Denver, CO

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to insane Russell Wilson news

This year, the NFL rolled out a new format to the Pro Bowl, featuring a weeklong skills competition and a flag football game in place of the traditional game that’s been played previously. The move was rather unpopular among fans and certainly didn’t draw high ratings. And it sounds like one NFL star is to Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Russell Wilson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton shares his feelings about Kyler Murray

Sean Payton likely could have had the Arizona Cardinals head coach job if he wanted it, and many believe he turned it down in part because he did not want to coach Kyler Murray. Payton insists that is not true. Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw, who worked alongside Payton as an analyst for FOX... The post Sean Payton shares his feelings about Kyler Murray appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Sean Payton Says Terry Bradshaw's Claim Is Not True

Terry Bradshaw said earlier this week that Sean Payton avoided the Arizona Cardinals because he didn't want to coach Kyler Murray. The new Denver Broncos head coach denied his former FOX colleague's claim when speaking to Kay Adams on Thursday. "I like Kyler Murray," Payton said. "My son is his ...
DENVER, CO
People

All About Jalen Hurts' Parents, Averion and Pamela Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was born to Averion and Pamela Hurts in Channelview, Texas Meet Jalen Hurts' parents. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was raised by parents Pamela and Averion Hurts, who not only laid the foundation for his football-focused future but one filled with Super Bowl-bound successes. Jalen grew up alongside his siblings in Channelview, a town just outside of Houston, Texas where he excelled as an honor roll student academically and nonetheless a star player athletically with his parents — both educators — leading the way. "I have a...
CHANNELVIEW, TX
New York Post

Sean Payton’s first meeting with Russell Wilson, Ciara was dinner with Joe Montana

Date night. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara broke bread with his new head coach Sean Payton in Scottsdale, Ariz. on Thursday. The couple dined with Payton, as well as Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and Wheels Up CEO Kenny Dichter at the Wheels Up Raos pop-up restaurant, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who shared a photo of the group on Twitter. It was the first meeting between Wilson and Payton after the Broncos introduced the new head coach on Monday, when he praised the quarterback for his hard work ethic. It’s unclear what was discussed among the...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Pat McAfee Reacts To Getting Sued By Brett Favre

Media personality and former NFL kicker Pat McAfee is currently being sued by Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. McAfee, along with fellow media member Shannon Sharpe and Mississippi Auditor Shad White, are reportedly being sued by Favre for "defamatory allegations" regarding the former star's ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

Star Quarterback to Undergo Major Surgery

Following a whirlwind season, the 49ers have received word that star quarterback Brock Purdy, who rose to the national spotlight for taking over the position following injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo and helping lead the team to the playoffs before getting injured himself, has decided to undergo surgery.
The Comeback

Kelly Clarkson delivers brutal message to Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one of the most popular football players in the world. But apparently, not every famous American is familiar with Burrow just yet. Singer Kelly Clarkson, speaking during Super Bowl LVII pregame festivities, revealed this week that she thought Burrow was a TikTok rapper when she first saw him. “During Read more... The post Kelly Clarkson delivers brutal message to Joe Burrow appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Russell Wilson faces horrible charity scandal

Russell Wilson, then-quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks, routinely visited the local children’s hospital with his wife, musical performer Ciara. The couple used their celebrity to “battle food insecurity, expand educational opportunities and promote social justice and racial equality,” according to Yahoo! News. To do so, the Wilsons formed a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization to aid that Read more... The post Russell Wilson faces horrible charity scandal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SEATTLE, WA

