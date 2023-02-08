LANSING, MI — More closures are coming for Bed Bath & Beyond. The store’s parent company is trying to avoid bankruptcy, which means cutting costs and closing stores. The retail chain this week said it plans to close an additional 150 stores, including the store in Okemos on Grand River Ave inside Meridian Mall. The chain did not disclose how much longer the store will remain open.

OKEMOS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO