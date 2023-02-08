Read full article on original website
Related
KING-5
Seniors fight meal tax at retirement communities
The state Department of Revenue has been taxing every meal served in retirement communities across Washington. In Mount Vernon that's 8.9%.
The Biggest Gold Nugget Ever Found in Washington State Will Wow You
What's The Biggest Gold Nugget Ever Found In Washington State?. In the late 1800s, gold prospectors flocked to the state of Washington in search of their fortunes and yes massive gold nuggets have been found in Washington State before. The Largest Unrecorded Gold Nugget Would Be Worth $41,000 Today In...
88 Unsolved Missing Persons in Washington. Have You Seen Them?
Every day, someone goes missing in Washington, Oregon, and California. Sometimes, some of these instances are quickly solved, perhaps a miscommunication, and the person that was once believed to have gone missing returns home. But all too often, years may pass, without the slighted word of the mother, father, sister, brother, or friend who is gone, but not forgotten. The worry and the anguish continue for families who are left desperately wondering.
Washington state prisons look to hire former inmate at six-figure salary to help foster 'inclusive culture'
Washington State’s Department of Corrections is looking for a formerly incarcerated individual to work on the agency's executive leadership team, which pays a six-figure salary.
Washington State Senate Committee approves bill to make drug possession a gross misdemeanor
The Washington State Senate Committee on Law and Justice approved a bill to make drug possession a gross misdemeanor. The Legislature is moving forward with Senate Bill 5536 and the bill is referred to the Ways & Means Committee.
Washington gas prices begin to rise again. Here’s what Whatcom County is seeing
Here’s where you can find the most affordable gas prices near you, and how prices compare in Washington state and Vancouver, B.C.
Is the Next Washington Daylight Savings Change Our Last?
The Last Daylight Savings Time Switch for Washington State?. 2019, the Washington State legislature passed a law ending daylight savings, so what gives?. Ok, maybe not everyone hates it, but almost everyone hates switching twice every year. Every daylight savings, the population struggles with either falling asleep or waking up...
Chronicle
Washington Bill Would Lead to Standards for Police Dogs to Be Trained to Find Fentanyl
The war against the use of illegal fentanyl will get some extra help in the future from drug sniffing dogs trained to detect the substance. That’s the intent of House Bill 1635, introduced by Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale. The bill instructs the Criminal Justice Training Commission to develop model standards for training the police dogs.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Pay raises for Washington state elected officials finalized for 2023 and 2024
(The Center Square) – A pay boost for all statewide elected officials has been finalized by the Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials. Under the salary schedule, the governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, superintendent of public instruction, insurance commissioner, commissioner of public lands, and all state legislators would get a 4% cost of living salary increase starting July 1, with another 3% raise going into effect on July 1, 2024.
KXLY
WA bill aims to put further restrictions on who can buy guns in the state
OLYMPIA, Wash. -- A new push for gun reform in Washington is now making its way though the legislature. Some lawmakers want to place more requirements on people who can buy guns, and the transferring process.
610KONA
WA Capital Budget Writers Facing Unique Challenges
Lawmakers in Olympia have already been putting in long hours as they work to create the state's capital budget for the next biennium. Twelfth District Rep. Mike Steele (R) of Chelan says the process for drafting the capital budget is different than Washington's other budgets due to its less-partisan committee.
Democrats for Washington State Legislature propose "Universal Civic Duty Voting" a bill to make voting legally required
Democrats in the Washington State Legislature are backing a new proposal to make voting in elections mandatory. Senate Bill (SB) 5209 would require that every eligible voter either register to vote or obtain a waiver from the obligation to register to vote. No excuse is required for a waiver from the obligation to register to vote and waivers would be permanent unless withdrawn by registering to vote under any allowed method.
‘Officers collapsed from aerosolized fentanyl’: Concerns over K-9s not trained to detect the drug
While fentanyl overdoses soar to record levels, concerns have grown over the fact that police K-9s in Washington aren’t actually trained to detect the drug. This week state representatives discussed House Bill 1635, which calls for police K-9s to be trained to detect fentanyl. “Fentanyl is an epidemic at...
KING-5
Washington state Senate passes bill to repeal advisory votes
The legislation moves onto the House. If approved, it would also require legislative staff to work with state officials to create a primer on state finances.
Lawmakers consider bill to stop employers ‘unjustly’ searching vehicles
Factory workers are telling state lawmakers that their vehicles are being ‘unjustly’ searched by their employers and are asking for a new bill to prevent this. Under Washington state law, employees have some privacy protections, but the Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) said there are no statutes or rules regarding workplace searches, including an employee’s vehicle parked on an employer’s property.
Is Washington State Saying “No More” to Daylight Savings?
When Is Daylight Saving Time In 2023 For Washington State?. If you’re a resident of Washington State, you may have heard about the Sunshine Protection Act. When Do We "Spring Forward" For Daylight Saving Time In Washington State. This act seeks to keep daylight saving time all year round...
Proposed bill would limit overtime pay for farmworkers in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state lawmakers heard public testimony Thursday over a bill that would allow employers to choose up to 12 weeks each year when farm workers could work up to 50 hours without getting paid overtime wages. The proposed legislation comes weeks after SB 5172, passed in...
Study shows thousands of students unaccounted for in Washington public schools
Researchers found that Washington has the sixth highest number of “missing” students in the nation.
Car thefts on the rise in Puget Sound region
SEATTLE — In King and Pierce counties there were an average of 81 vehicles stolen a day in January, according to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. In 2022, the task force reports that there were more than 45,000 vehicles reported stolen. A retired Federal Way man told...
gograysharbor.com
1600 State EBT Cardholders Targeted By Fraudsters
Washington’s Department of Social and Health Services reports more than 16-hundred state EBT cardholders have been targeted by fraudsters including here in Grays Harbor and Pacific counties. The department says so far this year, it has seen 272 cardholders with unauthorized transactions totaling more than 160-thousand dollars in stolen food and cash benefits. Federal agriculture officials are seeing an alarming rise in SNAP benefit theft across the nation.
Comments / 0