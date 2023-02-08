Kenilworth's David Brearley High School Inducts New Class into National Honor Society

KENILWORTH, NJ - David Brearley High School National Honor Society chapter inducted its newest class at the Westwood in Garwood Jan 30. To be accepted to the distinguished society students must demonstrate that they are outstanding in all four pillars: scholarship, character, leadership, and service.

Scholarship is a commitment to learning and membership is invitation-only and a specific honor. Members of the National Honor Society must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.65 or higher.

The following students were inducted into the society:

Antonia Bentivegna

Gianna Bentivegna

Nina Borg

Olivia Camarinha

Madison Carey

Miriam Da Silva Pereira

Angelina Danubio

Carolina DeVargas

Sebastian Diaz Suyo

Uduak Essiet

Alivia Figueiredo

Ariana Flores

Alexander Jankiewicz

Kate Kepuladze

Angelina Matos

Midgee Milord

Gabriella Mongioi

Gabriel Moran

Sophia Palmadessa

Jessica Sanchez

Kaitlyn Shirley

Nand Shah

Bianca Sode

Amanda Tyra

Josandreina Valero Beleno

Brianna Yadimarco

Current Members of the NHS:

Diego Bendezu Castillo

Alex Burns

Esther Carvalho

Milan Clear

Cristiana Emerson

Ashley Barcelo Fernandez

Anabela Flosa

Ryan Gensch

Abigail George

Liz Gonzalez

Colleen Hannon

Sophia Huisacayna

Maeve Kessler

Kristy Leiva

Vaughn Marranca

Cara Ortiz

Luke Padula

Madison Pierce

Camyla Quinalia

Ryan Rafter

Karla Ramirez Gil

Gianna Scuderi

Alyssa Sousa

Casey Willis

Congratulations to all!

