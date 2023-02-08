Read full article on original website
WC Farmers' Market annual meeting
The Washington County Farmers' Market board of directors is hosting a meeting for past, current and potential market vendors for 2023. The meeting is Monday, Feb. 13, 6-8 p.m., at the Washington County Farm Bureau building meeting room, 813 S. Jackson St., Salem. Information will include such topics as the 2023 vendor contract, market updates, election of directors and vendor questions.
March 5K
March Madness 5K is being sponsored by Orleans Tri Kappa sorority. The race will take place on Saturday, March 25, in downtown Orleans. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m.,with the race starting at 9 a.m. There are different age groups for the run, with awards going to the overall top...
Plans underway for Orleans Dogwood Festival
This year's Dogwood Festival at Orleans is set for April 22 through April 29. This is the 53rd anniversary for the event, which celebrates the blooming of the dogwood trees. Some of the events scheduled include a town-wide yard sale, Dogwood Murder Mystery Dinner Theater,a baby contest, pageants, an amusement midway, parade, and much more. Festival details, entry forms, and more may be found at www.orleansdogwoodfestival.com.
Maple Syrup Festival
Sap is running in preparation of the 32nd annual Maple Syrup Festival hosted by LM Sugarbush LLC in Salem. This year’s festival will be held on two weekends, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25 and 26, and March 4 and 5. Events start each day at 9 a.m. through 5...
New $5 million county highway garage proposed
Washington County’s current highway garage has aged beyond its practical use, leading officials to propose the construction of a new facility at a different location. The possible building project was announced by Commissioner Todd Ewing during a joint meeting between the commissioners and the county council on Monday, Feb. 6.
Local racer is number 1
Emma Hadley, a senior at West Washington, came home with the hardware after being named the2022 Pro Women’s champion at the Fly Showdown Series championship awards banquet this past weekend in Casey, Illinois. Follow her racing triumphs on her Facebook page, Hair Ties and Hole Shots Racing. Her parents are Tyson and Devin Shields, Campbellsburg.
Walter Leon Grimes
Walter Leon Grimes, age 96, of Salem, passed from this life on February 11, 2023, at home on the farm. Walter was born October 16, 1926, on the family farm. He was the youngest of the four sons born to Benjamin Franklin and Neva Parker Grimes. He married Helen Louise Pitts on September 6, 1954. She preceded him in death, as did his parents and brothers, James, Robert and Marvin.
Friday evening fish fries
St. Patrick's Catholic Church will host a Lenten fish fry. The meal will be prepared every Friday, 4:30-7 p.m., from Feb. 24 through March 31. In addition to fish, side items include french fries, baked beans, slaw, mac and cheese, and baked potato. Drinks and dessert are also available. Attendees can eat at the church or take the meal with them.
Lea Ann Hicks
Lea Ann Hicks, age 66, of Hardinsburg, passed away Friday, February 10 at Todd-Dickey Nursing and Rehab in Leavenworth. Lea Ann was born January 6, 1957 in Salem the daughter of Jerry Lee Coffey Sr. and Shirley Ann Maudlin Garrison. She was a former owner of Variety Videos and Gifts in Hardinsburg and a former employee of Garrison Trucking. She was a member of Fredericksburg Church of Christ.
