Two Massive Fires Erupt In Hudson County

Union City fire Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice

Two massive fires broke out Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Hudson County.

The first was five alarms, and erupted in one of the shops on Bergenline Avenue sometime after 4:15 a.m. in West New York between 61st and 62nd streets.

A Carvel ice cream shop, BBQ joint, and smoke shop were among the businesses impacted, abc7 says.

Then, in Union City, around 9 a.m., another multi-alarm blaze brought mutual aid to the scene. The fire was still raging as of noon.

More than a dozen families were reportedly displaced.

