA”, the collection is made up of 26 pieces, each in a limited-edition run, and ranges from larger furniture pieces to small homeware objects. The collection also marks the first time that Marimekko – founded in 1951 – has designed a set of prints exclusively for an external brand collaboration. “Capturing the essence of Marimekko’s Finnish roots and its connection to the historic origins of sauna culture was a fundamental part of the design journey and the creation of the BASTUA prints,” says Rebekka Bay, Creative Director at Marimekko.

