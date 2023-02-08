ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okemos, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q106fm.com

Adopt a Valentine begins at Mason shelter

MASON, MI — Several local animal shelters are participating in another Empty the Shelters pet adoption event. Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter in Mason is offering pet adoption specials Feb. 9-15. The Capital Area Humane Society in Lansing is also participating in the Adopt a Valentine event. During...
MASON, MI
q106fm.com

Bed Bath & Beyond will close Okemos Mall location

LANSING, MI — More closures are coming for Bed Bath & Beyond. The store’s parent company is trying to avoid bankruptcy, which means cutting costs and closing stores. The retail chain this week said it plans to close an additional 150 stores, including the store in Okemos on Grand River Ave inside Meridian Mall. The chain did not disclose how much longer the store will remain open.
OKEMOS, MI
q106fm.com

MSU to work on FIFA World Cup turf project

EAST LANSING, MI — When the FIFA World Cup returns to North America in 2026, Michigan State University – a school known worldwide for its turf grass management program – is going to have a say in what kind of playing turf goes into more than a dozen stadiums hosting World Cup matches.
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy