Court of Appeals upholds Tillett order in Brown video case

The N.C. Court of Appeals has upheld a Superior Court judge’s rejection of a petition by news media outlets seeking release of law enforcement camera recordings in the April 2021 shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.

After Brown was shot and killed outside his home in Elizabeth City by three Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies on April 21, 2021, The Daily Advance and a number of other media outlets petitioned for release of the law enforcement camera recordings from the incident.

The petition was rejected at the initial hearing in Pasquotank County Superior Court and a second petition also was rejected. In November 2021 Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett ruled against a third petition, stating the petitioners had failed to “file an action” to get the video released as required under state law.

In a decision announced Tuesday, the N.C. Court of Appeals upheld Tillett’s ruling, finding that forms the companies used to seek the footage’s release were “insufficient.”

Mike Tadych, an attorney representing the media companies that petitioned for the camera footage’s release, said in a statement that he was “surprised” by the court’s ruling.

“Owing to the fact that hundreds — if not thousands — of petitions for release of law enforcement recordings have been filed across the state using forms developed by the Administrative Office of the Courts when the body cam law was passed in 2016, we’re surprised by the Court of Appeals’ finding that the forms are insufficient,” Tadych said.

The attorney said he also found it “highly problematic” that state lawmakers had not provided “adequate guidance” to both those seeking release of police video recordings and the state’s trial and appellate courts who have to respond to the requests. He said it’s important to create some means for the recordings to be released.

“Recognizing our collective experience as to the high value of citizens seeing law enforcement recordings to support the strong public policies in our state for transparency and accountability, we will continue to study the opinion and attempt to discern a path to restore access to and release of recordings made by North Carolina’s law enforcement agencies,” Tadych said.

Brown’s killing by deputies as he drove his car across the yard at his house sparked massive protests for months in Elizabeth City. In June 2022, Brown’s family settled its federal lawsuit against Pasquotank’s sheriff and the three deputies who shot Brown for $3 million.