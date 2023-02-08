Read full article on original website
Related
Manhart's 640-HP Range Rover Sport Is Here To Ruin Your Day
Manhart Performance has turned its attention to the new Range Rover Sport, previewing soon-to-be-available enhancements for the luxury SUV. Revealed just last year, the German tuner has wasted no time in putting its signature black-and-gold touch on the big Brit. Known as the Manhart Sport SV 650, it's based on the P530 variant, which uses a BMW-sourced 4.4-liter V8 with 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque in stock form.
msn.com
Only 1 Tesla Model Is Recommended by Consumer Reports in 2023
Tesla offers some of the best electric cars available — but a problem area over the years has been reliability. Much to the ire of Elon Musk, Consumer Reports has downgraded Tesla models due to various reliability issues. However, there’s an exception. In 2023, only one Tesla electric vehicle is recommended by Consumer Reports: the 2023 Tesla Model 3 sports sedan.
MotorTrend Magazine
An Integrated Turbo and Cylinder Head Engine Might Be In Dodge or Jeep’s Future
We know it's only a matter of time before Dodge drops its next turbocharged Challenger or Charger muscle car now that the Hurricane I-6 is out. Even so, Stellantis engineers are already looking at ways to affix the turbo to the head as engine bays get more and more cramped. While some manufacturers have gone the route of the "hot Vee" and Stellantis themselves have eliminated the exhaust manifold from their turbocharged engines, the engineers are looking to radically change how the turbo is attached to the cylinder head.
Tesla Will Replace Entire Car After Steering Wheel Detaches While Driving on Highway
Tesla, Twitter/@preneh24Losing all steering at speed is a terrifying experience, but thankfully the story has a positive ending for one Tesla owner.
Check Out the Accessory That Allows Buttons to Be Added and Customized for Teslas
And it is evidently very easy to install.
MotorTrend Magazine
First Look: The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Is More Than Just a Grander ’Lander
Meet Toyota's all-new 2024 Grand Highlander, which, despite its name, is not actually just a bigger Highlander (or a poshed-up one, as Jeep's Grand Wagoneer is to the regular Wagoneer). The three-row Grand Highlander SUV is actually a completely new vehicle, larger than the Highlander and intended to compete against the likes of the Hyundai Palisade, the Kia Telluride, Volkswagen Atlas, and even Jeep's Grand Cherokee L.
torquenews.com
Best New-Car Deals from Consumer Reports
Here’s the latest from CR analysts about their picks to help you choose a good car at a good price with their newly revised monthly list of the best new-car deals that consists of nine SUVs and one full-size pickup truck. Good Deals on New SUVs and Pickups. It’s...
MotorTrend Magazine
Reaction Strong for 2024 Ram 1500 REV Electric Pickup Truck Design
We are only a few months from seeing the production version of the 2024 Ram 1500 REV fullsize electric pickup truck and early reaction to concept upon it was based suggests the brand is headed in the right direction. Stellantis staged the global debut of the Ram 1500 Revolution truck concept in January at CES in Las Vegas at a splashy press conference for an edgy concept. At that time, MotorTrend broke the story that the name would be shortened to REV for the production model.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Winnebago Adventure Wagon Can Handle Camping or Construction
Winnebago—reputable brand of Class B camper vans like the Solis, Roam, and eRV2—has teamed up with Adventure Wagon to offer the limited edition 2023 Winnebago Adventure Wagon. The result is a super tasteful camper van with an extremely versatile, adaptable, anti-RV interior that's unlike any other Winnebago van. Basically, it's an Adventure Wagon interior wrapped in a Winnebago. Van. Nerd. Alert. This collaboration has us so very, very excited.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model 3 can be acquired for less than $27,000 in Oregon: estimate
With Tesla’s recent round of price cuts for its entire lineup of premium all-electric vehicles, cars like the Model 3 sedan have become more affordable to mainstream car buyers. At $43,490 before incentives, the Model 3 RWD is a bang-for-the-buck all-electric car with ample range, power, and a suite of impressive active and passive safety features.
Top Speed
Here's How You Can Still Get A Brand-New $35,000 Tesla
A $35,000 Tesla Model 3 sounds as good as $5 T-bone steak dinner; you just can't beat the price for something that awesome. The problem is, while Elon Musk has been promising this 35,000 Model 3 for years, and sort of delivered on it, it's been an extremely elusive vehicle to actually get one's hands on. The good news is, consumers can actually get a $35,000 Tesla Model 3 right now. The bad news comes as there are several conditions that will limit who can actually take advantage of this deal, and the window may be closing for everyone. Still, for those who qualify, this is the time to snap one up.
game-news24.com
Even with sensors, Tesla will detect distances from 2023 already!
Tesla has removed ultrasonic sensors from new vehicles, so that many saw that the move as a means to reduce costs. There were several parking aid functions and the correct path to the problem spotted around the vehicle without them. A potential buyer who tested the a 2023 Tesla Model 3 in Poland noticed that the car shows distances even without ultrasonic sensors.
The Tesla Model Y Really Impressed During This Crash Test
Tesla is known more for their technology than safety. But a recent crash test might just change that. The post The Tesla Model Y Really Impressed During This Crash Test appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Vin Diesel Says the Villain In Fast X, Part II Is AI And Self Driving Cars
By now you've probably seen the new Fast X trailer, along with a few million other folks. The franchise that kicked off 22 years ago has come along way from gangs stealing DVD players from trucks and street races. Heck, in the last movie, Vin Diesel's "Dom" pulled off a Tarzan swing in a Dodge Charger SRT and a few members of his crew went to space in a freakin' Pontiac Fiero. Throughout the films, Dom and his "family" have taken on spies, terrorist cells, and international crime syndicates—a far cry from boosting VCRs. So, who will the protagonist be in the final installment of the Fast franchise, Fast X, uh, Part II? Brace yourselves: The villain in the next movie will be AI and self driving cars.
3 of the Best Luxury Full-Size Third-Row SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
There are plenty third-row SUVs to choose from. Here are the best luxury full-size third row SUVs recommended by MotorTrend. The post 3 of the Best Luxury Full-Size Third-Row SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
We Asked ChatGPT AI to Write a Review of the Toyota Supra Manual. Here's How It Went.
Manual transmission (finally) We've all been there—an email hits your inbox reminding you that a work deadline is closer than it may appear and approaching fast. This author's uh-oh moment arrived with an inquiry as to the ETA on a first test review for the manual-transmission 2023 Toyota GR Supra. Gasp! Having an ETA would mean the review would have penetrated my consciousness in the first place, when it most certainly had not. Partly, this could be chalked up to procrastination, but some of it has to do with the GR Supra's new manual transmission, a much-anticipated addition we found to be somewhat forgettable after an initial drive.
electrek.co
Tesla cut the price of its electric cars in half over five years, and it might do it again
Tesla has managed to cut the price of its electric cars in half over five years, and it might do it again with its next-generation vehicle platform. Much has been said of Tesla’s prices lately. Despite its high prices, Tesla has attracted some non-luxury buyers over the years who...
OFFICIAL: Ferrari Has Four New Cars Coming In 2023
As first noticed by Motor1, Ferrari's 2022 financial year earnings call - which detailed record financial results for 2022 - revealed that the Prancing Horse will launch four new models before the end of 2023, with another 11 to follow over the next three years (2023-2026). As is typical of the brand, no further details were provided, but it appears that Ferrari will average five models per year. What will these be?
Comments / 0