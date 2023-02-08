Walter Leon Grimes, age 96, of Salem, passed from this life on February 11, 2023, at home on the farm. Walter was born October 16, 1926, on the family farm. He was the youngest of the four sons born to Benjamin Franklin and Neva Parker Grimes. He married Helen Louise Pitts on September 6, 1954. She preceded him in death, as did his parents and brothers, James, Robert and Marvin.

