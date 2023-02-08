Read full article on original website
talbotspy.org
Delmarva Review: E Duo Unum by Maxine Poe-Jensen
Editor’s Note: The author is the Featured Student Writer for the 15th anniversary issue. She is the first recipient of the Talbot Arts and Delmarva Review Talbot County High School Mentorship Scholarship award. Author’s Note: “As an only child, siblinghood has always been a mystery. I’ve always wondered what...
talbotspy.org
Program for Dads Begins Feb. 28 in St. Michaels
The St. Michaels Community Center is helping dads and men learn or brush up on their fathering skills with a program beginning on Tuesday, February 28 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The course consists of 12 weekly sessions ending on May 16 and taking place at SMCC’s location during renovations at 207 N. Talbot Street in St. Michaels, Md.
talbotspy.org
Sharing the Story of Nathaniel “Nace” Hopkins
Frederick Douglass is by far Talbot County’s most famous native, and with good reason. But there’s another Talbot native who survived slavery and went on to make significant and lasting contributions to the citizens of the county that still have impact today. The name Nathaniel “Nace” Hopkins might...
talbotspy.org
UM SMC at Easton Recognized as High Performing in Maternity Care
University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton has been recognized for the second time as High Performing in Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy) by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals for Maternity Care. Among nearly 650 hospitals providing labor and delivery services nationwide, fewer than half received the “high performing” designation; in Maryland, UM Shore Medical Center at Easton was one of only five hospitals so designated.
talbotspy.org
County Council Watch: It Takes a County by Carol Voyles
The Reset Lakeside amendment to rescind Resolution 281 approving the housing development was not considered at the January 24 county council meeting, but with a scaled-down permit, and assurances that any additional permit would require amended content (therefore be subject to public scrutiny and county approval), there may be time to catch our breath.
talbotspy.org
Operation Frederick Douglass Begins February 18th
Of the many celebrated people who have called Maryland home, there is no disputing that Frederick Douglass remains one of the most influential figures in its history. Born into slavery in 1818 in Talbot County, Douglass eventually escaped to freedom and became a leading voice in the fight against slavery. He was a gifted orator, writer, and publisher, and used his talents to spread the message of abolitionism and call for an end to institutionalized oppression and discrimination.
talbotspy.org
Artists – It’s Time to Enter Local Color
ABOUT THE EXHIBIT – WHERE and WHEN?. Local Color is held at Christ Church in Easton, Maryland. This year the dates for Local Color are July 20 through July 23, 2023. WHEN TO ENTER? NOW – Entries are being accepted NOW online until March 12, 2023. HOW TO...
talbotspy.org
Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: Visiting the Cooper Family in Unionville
This photograph was mailed to us with an inscription on the back, as follows: “Church outing Near Unionville, md 43 Copper family”. There are eleven, well dressed family members in the photograph. One young girl and four young boys. Two adults and four teenagers. Judging by the clothing the family is wearing, we can guess that this photo was taken in the 1890s. With further research of the church tithe log, we see that there was a Copper family led by John and Lydia-or Mary- (sitting in center). John may have participated in the Civil War under the direction of Capt. John Cowgill. As always, if you have any information about the photographs, let us know!
talbotspy.org
State Lawmakers want Local Governments to Prepare Climate Crisis Plans
As state agencies begin implementing the ambitious Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022, which confronts the effects of global warming in multiple ways, two lawmakers are back with a bill they floated last year to require counties to put together a climate crisis plan, outlining how they’d prepare for and respond to emergencies.
talbotspy.org
The Garfield Brings Summer Psychosis to Chestertown with Psycho Beach Party
Grab your Hawaiian shirt and lei because sun, surf and psychosis await you for a raucous day on Malibu Beach in Garfield Theatre for the Arts’ “Psycho Beach Party,” opening Friday, February 10 at 8 pm. This Charles Busch send-up of 1960’s-innocent “Gidget” flicks quickly morph into...
