There isn’t a power conference that has had more surprises than the ACC, which currently has a three-way tie for first place in the standings. One of them is Virginia, ranked No. 8 in the country and the best bet in the conference to get a high seed in the NCAA Tournament. Oddly enough, the two other teams are not either North Carolina or Duke Basketball, the preseason favorites.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO