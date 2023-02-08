Read full article on original website
Washington gas prices begin to rise again. Here’s what Whatcom County is seeing
Here’s where you can find the most affordable gas prices near you, and how prices compare in Washington state and Vancouver, B.C.
New Whatcom medical examiner said services were substandard. This is what the council did
The contract amendment proved controversial because of allegations against the former medical examiner.
Washington Wildlife removes fishing limitations over surplus steelhead on Nooksack River
(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has removed fishing restrictions on the North Fork of the Nooksack River. The reason for the change is that the “Kendall Hatchery eggtake goals for hatchery steelhead have been reached, allowing opportunity for recreational anglers to access surplus hatchery steelhead that remain in the system” according to an WDFW update. The Washington State DFW Emergency fishing and shellfishing rules...
tourcounsel.com
County Council report shows three locations for new Whatcom jail
Needs Assessment report describes need for new jail, along with other social programs.
thenorthernlight.com
Blaine auto broker pays $430,000 in settlement with U.S. Department of Justice
A Blaine auto broker will pay $430,000 to the U.S. Department of Justice as part of a lawsuit settling allegations that the company committed federal fraud by underreporting the value of vehicles it imported to avoid paying higher duty fees. BidBuy Auctions LLC owner Whitney McElroy agreed to pay $430,000...
Hundreds of homes, five schools in Whatcom without power. Here’s why
PSE expected that power would be restored by 6 p.m. Thursday.
Prosecutor’s request to disqualify new judge threatens judicial independence | Opinion
“The judiciary cannot be subject by undue pressure to adhere to the wishes of the most powerful instead of adhering to the fundamentals of justice and fairness.”
whatcom-news.com
Pursuit from Bellingham into Ferndale by multiple law enforcement agencies ends with arrest
FERNDALE, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2000 Ford F250 pickup truck about 2am this morning, Friday, February 10th, but the driver fled. WSP Trooper Anthony Califano told Whatcom News the trooper attempted the stop eastbound on Bellis Fair...
Wayward Coyote Wanders Into WA Hospital, Receives Care & Released [VIDEO]
A lost coyote had quite a scary experience at a Washington Hospital earlier this week. It seems the wayward animal found her way into Jefferson Healthcare Medical Center in Port Townsend on Tuesday. After the scared coyote entered the facility, she quickly realized she didn't belong there. She ran down...
salish-current.org
Surprising channel flood leaves La Conner planning for future
Climate changefloodingking tideLa ConnerSwinomish Channel. The town of La Conner has flooded many times but the flood of Dec. 27 took residents and local officials by surprise. That morning, water from the Swinomish Channel flooded the downtown area with as much as two feet of water, town councilman Rick Dole...
Who makes the best Italian food in Whatcom County? Vote now in our poll
Our poll will be open until midnight on Wednesday, Feb. 15, so go vote now for your favorite Whatcom County restaurant.
With permission to pursue, spike strip used to stop suspected drunken driver in Whatcom
Sheriff’s deputies use spike strip to disable suspect’s pickup truck
What to know about Bellingham’s Bed Bath and Beyond store closure
The national chain announced 236 nationwide closures, and five in Washington.
Which Bellingham grocery stores had the most affordable prices this month? We checked
We checked the prices for milk, eggs, chicken and more to show you where you can find the lowest prices.
Fire at Whatcom County middle school disrupts food service
Smoke, fire and water damage was confined to a part of the building that has a separate ventilation system.
Western Front
Trivia takes over Bellingham
How many bars and restaurants in Bellingham do trivia nights? The answer: over 14. Trivia is one of the most popular activities for folks in Bellingham. This question and answer game regularly fills restaurants and pubs with teams of players ready for friendly competition. “Every night that we have it,...
thenorthernlight.com
County health board meeting erupts following rejection of anti-vaccine applicant
Discussions over Whatcom County Council’s recent refusal to include a vaccine opponent on the public health advisory board raised tensions between councilmembers and staff during a January 31 health board meeting. Councilmember Todd Donovan abruptly left the mixed online and in-person meeting as councilmembers Kathy Kershner and Tyler Byrd...
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Feb. 8, 2023
LYNDEN — With nearly 2.4 million albums sold and more than 2.4 billion streams, plus a legion of passionate fans at his high-energy concerts across the globe, Chase Rice has established himself as a powerful force in Nashville and beyond.
KGMI
Bellingham man arrested for threatening employees with taser
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man was arrested after allegedly threatening employees at two stores with a taser. Court documents state that two people attempted to leave the Fairhaven Haggen store with a cart full of liquor on January 29th. When confronted by an employee, one of the suspects...
