MAHANOY CITY, Pa. (WOLF) — A Shenandoah man was found guilty on murder charges that stemmed from a shooting in Mahanoy City in October of 2021. According to Skook News, Santanio Pierre Malone, also known as Sosa, was found guilty on all charges which include charges for Murder in the First Degree, Murder in the Third Degree, multiple charges of Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

MAHANOY CITY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO