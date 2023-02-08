Read full article on original website
tapinto.net
CHS Computer Science Student Qureshi Receives National Honorable Mention in 2023 National Aspirations in Computing Awards
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ -- Chatham High computer science student Manaal Qureshi has received recognition from the National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT). “Congratulations to Manaal for receiving this recognition," Doug Walker, CHS principal, said. "It is not only a recognition of her achievement in the study of computer science, but also a reflection of her tenacity in pursuing this area of interest.”
Hazlet Swim & Tennis Club Member Applications are now available
HAZLET, NJ: Lately a winter day may feel like spring..and before you know it summer will be here! Don't miss out on the membership applications for the Hazlet Swim & Tennis Club, now available! Early Bird discount rates are now through April 30, 2023. You can register and pay online,...
Bloomfield Township Seeks Nominations for 2023 Women to Watch Recognition Awards
BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Township of Bloomfield Women’s History Month Committee is seeking nominations for the 2023 Bloomfield Women to Watch recognition awards. This annual event recognizes and celebrates women who have made significant contributions to the community and have demonstrated leadership, innovation, and impact in their personal and professional lives.
Man Enough to be a Girl Scout: Commissioner Director Tom Arnone to be Honored at April 19, Girl Scouts of The Jersey Shore Gala.
Gala Honoress 2023: Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, Paige Baran, Denise Wegeman, Shawanda Beale, Manpreet Kohli, Lauren Holman. MONMOUTH COUNTY- Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore will celebrate community leaders who inspire, at the Women of Distinction & Community Partners Gala on Wednesday, April 19, from 6 to 10 p.m., at Eagle Oaks Golf and Country Club in Farmingdale. Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone will receive recognition as “Man Enough to be a Girl Scout”. This award honors a man who is committed to helping and encouraging girls and young women as they pursue their passion. This honoree advocates, educates, and inspires girls to be courageous and confident.
Four Join Board of The Summit Foundation
SUMMIT, NJ - Four Summit residents - Chris Bonner, Paul Formichelli, Kelli Montgomery and Dennis White -- have joined The Summit Foundation Board, while Board members Julie Keenan, Sandy Bloom, Frank Macioce and Eric LeGoff have retired. Bonner received his commission in the US Army Aviation Branch as a helicopter...
Livingston School Counselors Provide Annual Report on Recent Graduates
LIVINGSTON, NJ — Livingston Public Schools (LPS) Director of School Counseling Sinéad Crews and Livingston High School (LHS) College Counselor Nicole Rothman recently presented their annual report on recent LHS graduates focusing on the data of the Class of 2022 post-secondary admissions, feedback from the 2022 graduates and parents as well as future goals to enhance post-secondary planning and support from the counseling department.
Valentine's Day Vendor Sale at Rahway's Roosevelt Elementary School on Feb. 11
RAHWAY, NJ — Rahway's Roosevelt Elementary School 6th graders are hosting an upcoming Valentine's Day Shop vendor event on Saturday, February 11, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Roosevelt School is located at 811 St. Georges Ave. The 6th grade class will be hosting 35 local vendors who will be...
Burlington County Hosting Several Events to Celebrate Black History Month
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ — Burlington County is celebrating Black History Month with events, exhibits, lectures and performances throughout February that show the county’s rich Black historical presence and culture. A special lecture titled “Spirit of Freedom” about Mount Holly’s 1872 celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Emancipation...
Newark Students Learn Lessons from a ‘Beauty with Brains’
NEWARK, NJ — Ashley Cariño isn’t another pretty face. This reigning Miss Universe Puerto Rico has street smarts and classroom smarts. On Tuesday, 28-year-old Cariño passed along her education views and values to students at Newark’s Science Park High School, on Norfolk Street. Sign Up...
Hanover Park PTO to Host Comedy Night on March 30th
EAST HANOVER, NJ - The Hanover Park PTO is hosting a Comedy night and fun night of laughs with Comedian John Pizzi. Tickets include buffet dinner, soft drinks and a one hour comedy show (cash bar will be available). There will also be an Upscale Tricky Tray, Wine Pull and...
Multiple Mayors
Summit Mayor Nora Radest -- joined by New Providence Mayor Al Morgan and Berkeley Heights Mayor Angie Devanney -- takes to the microphone and addresses the assembled audience at the Suburban Chamber of Commerce's 'Mayors Roundtable', recently held in New Providence. Each of the municipal leaders shared their goals and...
Newton Area Campus News- February 2023
NEWTON, NJ – Newton area alumni have earned accolades and degrees from their colleges. Jillian Scarpanito was initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Isabelle Salitsky was named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Berry College in...
Ice Hockey: Clifton United (Cedar Grove) Routs Millburn, 11-4
WEST ORANGE, NJ -- Zack Guiffrida scored four goals and passed for two assists to lead the Clifton United ice hockey team to an 11-4 victory over Millburn on Wednesday. Ryan Montana had two goals and two assists and Trevor Rascher scored two goals for Clifton United (10-8-2), which included players on its roster from Cedar Grove.
Nacinovich 3 Goals, 3 Assists for Chatham Girls Ice Hockey in 1st Period of 7-1 Win vs. Madison in Cohen Cup Quarterfinals
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ -- Freshman Sarah Nacinovich collected three goals and three assists - all in the first period - to fuel Chatham's 7-1 girls ice hockey win vs. Madison in the quarterfinal round of the Cohen Cup played Wednesday at Mennen Sports Arena. Freshman Alex Donoghue scored twice and...
Don’t break up Yorktown, Somers & Eastern Putnam in Assembly District 94
Recently, I provided testimony at a hearing held by the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission (NYIRC) regarding the potential redrawing of the lines for State Assembly. During my testimony, I encouraged the Commission to preserve the core of the existing Assembly District 94 and to revise its initial draft...
Spring into Fitness and Fun at the Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA
The Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA is the place to be this spring! The Y is offering programs for youth, teens and adults, including a number of new classes and returning favorites. The Y is currently undergoing an exciting building expansion project and programs and services will continue throughout construction. The Y’s...
Grief Workshop Coming to The Curious Heart in Westfield
Are you feeling stuck or frozen in your grief? Are you having a hard time finding the joy in life due to unrelenting grief?. If so, please consider attending a free upcoming workshop at The Curious Heart Apothecary & Spiritual Center. Sheri Burkat, LCSW, will be presenting her upcoming 4-week...
Fair Lawn’s 13th Annual Taste of Our Town to be held on February 27th
FAIR LAWN, NJ - The Fair Lawn Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that it is hosting its 13th annual Taste of Our Town event which will take place on Monday, February 27th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM, at the Fair Lawn Community Center located at 10-10 20th Street. The...
Escape with your Valentine
Break free of the Valentine's Day clichés and do something memorable this year with an escape room at Escapology in Bell Works. Work together, solve the mystery and unlock an experience you won’t forget. Afterwards or before your escape experience, you can enjoy all that Bell Works has to offer; shopping, entertainment, culture, food, drinks.... Book Your Escape Today visit Bell.Works for all. Escapology Holmdel is inside Bell Works at 101 Crawfords Corner Road, Holmdel.
Council Approves $60.5 Million for Ridgewood Water
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - With no comments from the public during required hearings, council members unanimously voted to approve $60.5 million in bonds for Ridgewood Water. The funds are slated for permanent per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances treatment plants that are centralized to service all active wells. With only a dozen people...
