Idaho House, Senate GOP leaders reach an agreement over JFAC’s voting process
Idaho legislative leaders announced late Thursday that they have reached an agreement for how the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee conducts its votes. The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, or JFAC, is the powerful committee that writes each element of the state’s budget. Unlike most committees, JFAC includes 10 members each from the Idaho House of Representatives and the […] The post Idaho House, Senate GOP leaders reach an agreement over JFAC’s voting process appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Nampa Gateway Center | Shopping mall in Idaho
Nampa Gateway Center is a lifestyle center located in Nampa, Idaho, United States. The center is owned by RCG Ventures and is anchored by CircusTrix Idaho, Crunch Fitness, Edwards Cinemas, J. C. Penney, Shoe Carnival, and WinCo Foods. The shopping center opened August 3, 2007 with the opening of the...
Idaho health committee chair says Medicaid expansion repeal bill is just to open ‘discussion’
One of Idaho’s health-policy lawmakers on Friday proposed repealing the state’s Medicaid expansion law — going against his own recommendation to the Idaho Legislature, to keep the program mostly untouched for now. Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, who chairs the House Health and Welfare Committee, said his intent is to open a discussion about Medicaid’s […] The post Idaho health committee chair says Medicaid expansion repeal bill is just to open ‘discussion’ appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho Legislature introduces bill to ban local governments from restricting natural gas
Idaho Rep. Sage Dixon is carrying a new bill that would ban cities, counties and other local units of government from placing restrictions on natural gas and propane to fight climate change and greenhouse gas emissions. “This is a bill that addresses an instance that has been growing across the nation —and we just saw […] The post Idaho Legislature introduces bill to ban local governments from restricting natural gas appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho legislator introduces new bills to remove hospital tax exemptions
A first-year legislator is pushing a new bill in the Idaho Legislature that would give local county commissions the authority to remove the property tax exemptions in place for hospitals. Rep. Josh Tanner, R-Eagle, also is sponsoring a second new bill that would immediately remove the property tax exemption for a hospital’s outlying administrative and […] The post Idaho legislator introduces new bills to remove hospital tax exemptions appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Eviction court hearings increasing in Ada and Canyon counties
BOISE, Idaho — Fighting the housing crisis in the Treasure Valley takes a team like the one at Jesse Tree — a local non-profit working to keep people facing eviction in their homes. But lately, more people in Ada and Canyon counties need help. Morgan DeCarl, Jesse Tree...
Idaho OBGYN suspended after video of ‘inappropriate’ comments about patients
NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — An Idaho gynecologist was suspended by her Treasure Valley employer Friday after a video that circulated online showed her at a bar insulting her patients in a profanity-laced tirade. OGA, a women’s health center with multiple locations, said it has suspended obstetrics and gynecology specialist...
ODOT monitoring land slide adjacent to I-84 west of Ontario
ONTARIO – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) The Oregon Department of Transportation is monitoring an active slide that was discovered recently adjacent to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 near milepost 359.3 (17 miles west of Ontario). A 200-yard-long, 100-yard-wide by 30-foot-deep crescent shaped cut was created above the roadway when gravity and soil conditions cause the hillside to move. The slide appears to be stable. This could change at any time.
Who needs D.C. pundits? Hear what these Idaho students have to say about the State of the Union.
It wasn’t just inside-the-beltway pundits who were deconstructing Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. In fact, two Boise High School students who are diving into domestic and world politics during their senior year, were also listening intently to President Joseph Biden’s address to Congress and the nation. But instead of politics, their big takeaways were more “kitchen table” issues.
You Won’t Believe How Many Idahoans Support Gay Marriage
Same-sex marriage in Idaho has been legally recognized since October 15, 2014. That's right. Gay marriage has been a thing in Idaho for almost a decade, and to be very clear, we're here for it. Oddly enough, not everyone is. It happens often enough that we'll share an article about...
