Leica launches a new pair of primes for the SL system

Some you lose, Summicron you win – and that's the case with the pair of new lenses launched by Leica, the Summicron-SL 35mm and 50mm f/2 ASPH.

Leica has more than 150 years of experience under its belt in the development, design, and manufacturing of optics, ensuring that its lenses are known for their high quality, reliability, precision, and outstanding image quality.

The SL System combines exceptional performance with flexibility for photographers and videographers. And Leica is now adding to the best SL lenses with the Summicron-SL 35mm f/2 ASPH and a Summicron-SL 50mm f/2 ASPH.

Both lenses are conveniently compact and lightweight, while retaining a high speed and very shallow depth of field, making them especially useful for travel, street, and day-to-day photography and videography.

The Leica Summicron-SL 35mm f/2 ASPH (Image credit: Leica)

Thanks to their linear direct drive, focusing is extremely fast, smooth and accurate, ensuring excellent focus performance for photography and quiet focusing for videography.

Ensuring high optical performance was extremely important in the manufacture of both new lenses, and influenced the use of aspherical elements, combining the 'Made by Leica' image quality with the unmistakable 'Summicron look'.

These new Leica SL lenses will be available globally at all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and authorized dealers. The retail price of the Summicron-SL 35mm f/2 ASPH is $2,195 / £1,950 / AU $3,690 with the Summicron-SL 50mm f/2 ASPH coming in at $1,895 / £1,700 / AU $3,190.

Leica Summicron-SL 50mm f/2 ASPH (Image credit: Leica)

To support a photographer’s first steps with the SL system, Leica is now offering four more SL kits with the new Summicron lenses (in addition to the two existing kits, featuring a Leica SL2 or Leica SL2-S and Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-70mm ). A total of six SL kits are now available, each consisting of a camera body, lens, and price advantage.

All these kits will also be eligible for an additional price advantage through a voucher scheme, from February 08 to April 30, for both new and existing customers. A Leica account is required to activate the voucher and can be set up at club.leica-camera.com . The voucher is valued at approximately $1027.80 / £850 / AU $1785.09 and will be available globally at all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and participating authorized dealers.

Pre-orders:

US: Leica Summicron-SL 50mm f/2 ASPH at B&H

US: Leica Summicron-SL 35mm f/2 ASPH at B&H



UK: Leica Summicron-SL 50mm f/2 ASPH at Wex

UK: Leica Summicron-SL 35mm f/2 ASPH at Wex

If this has been helpful why not take a look at our Leica SL2 or Leica SL2-S reviews , or to see if the rangefinder system is more to your liking check out our Leica M11 review or best Leica M lenses guide.