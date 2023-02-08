Read full article on original website
AMS 2023: How Finance Boosts the 3D Printing Ecosystem
To wrap up the first day of the Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) event in New York City, Stifel Managing Director Bryan Dow hosted a panel about the “Future of Investment in AM.” During the special presentation, attendees got a detailed overview of the future of investment in AM, including what investors are looking for, megatrends, and suggestions for entrepreneurs.
3DPrint.com
Buy Like Boeing: Using Large Cap Manufacturing Strategies to Invest in Small Cap 3D Printing Stocks
(3DPrint.com PRO is available only to subscribers) The first month of stock market performance in 2023 is now behind us, and, despite a generally positive January, overall conditions are still just as uncertain as they were in 2022. If anything, in fact, the positive news has added to the uncertainty… Yet, even this superficially incoherent and pessimistic picture can provide us with clear, potentially positive takeaways, particularly in terms of opportunities for investment in companies building up additive manufacturing (AM) supply chains.
3DPrint.com
Horizon Aircraft VTOL Prototype Takes Flight with 780 3D Printed Parts
As surprising it may seem to some tech skeptics, the emerging world of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aerial vehicles is, well, beginning to take off. You’ve likely seen footage of VTOL craft, which fly and land like helicopters but at greater speeds and lower operating costs. Due to the unique nature of this technology, VTOL businesses are turning to additive manufacturing (AM) to produce many of their parts. And why wouldn’t they? Their smaller-scale predecessors, quadcopters often rely on 3D printed components as well.
3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Briefs, February 11, 2023: Training, Gigafactories, & More
In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’re starting with training, as nScrypt introduced its nStructor trainer. Moving on, Farsoon and toolcraft are collaborating on laser powder bed fusion systems, and Sakuu chose Porsche Consulting to design a first-of-its-kind AM gigafactory for producing 3D printed batteries. Finally, Weber State University hopes to advance aerospace research with a new 3D printer installation.
