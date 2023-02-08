Read full article on original website
WOLF
Man found guilty of murder for Mahanoy City shooting
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. (WOLF) — A Shenandoah man was found guilty on murder charges that stemmed from a shooting in Mahanoy City in October of 2021. According to Skook News, Santanio Pierre Malone, also known as Sosa, was found guilty on all charges which include charges for Murder in the First Degree, Murder in the Third Degree, multiple charges of Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, and recklessly endangering another person.
WOLF
Police: Mother who failed to seek medical attention for 6-month-old child faces charges
WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — Another family member of 3-year-old Arabella Parker, a girl who died in 2019 from injuries related to child abuse, is now facing child endangerment charges. Officials say that her sister, 25-year-old Amanda parker, has now been arrested and remanded to Northumberland County Jail on...
WOLF
Wanted man arrested following police raid, $40K worth of drugs seized
UNION TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A man is locked up in Schuylkill County after a police raid on Tuesday morning. State Police say that a joint investigation between troopers and the Schuylkill County D.A.'s Office's drug task force executed a search warrant at a home in Union Township.