Report: Idaho Teachers Not To Tell Parents About Gender Choices
According to a new national report, Idaho teachers are not required to inform parents of students transitioning from one gender to another. The policy that is in effect in some Idaho schools actually requires Idaho educators not to notify the parent if a student comes to school and identifies as a different gender. If a teacher does contact a parent, they could face disciplinary actions, including losing their job.
18 Idaho Cities That Are Home to More Transplants Than Natives
It’s with some hesitation that we make this comparison, but life in Idaho is slowly becoming a real-life representation of the Dr. Suess classic, The Sneetches. Not familiar with the story? Long story short, there’s a group of yellow creatures called Sneetches that live on a beach. Some of those Sneetches have stars on their bellies. The star-bellied Sneetches act like they’re superior and treat the Sneetches without stars like they are less than others. A guy rolls into town with a machine that can give the non-star-bellied Sneetches stars so they can roll with the in-crowd. Of course, those stars come with a price.
Nampa OB/GYN suspended over video making 'hurtful and inappropriate' statements
NAMPA, Idaho — An OB/GYN who works mainly out of OGA's Nampa clinic was suspended because of a 'video circulating.' of her making 'hurtful and inappropriate statements,' according to OGA. According to her company profile, Dr. Rachel Oliver is joined the OGA team in January of 2017. OGA released...
21 Food Destinations That Are No Longer at Boise Towne Square Mall
If you search through YouTube, you’ll find dozens and dozens of videos of “Dead Malls” from around the country. While Boise Towne Square Mall isn’t quite what it was on opening day in October 1988, these videos show you that all things considered…our mall’s actually doing pretty well!
A Third Idaho Bed, Bath and Beyond Location Is Closing for Good
Things keep getting bleaker for what used to be a home goods juggernaut. Just a week after the company announced its latest round of closure, they updated the closure list again. Many analysts believed thought the company was inching toward restructuring its debt through bankruptcy after defaulting on its loans...
Idaho Amazon warehouse cited by OSHA
The U.S. Department of Labor announced on Wednesday that Amazon exposed workers to unsafe conditions and ergonomic hazards at three warehouses, including the one in Nampa. At all the locations, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found workers were exposed to a high risk of lower back injuries and other musculoskeletal disorders, related to the high amount employees had to lift items, the heavy weight of the items, workers awkwardly contorting themselves to lift items and long hours required to complete assigned tasks. ...
Sarah Wondra to remain in state hospital, per request from Idaho Health and Welfare
PAYETTE, Idaho — Sarah Wondra, the woman charged with the failure to report the death of missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, will remain in a state hospital per a request by Idaho Health and Welfare. In Payette County Court on Monday, Judge Brian Lee said that IDHW requested Wondra...
One Person Dead After Vehicles Collide at Southern Idaho Intersection
MERIDIAN - Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Thursday in southern Idaho, in Canyon County. A 2014 Ford F150 pickup, driven by a 64-year-old male from Caldwell, was traveling northbound on Friends Road. A 2009 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by a 27-year-old male from Meridian, was traveling westbound on Lower Pleasant Ridge Road. The Volkswagen failed to yield at a stop sign and struck the Ford in the intersection of Friends Road and Lower Pleasant Ridge Road. Both vehicles came to rest off the northwest corner of the intersection.
High school teacher, coach killed in crash near Greenleaf
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A 65-year-old woman from Caldwell died Thursday evening after she and a man were thrown from a pickup just south of Greenleaf, Idaho State Police said. A Facebook post from Greenleaf Friends Academy indicates the woman was the school's girls volleyball and basketball coach, Loma Bittick.
Car crash in Canyon County claims one life, sends two to hospital
CALDWELL, Idaho — Idaho State Police reports a crash that occurred February 9, at approximately 5:15 p.m. in Canyon County claimed the life of one driver and sent two others to the hospital. A 2014 Ford F150 pickup, driven by a 64-year-old male, from Caldwell, Idaho, was traveling northbound...
