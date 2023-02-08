ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argentina launch quadruple country bid to host World Cup 2030 with Uruguay part of bid to make 100th anniversary

By Martin Lipton
 3 days ago
SOUTH America’s four nation bid to host the 2030 World Cup has been formally launched in Buenos Aires.

Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile have joined forces in a bid to mark the centenary of the first tournament in 2030.

Argentina are part of a four country South American bid to hos World Cup 2030 Credit: EPA

All games in that first World Cup were played in the Uruguayan capital Montevideo.

The planned bid would see the Final played in the same Estadio Centenario as in 1930.

South American confederation head Alejandro Dominguez said: “The 2030 World Cup is not just one more version.

“It deserves a celebration and recognition to mark 100 years of the tournament.

“Fifa has the chance to demonstrate a gesture of greatness and award the World Cup to the place where it originated.”

Europe’s candidate is a joint bid by Spain and Portugal.

There are some games also planned in Ukraine.

But the biggest rivalry for the South Americans is likely to come from the Saudi Arabian campaign.

That also currently includes Egypt and Greece.

That Saudi bid is set for unofficial backing from Fifa President Gianni Infantino.

