dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Rips Boston College Apart, 68-27
Duke women haven't been playing basketball nearly as long as the men have, but they hit a major program milestone Thursday night, winning game #1,000 at Boston College, 68-27, which, according to the Duke Chronicle, is the second-fewest points ever allowed in an ACC game. It was just not BC’s...
Powerful 2024 forward wants to visit Blue Devils
Pasadena Memorial (Texas) power forward Robert Miller III recently informed On3's Joe Tipton that the Duke basketball program is one of three that he hopes to visit. The other two he listed are Kansas and UCLA. However, there's been no word of the Blue Devils expressing interest in Miller, a ...
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: Accountability
Art Chansky’s Sports Notebook is presented by The Casual Pint. YOUR place for delicious pub food paired with local beer. Choose among 35 rotating taps and 200+ beers in the cooler. Maybe Hubert Davis should sit down all five starters for the Clemson game. Sure, star Armando Bacot and...
rchsprowler.com
Varsity Freshman Commits to Duke
In varsity sports, it is a rare occasion for a freshman athlete to make it on the varsity team in any sport. Often, a freshman will be lucky to play on junior varsity, much more varsity. But against the odds, freshman Bennett Bishop, a freshman who moved from Philadelphia, has verbally committed to play Division I baseball at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.
Duke Basketball: 3 keys to beating Virginia and staying alive for ACC title
There isn’t a power conference that has had more surprises than the ACC, which currently has a three-way tie for first place in the standings. One of them is Virginia, ranked No. 8 in the country and the best bet in the conference to get a high seed in the NCAA Tournament. Oddly enough, the two other teams are not either North Carolina or Duke Basketball, the preseason favorites.
UNC Basketball: 5 reasons why Tar Heels have fallen apart this season
There was literally no team in college basketball that had more pressure on it than UNC Basketball, which was one minute away from winning the national title as an 8 seed and entered this season as the preseason No. 1 team. But it was clear early on that the Tar...
alamancenews.com
BCA boys roll in league championship game
It’s the first conference tournament title in 10 years for Royals. Some Burlington Christian Academy players pointed to the wall above the bleachers after Friday night’s boys’ basketball game. They were drawing attention to a banner that lists the school’s conference tournament champions. That’s about to have...
WRAL
NC high school football state records: Most rushing touchdowns (career)
Below is information about the individual record for most rushing touchdowns in a career by an individual in N.C. High School Athletic Association state history. Individual Record: Most Rushing Touchdowns (Career) | NCHSAA. 1. T.A. McLendon (Albemarle) - 170 (1998-2001) 2. Kevin Parks (West Rowan) - 158 (2006-2009) 3. Elijah...
Where are hot dogs the hottest in North Carolina? Sample a few bites.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – In honor of Super Bowl week, sink your teeth into this: Greensboro ranks second nationally in per-capita consumption of hot dogs. And take a second bite: The only city to rank higher was Raleigh/Durham (so do we infer that High Point was part of the figures for Greensboro?). Those figures were […]
Cary’s Umstead Hotel & Spa slips in best NC rankings after holding #1 spot for 5 years
There is a new hotel on top of the list of best hotels in North Carolina—and this time, it's not one from the Triangle.
liveforlivemusic.com
Widespread Panic Brings The Zoo To Durham, NC On A Thursday Afternoon [Photos/Videos]
Only three days after celebrating the band’s 37th birthday, Widespread Panic made its glorious return to Durham Performing Arts Center in North Carolina last night. Now disappearing in the rearview, the bittersweet memories of Mexico and WSP’s 10th destination event, Panic en la Playa, faded as surely as our sunburn peeled (“…but they never took our smiles!”). The band refocused their attention toward the intimate atmosphere of Durham’s newest entertainment venue. Just like when the powerhouse rockers helped christen DPAC’s stage in 2019, the sell-out crowd once more packed the place as nearly 3,000 music-loving acolytes made the pilgrimage to North Carolina.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing store in Raleigh, four others across NC
Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it’s closing, including one in Raleigh and four others across the state. 1463 University Drive in Burlington, North Carolina. 401 Cox Road in Gastonia, North Carolina. 3160 Evans Street in Greenville, North Carolina. 1835 Catawba Valley Blvd....
NC State student dies on campus Wednesday
North Carolina State University announced Thursday another student has died on campus. The death was reported Wednesday night at E.S. King Village, which has apartments for graduate students, postdocs, older undergrads and students with families. The student was a graduate student in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHASS),...
WRAL
Two must-see shows are coming to DPAC
If you only see one show at Durham Performing Arts Center this year, make it one of these. Over the summer, Mix 101.5 FM's Diane Ramsey and I went on a trip to see some of the shows head to DPAC this season. We talk about the fun we had on this week's WRAL Out and About Podcast.
Pig out at these 3 new barbecue joints
Midwood Smokehouse, The BBQ Lab, and Longleaf Swine are heating up Raleigh's barbecue scene.
This Restaurant Serves North Carolina's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this longtime local favorite in North Carolina.
caswellmessenger.com
N. L. Dillard MS holds special laying of the wreath ceremony
What a grand celebration held at the Dillard House in Yanceyville on January 10th! The N.L. Dillard Middle School Laying of the Wreath Ceremony was a special honor for Nicholas Longworth Dillard, focusing on the 20th year celebration of Dillard Middle School. The attendees were delighted to witness and participate...
country1037fm.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
Shaw University rezoning request draws opposition
RALEIGH – A group of Shaw University alumni are challenging a proposed plan to change the university’s zoning. Shaw has applied to rezone about 25 acres of its downtown campus to allow for up to 40-story buildings and wider retail and commercial uses.
