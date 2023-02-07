ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Buy Presidents Day deals are here early with savings on Google, LG and Microsoft

By Jon Winkler, Elsie Boskamp and Daniel Donabedian, Reviewed
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HcZuE_0kgbgyra00
Shop amazing tech savings with these Best Buy Presidents Day deals. Insignia/SanDisk/Rexing/Bella Pro Series/Best Buy/Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

We're less than two weeks away from Presidents Day 2023 , a federal holiday that comes with amazing sale events. You don't have to wait until Monday, February 20 for some of the best tech deals of the year. If you need a stylish new pair of headphones or an eye-catching TV for the upcoming Super Bowl , Best Buy has you covered well before the holiday shopping rush. You can find savings any time you want with the shop's deals of the day !

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

If you're looking to score major savings at Best Buy all year long, a Totaltech membership offers regular price cuts and perks like free 2-day shipping, free installation and a 60-day cancellation window. Perfect for shopping discounts on must-have tech, this exclusive membership is one of the best ways to save at Best Buy.

Apple AirPods Pro: Get the buds at Amazon for the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday

Valentine's Day 2023 gift guide: Show your love with the best Valentine's Day gift ideas

Amazon Presidents Day sale: 85+ Amazon deals on Apple, Lego, Shark and more

Top 5 Best Buy Presidents Day deals to shop today

  1. Bella Pro Series 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer with Stainless Finish from $59.99 (Save $30 to $40)
  2. Insignia 32-Inch Class N10 Series LED HD TV for $89.99 (Save $40)
  3. Rexing V1P Plus 4K UHD Front and Rear Dash Cam with Wi-Fi for $119.99 (Save $50)
  4. SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 2TB External USB-C NVMe SSD for $199.99 (Save $95)
  5. iDataStart HC3.5 2-Way LED Remote Start System for $319.99 (Save $300)

Best Buy Presidents Day headphone deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kXh4X_0kgbgyra00
Head to Best Buy for rare savings on headphones you'll love from Sony, JBL and more. JBL/Best Buy/Reviewed

Best Buy Presidents Day tablet deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zLhDa_0kgbgyra00
Save on Microsoft tablets and more today at Best Buy. Microsoft/Best Buy/Reviewed

Best Buy Presidents Day TV deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24T7JC_0kgbgyra00
Grab a new plasma today at Best Buy. Sony/Best Buy/Reviewed

Best Buy Presidents Day laptop deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q9xJb_0kgbgyra00
Score a new laptop right now at Best Buy. Lenovo/Best Buy/Reviewed

Best Buy Presidents Day kitchen deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14LE5Y_0kgbgyra00
This spacious Frigidaire refrigerator is one of many great appliances on sale at Best Buy. Frigidaire/Best Buy/Reviewed

Best Buy Presidents Day video game and accessory deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A41Ds_0kgbgyra00
Save on video games, gaming headphones and so much more at Best Buy. Razer/Best Buy/Reviewed

Best Buy Presidents Day hearing aid deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6OM9_0kgbgyra00
Some of the best hearing aids around can be found at Best Buy. Lucid Hearing/Best Buy/Reviewed

Best Buy Presidents Day tech deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bFyrp_0kgbgyra00
Get massive discounts on cameras and loads of other tech at Best Buy. Canon/Best Buy/Reviewed

Best Buy Presidents Day home deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cjhzi_0kgbgyra00
Head to Best Buy to save on air purifiers, vacuums and so much more. Kyvol/Best Buy/Reviewed

When is Presidents Day 2023?

Presidents Day historically occurs on the third Monday in February. This year, the federal holiday falls on Monday, February 20 .

When do Presidents Day 2023 sales start?

While Presidents Day 2023 officially takes place on Monday, February 20 , several retailers have already dropped major sales. In years past, the majority of sales were live the Friday before Presidents Day proper and ran through the weekend.

Each year retailers launch their Presidents Day sales earlier and earlier, and 2023 is no different. In 2022, we saw the first Presidents Day sales in late January.

How long do Presidents Day 2023 sales last?

Typically, Presidents Day sales end with the culmination of the holiday on Monday night, or in the few days following Presidents Day proper. Some retailers, however, extend their Presidents Day sales significantly. For instance, in 2022, Tuft & Needle , Leesa , Coach , Nordstrom , HP and The Home Depot offered Presidents Day deals through late February. Meanwhile, Beautyrest and Serta concluded their holiday sales in March.

This year, like last, we expect to see select Presidents Day sales continue through early March. Although some sales may start earlier and end later, we suggest shopping early to avoid any issues with stock shortages or shipping delays.

What stores offer Presidents Day 2023 deals?

Dozens of can't-miss Presidents Day 2023 deals are already live. If you're looking to refresh your sleep setup, Saatva and Nectar some of our favorite mattress brands —could be great options. Meanwhile, you can scoop savings on home essentials at Best Buy , Macy's and Walmart , or pick up trendy fashion staples at Nordstrom . Whatever you're shopping for, you're sure to find a deal worth snatching come Presidents Day 2023.

When does Best Buy have sales?

While the retailer rarely advertises the dates and times of its sales ahead of time, Best Buy usually has sales at either the beginning of the week or on Fridays to have something rolling on the weekend. Right now, the tech retailer is offering early Presidents Day 2023 deals on everything from headphones and TVs to laptops and appliances.

Even without sales, Best Buy has its own daily deals section that features discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment.

How long do Best Buy sales last?

Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. It also hosts three-day (or even four-day) sales that run for the time of its namesake. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech. With Presidents Day 2023 just around the corner, now is one of the best times to save big at Best Buy.

