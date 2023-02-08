ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

The Center Square

Washington Wildlife removes fishing limitations over surplus steelhead on Nooksack River

(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has removed fishing restrictions on the North Fork of the Nooksack River. The reason for the change is that the “Kendall Hatchery eggtake goals for hatchery steelhead have been reached, allowing opportunity for recreational anglers to access surplus hatchery steelhead that remain in the system” according to an WDFW update. The Washington State DFW Emergency fishing and shellfishing rules...
WASHINGTON STATE
tourcounsel.com

Cascade Mall | Shopping mall in Burlington, Washington

Cascade Mall was an enclosed shopping mall in Burlington, Washington, United States. Opened in November 1989, the mall's anchor stores are AMC Theatres and TJ Maxx. There are 4 vacant anchor stores that were once 2 Macy's stores, Sears, and JCPenney. Macerich owned the property before selling it to Merlone Geier Partners in January 2017.
BURLINGTON, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Blaine auto broker pays $430,000 in settlement with U.S. Department of Justice

A Blaine auto broker will pay $430,000 to the U.S. Department of Justice as part of a lawsuit settling allegations that the company committed federal fraud by underreporting the value of vehicles it imported to avoid paying higher duty fees. BidBuy Auctions LLC owner Whitney McElroy agreed to pay $430,000...
BLAINE, WA
salish-current.org

Surprising channel flood leaves La Conner planning for future

Climate changefloodingking tideLa ConnerSwinomish Channel. The town of La Conner has flooded many times but the flood of Dec. 27 took residents and local officials by surprise. That morning, water from the Swinomish Channel flooded the downtown area with as much as two feet of water, town councilman Rick Dole...
LA CONNER, WA
Western Front

Trivia takes over Bellingham

How many bars and restaurants in Bellingham do trivia nights? The answer: over 14. Trivia is one of the most popular activities for folks in Bellingham. This question and answer game regularly fills restaurants and pubs with teams of players ready for friendly competition. “Every night that we have it,...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

Bellingham man arrested for threatening employees with taser

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man was arrested after allegedly threatening employees at two stores with a taser. Court documents state that two people attempted to leave the Fairhaven Haggen store with a cart full of liquor on January 29th. When confronted by an employee, one of the suspects...
BELLINGHAM, WA

