ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 10

Honest Lee
2d ago

I don't want to go off track, but this is yet another example of a government made epidemic. This is no different than when the government controls the production & blames the public for it's use. THIS IS THE WAR ON DRUGS & IT'S VERY MUCH ALIVE

Reply(2)
4
Brenda Jackson
2d ago

it really sucks. I'm back in school and didn't realize how much it really helped until I didn't have it for the past week. my dr had to resort to changing to a different form of the pill and for my second dose she had to put me on another med altogether. I found 1 pharmacy out of 20 I called that had 1 dose in but in a different form, extended release instead of immediate. it was insane and the patient is the one stuck doing all of the work to find a pharmacy that is willing to tell you if they have it in stock.

Reply(1)
3
Related
AOL Corp

The Adderall shortage has been 'absolute hell' for adults and kids. Here’s what doctors say patients can do.

A few weeks ago, Sheletta Brundidge got a call from her son Andrew’s high school informing her that his daily medication had run out. The 16-year-old has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and takes Adderall to control it. But when Brundidge went to refill it, her pharmacy was out of the drug. “The closest one that was available was over in St. Paul, Minn.,” she tells Yahoo Life. “That’s a whole other city!”
msn.com

Vaccine called 'game changer' in fight against opioid addiction

(NewsNation) - Researchers say they have developed a vaccine that can prevent the effects of fentanyl, calling it a "game-changer" in the fight against opioid addiction. In a statement from the University of Houston, researchers suggest the "breakthrough discovery" blocks the drug's ability to enter the brain, thus eliminating the drug's "high."
Healthline

How Do Adderall and Meth (Methamphetamine) Differ?

While Adderall is similar to “meth,” they aren’t identical chemicals. Methamphetamine can be used to treat ADHD but only under careful doctor supervision. Prescriptions for drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are on the rise in the United States. According to the data, amphetamines have...
legalexaminer.com

Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk

Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
MARYLAND STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Don’t smoke pot if you’re old, experts warn

(WTVO) — Health experts are warning Baby Boomers they can’t smoke marijuana the way they used to in the ’60s, as more seniors using cannabis and ending up in the emergency room. “They think they know from the sixties and seventies, I know how to do marijuana,” said Harris Stratyner, Clinical Associate Professor of Psychology […]
CNET

Two Eye Drop Brands Recalled Over Infection Risk

Some artificial tears, or eye drops for dry eyes, are linked to a multistate investigation into a cluster of infections that have resulted in vision loss, hospitalization and one death, according to a Wednesday alert for health care providers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Thursday,...
scitechdaily.com

High Blood Pressure Medication Shown To Slow Aging and Extend Lifespan

Researchers have discovered that the hypertension drug rilmenidine can extend lifespan and slow aging. New research findings, published on January 20 in the journal Aging Cell, show that animals treated with rilmenidine, currently used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure), at young and older ages increase lifespan and improve health markers, mimicking the effects of caloric restriction. Rilmenidine, which is a prescription medication, is marketed under the brand names Albarel, Hyperium, Iterium, and Tenaxum.
iWriteTee

The Diabetes Medication Shortage

Is Ozempic misuse becoming our next medication and healthcare crisis?. Is the trendy abuse and misuse of diabetic drugs like Ozempic similar to the opioid crisis?. Many diabetics are waiting for or being denied life-saving medications like Ozempic to help lower their blood sugar levels (A1C) and lose weight because Tik Tok influencers are using it as a diet fad and quick weight loss drug. This is frustrating, dangerous, and way too similar to the opioid epidemic where privileged people with money had access to concierge doctors who wrote on-demand prescriptions for the customer’s choice of painkillers versus helping actual patients that needed them.
WNYT

Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency

Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
The Independent

Patients taking antidepressants can become less sensitive to rewards – research

Commonly-prescribed antidepressants can make patients become less sensitive to rewards – affecting a key behavioural learning process that can lead to emotional dullness, according to scientists.Researchers have found that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, can affect reinforcement learning, which allows people to learn from their actions and their environment.These drugs work by targeting the body’s “feel-good” chemical known as serotonin, which carries messages between nerve cells in the brain.A widely-reported SSRI side effects is “blunting”, where patients say they feel emotionally dull and are not able to respond with the same level of enjoyment that they normally would.The experts...
Benzinga

Is Getting High In 10 Minutes Without The Respiratory Health Risks Possible? Company Clams It Is With New THC Oral Spray

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. PBIO announced results from initial consumer focus group testing of a THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray prepared using PBI's Ultra Shear Technology platform. Preparation of the THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray was completed by PBI's California-based partner companies, including Crème De Canna. John B. Hollister, PBI's director of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Saltine Crackers might be good for what is ailing you

Sometimes in life, it can be something simple that makes all the difference like drinking more water to prevent urinary tract infections or eating more veggies and fruits to increase fiber intake. These simple choices may save money from being spent on prescription meds and a doctor or hospital visit. There is one inexpensive food product that is found in most homes that may be the answer for some things that cause you discomfort and it's saltine crackers AKA soda crackers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy