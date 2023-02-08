Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Chinese State Media, AI Companies Warn of Risks in ChatGPT Stock Frenzy
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese state media on Thursday cautioned against risks in chasing local ChatGPT-concept stocks, while domestic artificial intelligence (AI) companies urged investors to be rational after their soaring share prices caught regulators' attention. ChatGPT, a chatbot developed by U.S. firm OpenAI and backed by Microsoft Corp, gives strikingly human-like...
CNBC
U.S. demand boosts L'Oreal fourth-quarter sales, China weighs
L'Oreal reported 8.1% sales growth in the fourth quarter, in line with expectations, down from 9.1% in the third quarter. Chief Executive Nicolas Hieronimus told CNBC beauty was an "affordable indulgence" that customers were continuing to spend on despite cost of living pressures. End of year sales in China were...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US News and World Report
Pentagon: ‘100% Clear’ China Balloon Was Military Craft
The Defense Department on Wednesday took aim at China’s explanation for the balloon that drifted across the U.S. last week, saying it was “100%” certain the airship was for espionage and not for benign civilian meteorological data collection as Beijing has claimed. [. Read:. China Fires Back...
US News and World Report
China Says Proposed U.S. Ban on Chinese Buying U.S. Property Violates Market Rules
BEIJING (Reuters) -The United States is violating the principles of market economy and international trade rules in considering a ban on Chinese citizens buying property in the United States, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday. "Generalizing the concept of national security and politicising economic, trade and investment issues violate...
Gizmodo
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
US News and World Report
U.S. Adds 6 Chinese Entities Tied to Balloon Program to Export Blacklist
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Friday added six Chinese entities connected to Beijing's suspected surveillance balloon program to an export blacklist. The new restrictions come after the White House said it would consider broader efforts to "expose and address" China's larger surveillance activities that threaten U.S. national security and allies.
Quartz
Climate lawyers are suing Shell's directors personally over the oil giant's emissions
Activists are finding all kinds of ways to pressure companies to act on climate change. The latest: In the UK, a group of climate lawyers is suing Shell’s directors personally for putting the oil major at risk by refusing to make a better climate change adaptation plan. The lawsuit,...
NBCUniversal Unveils Advertising Initiatives Including ‘Content Quality Index’, 29 New Measurement Partners, Expanded “In-Scene” Push
At its third annual developer conference on Wednesday, NBCUniversal introduced a range of new products and capabilities aimed at enhancing the media company’s appeal to advertisers. Among them: a new “content quality index” partnership with MarketCast; an expansion of in-scene advertising capabilities; and the certification of 29 new measurement partners. The One23 event in New York is named after NBCU’s One Platform, which unifies the company’s many advertising venues, across streaming, digital, social and linear TV. This year’s confab features appearances by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and NBC late-night host Jimmy Fallon. With an emphasis on technology, it is designed to...
TechCrunch
Planet A Ventures comes out of the door with a €160M European, science-backed climate fund
That’s essentially the thinking behind new European climate fund Planet A Ventures. The firm has now has closed its first fund at €160 million to back founders tackling the world‘s largest environmental problems. The Germany-based VC aims to take a novel “science-based” approach. It has engaged a full science team, to which it will hand the power of veto over investment decisions.
Secretly-Launched Russian Satellite with Unknown Purpose Breaking Up in Orbit, US Says
A mysterious Russian satellite of unknown purpose is breaking up in low-Earth orbit, US officials confirmed this week. Back in 2013 and 2014, Russia launched several satellites into space. One of these was an object that space watchers designated as Cosmos 2499. No one knows exactly what Cosmos 2499 is, but it was launched along with communication satellites. It wasn’t on the launch manifest and was thought to be debris until it started maneuvering in orbit. Speculation at the time proposed that it was possibly a spy satellite, or an experimental anti-satellite weapon.
US News and World Report
Gigapresses - the Giant Die Casts Reshaping Car Manufacturing
TRAVAGLIATO, Italy (Reuters) - By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas. Tesla has pioneered the use of...
Good News: Inflation and Unemployment Lower; Customer Satisfaction Up
ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- After deteriorating dramatically over the past five years, customer satisfaction in the United States is showing signs of recovery. In the fourth quarter of 2022, U.S. customer satisfaction increases by 0.3% to a score of 73.4 on the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s (ACSI ® ) 100-point scale. In addition, inflation is down, and GDP is up — albeit modestly. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005154/en/ ACSI 2000 - 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
FPT Software and Anaplan Asia Pacific Partner to Enhance Enterprise Performance across Southeast Asia
HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- FPT Software, Vietnam’s leading technology and IT services provider recently entered a strategic partnership with business planning and decision-making platform Anaplan Asia Pacific. As Anaplan Asia Pacific’s regional integration partner, FPT Software sets to deliver cloud-based Enterprises Performance Management to businesses across Southeast Asia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005861/en/ The alliance expands Anaplan’s reach to new customer segments in FPT Software’s world-leading digital transformation portfolio throughout the Southeast Asia region. Businesses customers will be able to boost their performance with enterprise-wide planning, data collection and data analysis. Furthermore, through leveraging both sides’ capabilities, the partnership also focuses on promoting continuous collaboration among finance and operations departments.
US News and World Report
Meta Delays Setting Team Budgets as Facebook Parent Plans Fresh Round of Layoffs -FT
(Reuters) - Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc has delayed finalizing the budgets of multiple teams as it prepares a fresh round of job cuts, the Financial Times reported on Saturday. In recent weeks there had been a lack of clarity surrounding budgets and future head count, the FT reported, citing...
Google's CEO Under Fire From Employees After 'Botched' AI Product Demo
Google employees are reportedly not holding back their feelings as they blast CEO Sundar Pichai over the Bard launch and company's recent layoffs.
UK must quit climate-harming energy charter treaty, experts say
Secret international court system enables fossil fuel firms to sue governments for lost future profits
US News and World Report
EU Leaders Agree Targeted, Temporary Support for Green Industry
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders agreed on Friday they should allow "targeted, temporary and proportionate" support to ensure Europe's future as a manufacturing base for green tech products and counter U.S. and Chinese competition. The European Commission has proposed loosening rules on state aid for investments in renewable energy,...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: The Sandbox Is Up on Saudi Arabia Partnership News
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. Virtual world The Sandbox’s...
Deliveroo cuts 350 jobs, mostly in UK, after fall in online orders
Deliveroo is to cut 350 roles amid a fall in online orders as cash-strapped consumers rein in spending. The boss of the online delivery firm, which weathered a disastrous £7.6bn float on the London Stock Exchange two years ago that was nicknamed “flopperoo”, admitted that the downsize comes after being caught up in a hiring spree in a fight for growth and market share against competitors.
