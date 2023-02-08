ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Portland man charged after punching 2 officers in SW Portland building

A Multnomah County grand jury indicted Lonie Allen Hart-Ikari, 46, of Portland on charges that he assaulted two Portland Police officers earlier this month. Two police officers, Gail Alexander and Kerri Ottoman, responded Feb. 1 shortly after 9:30 a.m. to Hart-Ikari’s apartment building on Southwest 21st Avenue and Salmon Street for a report of a resident threatening other tenants, court records show.
PORTLAND, OR
camaspostrecord.com

Camas salon sued for wrongful termination, gender discrimination

A Camas salon owner is being sued for wrongful termination and gender discrimination. In a complaint filed Jan. 31, in Clark County Superior Court, Erika Jordan, a former hair stylist at Moonlight Salon in downtown Camas, alleges the salon and its owner, Megan Strand, violated state law by firing Jordan during her parental leave.
CAMAS, WA
WWEEK

Mayor Ted Wheeler Is Still Banned From Jojo

From its Southeast food truck to owner Justin Hintze’s social media presence to its bustling new location in the Pearl, Jojo is a quintessential Portland restaurant. Unless you happen to be the mayor of the Portland. Soon after the restaurant opened in September, Hintze put up a flyer with...
PORTLAND, OR
tourcounsel.com

Fubonn Shopping Center | Grocery store in Portland, Oregon

The Fubonn Shopping Center is an enclosed shopping mall in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood of Portland, Oregon, in the United States. The mall claims to be the largest Asian mall in Oregon and lists 29 stores as tenants in November 2011. The mall is located at SE 82nd Avenue and SE...
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

OPINION: Gunfire in rural unincorporated Washington County

The Washington County neighborhood where I live is subjected to the sound of gunfire on a frequent basis. It is not unusual to hear multiple shots ring out in quick succession. Some days, it begins as early as 7 am and continues on and off throughout the day. Family members who came to our home on Christmas morning heard gunfire as they drove up the road. Shots also rang out...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Associated Press

Famed Portland goats let loose in protest of homeless sweep

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A herd of city goats well-known in Portland, Oregon, were temporarily set free Tuesday morning in what appeared to be an act of protest against a planned sweep of a nearby homeless encampment. The fence of the goats’ enclosure in north Portland was cut, allowing them to get out. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that the co-owner of the Belmont Goats nonprofit, Robin Casey, found a note rolled up inside the fence. “In what reality is the comfort of five goats valued over the shelter of more than fifteen people,” the news outlet reported the letter as saying. “So, it’s time for the Belmont Goats to enjoy a little walk in the park.” It was signed by “some anarchists.” Casey said all the escaped goats have been retrieved and appear to be healthy.
PORTLAND, OR
kpic

Nearly 3 lbs. of fentanyl powder found in SUV search at I-5 rest stop

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, Oregon State Police made a drug bust at an Interstate 5 rest area in Marion County. The investigation started at about 10 a.m. when a trooper K-9 team saw something in an SUV at the Santiam Rest area off I-5 that led them to think the driver might be involved in some criminal activity.
MARION COUNTY, OR

