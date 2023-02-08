Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State earns 18-6 win against Robert Morris in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh- National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerPittsburgh, PA
Two-Time Super Bowl Champion DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
tourcounsel.com
Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills | Shopping center in Pennsylvania
The Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, or simply Pittsburgh Mills, is a super-regional shopping center northeast of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in Frazer Township, along PA Route 28 near its intersection with the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The mall is the second largest shopping complex in Western Pennsylvania and the main retail center for the...
Hill District Federal Credit Union one of few remaining Black-owned banks
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A local Black-owned financial institution has outlasted many others and continues to benefit the community after more than half a century. Between 1888 and 1934, there were 134 Black-owned banks that served the black community, nationwide. Today, only 19 remain. Two are in Pennsylvania, including one in the Hill District."We have no mortgage, we have no debt, we are completely self-sufficient. We are not depending on external services or resources to sustain us. We depend on our people 100 percent," said Hill District Federal Credit Union CEO Richard Witherspoon.In fact, according to Witherspoon, the Hill District Federal...
New guidelines from Pa. commission could end battle reenactments at certain sites
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A new decision by a state commission could spell the end of battle reenactments at certain Pennsylvania historical sites, including one in Westmoreland County. Depending on who you speak to, the new state guidelines are either eliminating history for the sake of political correctness or making the reenactments more genuine by having native peoples play the roles their long-lost relatives did in real life.The Battle of Bushy Run reenactment at the historic site just outside of Jeannette shows British soldiers ambushed by a group of Native Americans representing various local tribes. "They've been doing this for over 40...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Austin Davis makes history as Pennsylvania’s first Black Lieutenant Governor
AUSTIN DAVIS, left, was sworn-in as Pennsylvania’s first Black Lieutenant Governor on Jan. 17. By his side is the state’s Second Lady, Blayre Holmes Davis, Austin Davis’ wife. Lee Street. In McKeesport. That’s where Austin Davis lived, going to and from McKeesport Area High School as an...
wtae.com
Huge pothole damaging cars in Monroeville
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A huge pothole on a road that leads to several businesses off William Penn Highway in Monroeville has damaged several cars. One woman said she's been trying to find out who's responsible for patching it up, but she hit a dead end. Now Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has been pounding the pavement to get her answers.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Pair of once-popular businesses shutter in South Hills
The Route 19 corridor of the South Hills has lost a once-popular dining destination, and will be bidding adieu to a longtime retailer a mile-and- a-half away. BRGR, a gourmet hamburger restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, has closed at Galleria of Mt. Lebanon after an eight-year run. And a short jaunt to the east, Bed Bath & Beyond in Village Square is one of three area stores the company is shutting down.
pittsburghbeautiful.com
9 Must Try Foods Pittsburgh is Famous For
Taste the Flavors of Pittsburgh: 9 Must-Try Foods From the Steel City. Pittsburgh is a city with a long and storied history, and its cuisine is just as unique as its culture. The foods of Pittsburgh are a reflection of its diverse population, with influences from Eastern European immigrants, African-Americans, and the city’s industrial past. From sandwiches to salads to noodles, there’s something for everyone in the Steel City. Here are 10 must-try Pittsburgh foods you won’t want to miss.
wbut.com
Two New Game Wardens Come To Butler
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has added 18 new wardens to their ranks including two stationed locally. Beaver Falls native Drew Barger and Lewis Run native Taylor Gunderson will both be working in Butler County. Both men completed 44 weeks of training beginning in March of last year as part of...
Cash 5 ticket worth $200k sold locally
It’s been nearly a month since southwestern Pennsylvania has a big lottery winner. That all changed on Thursday when someone in Leechburg hit the Cash 5 jackpot to win $200,000.
A Tale of Two Malls: Johnstown Galleria, Logan Valley Mall taking new approach in changing landscape
(WTAJ) — What used to be suburban staples, where shoppers had a nearly unlimited selection, teenagers had a hub to socialize after school and hundreds of people had a place to work, have become long forgotten, leaving many cold-shouldered and others neglected. The American mall, once known as the ultimate center for anything and everything […]
Braeburn steelworkers to vote on another labor union representation since new owner 'doesn't recognize' first one
Although they already are represented by the United Steelworkers, Braeburn Alloy Steel employees in Lower Burrell are taking the unusual step of voting Feb. 23 for a labor union to represent them for contract negotiations. A new owner, G.O. Carlson Inc. of Oil City, took over Braeburn last year. The...
Nurse hopes to fill community need by opening laundromat in New Kensington
A skating rink and a drive-in movie theater were on Raymone Thomas’ list of business ventures she considered pursuing in New Kensington. Ultimately, she settled on a laundromat. Seeing other skating rinks close in the area made her wonder whether one could work. She also worried about liability, safety...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $200,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Westmoreland County.
Mayor Gainey holds town hall, speaks with residents on current state of Downtown Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey held a town hall on Thursday to speak with residents on the current state of Downtown Pittsburgh.
wtae.com
Nurse with long COVID-19 fired from job at jail, facing wait for disability
PITTSBURGH — Millions of workers fighting long Covid are struggling to keep their job or collect disability. That includes an Allegheny County Jail employee who was fired while living with long COVID-19 that she got at the jail. Michelle Breninghouse contracted COVID-19 in January 2021 while working as a...
wtae.com
Allegheny County may charge Pittsburgh officers in Jim Rogers case if feds don't, DA Zappala says
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala says federal authorities are still looking into the circumstances of the death of Jim Rogers. Rogers was the homeless man who died after being repeatedly tasered by Pittsburgh police during his arrest. Officers were responding to a call about an alleged theft of a bicycle.
Greensburg eyes left-turn lane, gateway sign as work moves ahead for Main Street GetGo store
Crews continued work this week to demolish the former Family Video store in Greensburg and move earth at the site to prepare for construction of a new GetGo convenience store and gas station. The store is expected to occupy about 5,500 square feet along South Main Street, near the intersection...
Ex-Steelers tight end Vance McDonald's Ligonier-area retreat lists for $5.5 million
When former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald and his wife, Kendi, were hunting for a place to live and also to serve visitors as a spiritual retreat, they thought they’d found a little piece of heaven on earth in Ligonier Township. “Kendi and I are both Christians, and...
Crisis training to prepare Pittsburgh retail, restaurant workers to deal with overdose, mental health issues
Pittsburgh City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to create a training program catered to restaurant and retail workers who want to learn how to handle people experiencing crises. Introduced by Councilwoman Deb Gross, D-Highland Park, the measure will create a training program through the city’s Office of Community Health and...
kidsburgh.org
It’s syrup season: 9 sweet maple syrup events in Pittsburgh and around Western PA
Photo above by Patrick Tomasso used by permission via Unsplash. Did you ever consider, while pouring maple syrup over a buttery stack of pancakes, that it takes about 10 gallons of sap to produce just one quart of pure maple syrup? Families in Western Pa. can learn all about the science of maple sugaring, sample maple treats and see the sap being boiled down into that sweet, sweet syrup. You’ll find lots of cool maple syrup events in Pittsburgh and around our region this time of year — and nearly all of them are free.
