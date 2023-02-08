Read full article on original website
Related
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
KIII TV3
The top 5 trades of NBA Trade Deadline day: Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook among big names moved
PHOENIX — It was a jam-packed NBA Trade Deadline day earlier this week that many people didn't expect. After former Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving requested a trade last week and was dealt the Sunday before the trade deadline to the Dallas Mavericks, it seemed suddenly the heat was about to be turned up league-wide.
Comments / 0