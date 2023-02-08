ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One of the best city builders hits PS5 and Xbox Series X/S next week

By Hirun Cryer
 3 days ago

Cities: Skylines is getting PS5 and Xbox Series X /S versions, in an upgrade of one of the best city-building simulations around.

Announced just earlier today on February 8, there isn't long to wait at all until Cities: Skyines gets its new-gen overhaul, as it'll be launching next week on February 15. Cities: Skylines - Remastered is the full name of the new version, and it'll be offered as a free upgrade for anyone who already owns the base game on either PS4 or Xbox One.

Otherwise, you'll have to shell out $39.99/£34.99 for Cities: Skylines - Remastered if you're a brand new player. Remastered versions of all existing DLCs will also be included in the new version - up until the Airport DLC however, where subsequent DLC packs will receive their remastered upgrades in the near future.

Basically, the new-gen version of Cities: Skylines is going bigger than ever before. The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions will be able to produce larger cities, and this won't be to the detriment of performance, as game stability is being improved on both consoles in the new versions.

There's also environmental controls baked into the remastered game. Players will now be able control the time of the day, as well as the weather, changing it from raining, sunny, cloudy, and foggy at their will to check out how their city handles under certain conditions.

We can't say enough good things about Cities: Skylines. The expansive and incredibly deep city-builder was already one of the best in its class, and now it's going from strength to strength with a big new-gen upgrade and bonuses like larger cities and graphical improvements to boot.

Check out our new games 2023 guide for a full look at all the other games releasing across the new-gen consoles in the coming weeks and months.

IGN

Cities: Skylines - Official Console Remastered Announcement Teaser Trailer

Cities: Skylines - Remastered features a suite of upgrades optimized for current generation consoles, including additional buildable tiles to create larger cities and the ability to place structures freely. This remastered edition also improves graphical performance to reflect the bigger cities players can create. Cities: Skylines is launching on February 15 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X.
