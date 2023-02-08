Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Oregon Couple Always Dreamed of Having a Big Family and Adopted Embryos Frozen 30 Years AgoGochi EzPortland, OR
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland schoolEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
kpic
'TriMet Barber,' known for attacking women riding public transit, released after 17 months
PORTLAND, Ore. — Jared Walter, the convicted sex offender infamous in Portland for assaulting women on public transit, was released from state prison on Friday. Walter's most recent conviction stemmed from a 2021 incident where he was charged with taking pictures of a woman inside a bar bathroom. PREVIOUSLY...
City commissioner, DA discuss return of Portland municipal court after 52 years
Portland City Councilman and Commissioner of Public Safety Rene Gonzalez said that he will spend the next three months considering ways to reestablish a municipal court in Portland in hopes of prosecuting more misdemeanor crimes, which he said are going mostly unprosecuted by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
opb.org
Black Oregon lawmaker reflects on unconscious bias after being pulled over twice in one week
Democratic state Rep. Travis Nelson of Portland says he’s been pulled over by police at least 40 times since he started driving. Last week, the representative was pulled over twice in a span of three days, an occurrence he believes doesn’t happen to most of his white colleagues and staff.
Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland school
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Feb. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Local family says son experienced ‘unimaginable act of hate’ at Portland middle school.
Portland man charged after punching 2 officers in SW Portland building
A Multnomah County grand jury indicted Lonie Allen Hart-Ikari, 46, of Portland on charges that he assaulted two Portland Police officers earlier this month. Two police officers, Gail Alexander and Kerri Ottoman, responded Feb. 1 shortly after 9:30 a.m. to Hart-Ikari’s apartment building on Southwest 21st Avenue and Salmon Street for a report of a resident threatening other tenants, court records show.
camaspostrecord.com
Camas salon sued for wrongful termination, gender discrimination
A Camas salon owner is being sued for wrongful termination and gender discrimination. In a complaint filed Jan. 31, in Clark County Superior Court, Erika Jordan, a former hair stylist at Moonlight Salon in downtown Camas, alleges the salon and its owner, Megan Strand, violated state law by firing Jordan during her parental leave.
Portland gang member receives 6-year sentence for illegal gun possession
A Portland gang member was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, authorities said.
Can Downtown Portland be saved? 4 Portland developers have plans
In conversations with these developers and with Mayor Ted Wheeler, one thing is clear: The time to act is now -- and there are things that are moving forward.
Multnomah County Sheriff deputy accused of assault, strangulation
A Multnomah County Sheriff's deputy is facing multiple charges related to an alleged domestic violence incident involving his wife, according to court documents.
WWEEK
Mayor Ted Wheeler Is Still Banned From Jojo
From its Southeast food truck to owner Justin Hintze’s social media presence to its bustling new location in the Pearl, Jojo is a quintessential Portland restaurant. Unless you happen to be the mayor of the Portland. Soon after the restaurant opened in September, Hintze put up a flyer with...
tourcounsel.com
Fubonn Shopping Center | Grocery store in Portland, Oregon
The Fubonn Shopping Center is an enclosed shopping mall in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood of Portland, Oregon, in the United States. The mall claims to be the largest Asian mall in Oregon and lists 29 stores as tenants in November 2011. The mall is located at SE 82nd Avenue and SE...
14 arrested during shoplifting sting near Washington Square
In a coordinated effort, Tigard police arrested more than a dozen people over the weekend during a shoplifting sting in the Washington Square Mall area.
Woman dies, numerous hospitalized after mass overdose in McMinnville
One person is dead and six more were hospitalized after a mass-overdose event that occurred in McMinnville on Feb. 10.
kptv.com
Report: Downtown Portland Clean & Safe finds troubling trend of needles on streets
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A report from Downton Portland’s Clean & Safe program shows an alarming increase in the number of hypodermic needles found in parts of Old Town and Downtown. Downtown Portland confirmed Friday with FOX 12 that in 2022, cleaning crews in the Clean & Safe District...
OPINION: Gunfire in rural unincorporated Washington County
The Washington County neighborhood where I live is subjected to the sound of gunfire on a frequent basis. It is not unusual to hear multiple shots ring out in quick succession. Some days, it begins as early as 7 am and continues on and off throughout the day. Family members who came to our home on Christmas morning heard gunfire as they drove up the road. Shots also rang out...
KGW team covering Portland homeless camp removal witnesses shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fight at a north Portland homeless camp led to a shooting late Tuesday morning. A KGW team was at the camp for a separate story and witnessed what happened. KGW reporter Blair Best and Photojournalist Ken McCormick saw a fight breakout between two men. One...
Famed Portland goats let loose in protest of homeless sweep
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A herd of city goats well-known in Portland, Oregon, were temporarily set free Tuesday morning in what appeared to be an act of protest against a planned sweep of a nearby homeless encampment. The fence of the goats’ enclosure in north Portland was cut, allowing them to get out. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that the co-owner of the Belmont Goats nonprofit, Robin Casey, found a note rolled up inside the fence. “In what reality is the comfort of five goats valued over the shelter of more than fifteen people,” the news outlet reported the letter as saying. “So, it’s time for the Belmont Goats to enjoy a little walk in the park.” It was signed by “some anarchists.” Casey said all the escaped goats have been retrieved and appear to be healthy.
Portland review of Downtown Clean & Safe, other ‘enhanced’ business districts grinds to a halt
A review of three Portland business districts that the city agreed to conduct has ground to a halt and is unlikely to promptly resume, according to city government watchdogs and other officials. As a result, Portland officials are at risk of failing to deliver on a series of recommendations outlined...
kpic
Nearly 3 lbs. of fentanyl powder found in SUV search at I-5 rest stop
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, Oregon State Police made a drug bust at an Interstate 5 rest area in Marion County. The investigation started at about 10 a.m. when a trooper K-9 team saw something in an SUV at the Santiam Rest area off I-5 that led them to think the driver might be involved in some criminal activity.
WWEEK
City Will Soon Reach Out to Neighborhoods That Could Be Near Mayor’s Mass Encampments
The office of Mayor Ted Wheeler will soon begin outreach to neighborhoods that could be sites of the mayor’s massive sanctioned encampments, two of which he aims to have operating within three months. The city plans to build six sanctioned encampments with basic case management services and hygiene amenities,...
Comments / 1