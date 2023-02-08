ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Rips Boston College Apart, 68-27

Duke women haven't been playing basketball nearly as long as the men have, but they hit a major program milestone Thursday night, winning game #1,000 at Boston College, 68-27, which, according to the Duke Chronicle, is the second-fewest points ever allowed in an ACC game. It was just not BC’s...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Powerful 2024 forward wants to visit Blue Devils

Pasadena Memorial (Texas) power forward Robert Miller III recently informed On3's Joe Tipton that the Duke basketball program is one of three that he hopes to visit. The other two he listed are Kansas and UCLA. However, there's been no word of the Blue Devils expressing interest in Miller, a ...
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: Accountability

Art Chansky’s Sports Notebook is presented by The Casual Pint. YOUR place for delicious pub food paired with local beer. Choose among 35 rotating taps and 200+ beers in the cooler. Maybe Hubert Davis should sit down all five starters for the Clemson game. Sure, star Armando Bacot and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
rchsprowler.com

Varsity Freshman Commits to Duke

In varsity sports, it is a rare occasion for a freshman athlete to make it on the varsity team in any sport. Often, a freshman will be lucky to play on junior varsity, much more varsity. But against the odds, freshman Bennett Bishop, a freshman who moved from Philadelphia, has verbally committed to play Division I baseball at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

Duke Basketball: 3 keys to beating Virginia and staying alive for ACC title

There isn’t a power conference that has had more surprises than the ACC, which currently has a three-way tie for first place in the standings. One of them is Virginia, ranked No. 8 in the country and the best bet in the conference to get a high seed in the NCAA Tournament. Oddly enough, the two other teams are not either North Carolina or Duke Basketball, the preseason favorites.
DURHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

BCA boys roll in league championship game

It’s the first conference tournament title in 10 years for Royals. Some Burlington Christian Academy players pointed to the wall above the bleachers after Friday night’s boys’ basketball game. They were drawing attention to a banner that lists the school’s conference tournament champions. That’s about to have...
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL

NC high school football state records: Most rushing touchdowns (career)

Below is information about the individual record for most rushing touchdowns in a career by an individual in N.C. High School Athletic Association state history. Individual Record: Most Rushing Touchdowns (Career) | NCHSAA. 1. T.A. McLendon (Albemarle) - 170 (1998-2001) 2. Kevin Parks (West Rowan) - 158 (2006-2009) 3. Elijah...
RALEIGH, NC
liveforlivemusic.com

Widespread Panic Brings The Zoo To Durham, NC On A Thursday Afternoon [Photos/Videos]

Only three days after celebrating the band’s 37th birthday, Widespread Panic made its glorious return to Durham Performing Arts Center in North Carolina last night. Now disappearing in the rearview, the bittersweet memories of Mexico and WSP’s 10th destination event, Panic en la Playa, faded as surely as our sunburn peeled (“…but they never took our smiles!”). The band refocused their attention toward the intimate atmosphere of Durham’s newest entertainment venue. Just like when the powerhouse rockers helped christen DPAC’s stage in 2019, the sell-out crowd once more packed the place as nearly 3,000 music-loving acolytes made the pilgrimage to North Carolina.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

NC State student dies on campus Wednesday

North Carolina State University announced Thursday another student has died on campus. The death was reported Wednesday night at E.S. King Village, which has apartments for graduate students, postdocs, older undergrads and students with families. The student was a graduate student in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHASS),...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Two must-see shows are coming to DPAC

If you only see one show at Durham Performing Arts Center this year, make it one of these. Over the summer, Mix 101.5 FM's Diane Ramsey and I went on a trip to see some of the shows head to DPAC this season. We talk about the fun we had on this week's WRAL Out and About Podcast.
DURHAM, NC
caswellmessenger.com

N. L. Dillard MS holds special laying of the wreath ceremony

What a grand celebration held at the Dillard House in Yanceyville on January 10th! The N.L. Dillard Middle School Laying of the Wreath Ceremony was a special honor for Nicholas Longworth Dillard, focusing on the 20th year celebration of Dillard Middle School. The attendees were delighted to witness and participate...
YANCEYVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy