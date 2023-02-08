ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon Township, NJ

GSCSNJ Elects Piscataway Resident Valerie Mason-Robinson to Board of Directors

CHERRY HILL, NJ – Valerie Mason-Robinson of Piscataway has been elected to the Board of Directors for the Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey (GSCSNJ). She joins 22 members who are committed to advancing the organization’s mission to build girls of courage, confidence and character and who make the world a better place, according to a news release.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Food Distribution for Any Madison Resident in Need; Feb 9 and 10

MORRISTOWN, NJ - The free food distribution will take place in Morristown on Thursday February 9 from 1pm - 2pm at Bishop Nazery Way (59 Spring Street in Morristown). An additional food distribution will take place on Friday February 10 in Parsippany, 299 Webro Road from 10:30am - 11:30am and then in Dover, 211 N. Sussex Street from 1:30pm - 2:30pm.
MADISON, NJ
Don’t break up Yorktown, Somers & Eastern Putnam in Assembly District 94

Recently, I provided testimony at a hearing held by the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission (NYIRC) regarding the potential redrawing of the lines for State Assembly. During my testimony, I encouraged the Commission to preserve the core of the existing Assembly District 94 and to revise its initial draft...
SOMERS, NY
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton Foundation Young Professionals Group Pledge for Cardiac Services in 2023

HAMILTON, NJ, – The Young Professionals Group (YPGs) of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton (RWJUH Hamilton) Foundation, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, signed a $150,000 pledge to support the cardiac services at RWJUH Hamilton. The pledge helps supports the growth of the cardiology program at RWJUH Hamilton and aligns...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ Tesla Driver’s Steering Wheel Falls Off

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — Talk about a really wild ride!. Five days after buying an expensive new Tesla Model Y SUV, area resident Prerak Patel had its steering wheel pop off in his hands as he drove along busy Route 1. Patel, his wife Neha, and their children were heading...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Governor Murphy Signs Legislation Increasing Minimum SNAP Benefits Available to New Jersey Residents

WOODBRIDGE, NJ – With households throughout America set to receive as low as $23 in monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits when the federal government’s emergency allotments come to an end next month, Governor Phil Murphy today signed a bill (A-5086) to ensure every SNAP household in New Jersey will receive at least $95 in monthly benefits going forward. This nation-leading legislation represents New Jersey’s ongoing commitment to combating food insecurity throughout the state.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Three South Brunswick Township Police Officers Advance

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - The South Brunswick Police Department has promoted three officers to fill in vacancies created by retirements. Those promoted include Frank Lombardo to Captain, Gary Holsten to Lieutenant, and Michael Leung to Sergeant. “These supervisors bring decades of service, experience, and knowledge to their positions," South Brunswick...
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ

