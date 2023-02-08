Two Massive Fires Erupt In Hudson County
Two massive fires broke out Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Hudson County.
The first was five alarms, and erupted in one of the shops on Bergenline Avenue sometime after 4:15 a.m. in West New York between 61st and 62nd streets.
A Carvel ice cream shop, BBQ joint, and smoke shop were among the businesses impacted, abc7 says.
Then, in Union City, around 9 a.m., another multi-alarm blaze brought mutual aid to the scene. The fire was still raging as of noon.
More than a dozen families were reportedly displaced.
