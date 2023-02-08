ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

News Talk KIT

88 Unsolved Missing Persons in Washington. Have You Seen Them?

Every day, someone goes missing in Washington, Oregon, and California. Sometimes, some of these instances are quickly solved, perhaps a miscommunication, and the person that was once believed to have gone missing returns home. But all too often, years may pass, without the slighted word of the mother, father, sister, brother, or friend who is gone, but not forgotten. The worry and the anguish continue for families who are left desperately wondering.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Is the Next Washington Daylight Savings Change Our Last?

The Last Daylight Savings Time Switch for Washington State?. 2019, the Washington State legislature passed a law ending daylight savings, so what gives?. Ok, maybe not everyone hates it, but almost everyone hates switching twice every year. Every daylight savings, the population struggles with either falling asleep or waking up...
WASHINGTON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Pay raises for Washington state elected officials finalized for 2023 and 2024

(The Center Square) – A pay boost for all statewide elected officials has been finalized by the Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials. Under the salary schedule, the governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, superintendent of public instruction, insurance commissioner, commissioner of public lands, and all state legislators would get a 4% cost of living salary increase starting July 1, with another 3% raise going into effect on July 1, 2024.
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

WA Capital Budget Writers Facing Unique Challenges

Lawmakers in Olympia have already been putting in long hours as they work to create the state's capital budget for the next biennium. Twelfth District Rep. Mike Steele (R) of Chelan says the process for drafting the capital budget is different than Washington's other budgets due to its less-partisan committee.
OLYMPIA, WA
Michelle Northrop

Democrats for Washington State Legislature propose "Universal Civic Duty Voting" a bill to make voting legally required

Democrats in the Washington State Legislature are backing a new proposal to make voting in elections mandatory. Senate Bill (SB) 5209 would require that every eligible voter either register to vote or obtain a waiver from the obligation to register to vote. No excuse is required for a waiver from the obligation to register to vote and waivers would be permanent unless withdrawn by registering to vote under any allowed method.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Lawmakers consider bill to stop employers ‘unjustly’ searching vehicles

Factory workers are telling state lawmakers that their vehicles are being ‘unjustly’ searched by their employers and are asking for a new bill to prevent this. Under Washington state law, employees have some privacy protections, but the Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) said there are no statutes or rules regarding workplace searches, including an employee’s vehicle parked on an employer’s property.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Car thefts on the rise in Puget Sound region

SEATTLE — In King and Pierce counties there were an average of 81 vehicles stolen a day in January, according to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. In 2022, the task force reports that there were more than 45,000 vehicles reported stolen. A retired Federal Way man told...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
gograysharbor.com

1600 State EBT Cardholders Targeted By Fraudsters

Washington’s Department of Social and Health Services reports more than 16-hundred state EBT cardholders have been targeted by fraudsters including here in Grays Harbor and Pacific counties. The department says so far this year, it has seen 272 cardholders with unauthorized transactions totaling more than 160-thousand dollars in stolen food and cash benefits. Federal agriculture officials are seeing an alarming rise in SNAP benefit theft across the nation.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA

