3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
Innocent or inappropriate? Michigan school confiscates student’s pig drawing
Sierra Carter has been battling with Hanover Horton Schools to get the image scrubbed from her daughter's file.
fox2detroit.com
Teen beaten unconscious in attack at Dearborn Heights Crestwood on video
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police and administrators are investigating the beating of a Crestwood High School student. The teen was knocked unconscious in a scuffle with other students as bystanders recorded. FOX 2 is told the student is recovering and police have been in contact with him and his family, since the attack.
Michigan teacher plants bomb threat note to get day off, police say
HAZEL PARK, MI – A Michigan teacher is facing charges after allegedly planting a bomb threat note in his classroom to get a day off, police said. The note was found on Thursday, Feb. 2, in the Hazel Park Junior High School classroom of Paul Jacobs, 40, of Livonia, WXYZ Detroit reports. It said the school would be blown up the next day.
MSP: Northern Michigan man snuck into back of Dollar General and stole bottle returns
A Northern Michigan man is in trouble with the law for stealing bottle returns from the back of a Dollar General store in Alpena. Officials didn’t say how much the four bags of bottle returns were worth.
abc12.com
Car crashes into home in Flushing Township
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A car crashed into a house early Friday morning in Genesee County. It happened at a home in the area of McKinley Road and Coldwater Road in Flushing Township. ABC 12 is working to learn more about the collision. Flint police officers were at the...
Flint homicide victim ‘made an impact on everyone he met,’ mother says
FLINT, MI – Early on the morning of Jan. 16, Tamika Mize answered the knock at her door without knowing that the man on the other side was about to change her life. “(He) said your son shot himself over on Chippewa,” Mize said. “I said, ‘No, my son did not shoot himself,’ and I closed the door.”
Michigan child care center accused of locking children inside tents
ROCKFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Child Care Licensing Bureau suspended a Rockwood woman's license after she admitted to locking children inside tents.According to the state, Connie Rookus violated the Child Care Organizations Act.Rookus received her license to operate a home child care facility on March 15, 2021.State documents show that on Feb. 1, the Bureau received a complaint stating that Rookus locked children inside tents during naptime, using small padlocks on the outside so the children could not get out.In addition, the complaint said that she was alone with 13...
At least 5 drivers struck by chucks of ice in Oakland County believe incidents were intentional
Police are searching for answers after a series of suspicious and dangerous incidents in Rochester Hills left several drivers with severe damage to their vehicles over the last week.
Florida murder suspect arrested in Detroit, officials say
(CBS DETROIT) - A 26-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a man in Florida was arrested Wednesday in Detroit.According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, Anthony Rahming is accused of shooting 29-year-old Tracy Priester during an argument on Dec. 16, 2021, in the 6100 block of 10th Street in Bradenton, Florida.Priester was pronounced in a store parking lot on 53rd Avenue East after a friend who was driving him to a hospital pulled over and called 911.The sheriff's office says investigators learned Rahming fled to the Macomb County area and eventually tracked him down in Detroit, where U.S. Marshals arrested him.He is charged with second-degree murder and will be extradited to Florida in the coming days.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police warn of scam calls
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State police are warning people of scammers pretending to be an organization. Michigan State Police announced on Twitter that people should look out for scam calls from people pretending to be organizations to help people. They said they would say assist with injured and fallen troopers.
Police identify Saginaw man killed in pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County
MONITOR TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Saginaw man killed in a recent early morning pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County. Burke W. McCain, 39, was driving a 2003 Dodge Dakota west on U.S. 10 the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 8. About 6:40 a.m., McCain struck a guardrail on the overpass near Interstate 75.
Unsuspecting drivers hit by ice in areas of Rochester Hills
The Oakland County Sheriff's office thinks someone may be targeting drivers in a small area of Rochester Hills.
Michigan high schools targeted in swatting calls, forces schools into lockdown
In one day, at least 10 schools across the state were forced into lockdown over a school threat. Officials believe the number of threats was not a coincidence.
‘Blood just start shooting everywhere,’ testifies Saginaw man allegedly stabbed by girlfriend
SAGINAW, MI — After going to a local bar and having some drinks to commemorate a birthday, a Saginaw couple walked back to their home. Not long after, an argument arose between the two, culminating with the man suffering a stab wound that left his internal organs exposed and the woman accused of trying to kill him.
Saginaw activist found not guilty of trespassing on Fraternal Order of Police property during protest
SAGINAW, MI — In July 2020, Saginaw police arrested and stunned local activist Cornelius E. “Neil” Phelps III during a demonstration near a Fraternal Order of Police lodge. Officers based their arrest on the belief Phelps was trespassing. While Phelps remains charged with two felonies of resisting...
Missing girl found hidden in closet of Port Huron home
She was on a missing child's list for more than a year — a 14-year-old girl who ran away from the foster care world into which she had been thrust. Her foster family reported her missing to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, though it would take many months and intervention from the U.S. Marshals to locate the girl.
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 in custody with connections to the murder of missing rappers in Highland Park
Michigan State Police have confirmed the cause of death of three men whose bodies were found in Highland Park. Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker, and Montoya Givens were found late last week after being in the basement of an abandoned building as they had vanished a few weeks earlier. “All I...
DPD: 20-year-old in custody after stabbing father
Detroit police were dispatched Friday evening at approximately 8:12 pm for reports of a domestic dispute at a home in the 7600 block of Faust.
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County deputy comforts man along side of road after sensing something was wrong
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Macomb County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Thorne said he could sense something was wrong when he responded to a call and saw a young man sitting back in his seat with his eyes closed. Someone had called 911 about the man sitting in the passenger...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police trooper seriously injured in head-on collision
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police are reminding people to wear their seatbelts after a Michigan State Police vehicle was struck head-on by someone attempting to pass a salt truck Tuesday morning. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway, near Tripp Road. Police said...
