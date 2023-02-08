This photograph was mailed to us with an inscription on the back, as follows: “Church outing Near Unionville, md 43 Copper family”. There are eleven, well dressed family members in the photograph. One young girl and four young boys. Two adults and four teenagers. Judging by the clothing the family is wearing, we can guess that this photo was taken in the 1890s. With further research of the church tithe log, we see that there was a Copper family led by John and Lydia-or Mary- (sitting in center). John may have participated in the Civil War under the direction of Capt. John Cowgill. As always, if you have any information about the photographs, let us know!

