Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total of 55,761 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 105.1% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,100 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

1 DAY AGO