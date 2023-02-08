Read full article on original website
Monthly direct payments of $400 available to Americans - will you get one?Aneka DuncanPaterson, NJ
Video Footage Released of New Year's Eve Police Shooting in New Jersey Motel Resulting in Death of 61-Year-Old ManMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenRidgewood, NJ
Academic and Work Skills Training Programs Enrolling NowProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Affordable Housing Opportunity for Senior Citizens in Montville, NJMorristown MinuteMontville, NJ
GSCSNJ Elects Piscataway Resident Valerie Mason-Robinson to Board of Directors
CHERRY HILL, NJ – Valerie Mason-Robinson of Piscataway has been elected to the Board of Directors for the Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey (GSCSNJ). She joins 22 members who are committed to advancing the organization’s mission to build girls of courage, confidence and character and who make the world a better place, according to a news release.
Food Distribution for Any Madison Resident in Need; Feb 9 and 10
MORRISTOWN, NJ - The free food distribution will take place in Morristown on Thursday February 9 from 1pm - 2pm at Bishop Nazery Way (59 Spring Street in Morristown). An additional food distribution will take place on Friday February 10 in Parsippany, 299 Webro Road from 10:30am - 11:30am and then in Dover, 211 N. Sussex Street from 1:30pm - 2:30pm.
Don’t break up Yorktown, Somers & Eastern Putnam in Assembly District 94
Recently, I provided testimony at a hearing held by the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission (NYIRC) regarding the potential redrawing of the lines for State Assembly. During my testimony, I encouraged the Commission to preserve the core of the existing Assembly District 94 and to revise its initial draft...
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton Foundation Young Professionals Group Pledge for Cardiac Services in 2023
HAMILTON, NJ, – The Young Professionals Group (YPGs) of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton (RWJUH Hamilton) Foundation, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, signed a $150,000 pledge to support the cardiac services at RWJUH Hamilton. The pledge helps supports the growth of the cardiology program at RWJUH Hamilton and aligns...
Gov. Murphy ‘SNAPs Up’ Better Benefits for NJ’s Neediest
WOODBRIDGE, NJ — With a quick swish of his pen on Wednesday, Gov. Phil Murphy made sure many of New Jersey’s neediest people, families and senior citizens can keep putting food on their tables. Gov. Murphy – in a midday ceremony at ShopRite of Woodbridge – signed into...
NJ Tesla Driver’s Steering Wheel Falls Off
WOODBRIDGE, NJ — Talk about a really wild ride!. Five days after buying an expensive new Tesla Model Y SUV, area resident Prerak Patel had its steering wheel pop off in his hands as he drove along busy Route 1. Patel, his wife Neha, and their children were heading...
Governor Murphy Signs Legislation Increasing Minimum SNAP Benefits Available to New Jersey Residents
WOODBRIDGE, NJ – With households throughout America set to receive as low as $23 in monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits when the federal government’s emergency allotments come to an end next month, Governor Phil Murphy today signed a bill (A-5086) to ensure every SNAP household in New Jersey will receive at least $95 in monthly benefits going forward. This nation-leading legislation represents New Jersey’s ongoing commitment to combating food insecurity throughout the state.
Corrections Officer Found Guilty in Fatal Shooting at Mount Laurel Medical Office
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ — A Burlington Township man has been found guilty of shooting and killing an employee and wounding a patient at a Mount Laurel medical office in the summer of 2020, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw announced on Wednesday. Bruce Gomola, Jr., 54, who was employed...
Three South Brunswick Township Police Officers Advance
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - The South Brunswick Police Department has promoted three officers to fill in vacancies created by retirements. Those promoted include Frank Lombardo to Captain, Gary Holsten to Lieutenant, and Michael Leung to Sergeant. “These supervisors bring decades of service, experience, and knowledge to their positions," South Brunswick...
Police Seek Man Who Threatened to Shoot Up Two Local Wawa Stores
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Police are searching for a man who allegedly threatened to shoot up two different Wawa convenience stores in South Brunswick Township in the past week. Authorities have released still images taken from security camera footage. The first incident took place on Thursday, February 2, at 9:30...
Barnegat Police Investigate Another Attempted Motor Vehicle Theft Overnight
BARNEGAT, NJ - Barnegat Township Police Officers investigated an incident of an attempted motor vehicle theft overnight. Police stated that the key fobs of the vehicle were left inside, which allows the vehicle to be an easy target. At the time of the attempted theft, the homeowner observed the suspects...
