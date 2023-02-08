Kenilworth's David Brearley High School Inducts New Class into National Honor Society
KENILWORTH, NJ - David Brearley High School National Honor Society chapter inducted its newest class at the Westwood in Garwood Jan 30. To be accepted to the distinguished society students must demonstrate that they are outstanding in all four pillars: scholarship, character, leadership, and service.
Scholarship is a commitment to learning and membership is invitation-only and a specific honor. Members of the National Honor Society must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.65 or higher.
The following students were inducted into the society:
Antonia Bentivegna
Gianna Bentivegna
Nina Borg
Olivia Camarinha
Madison Carey
Miriam Da Silva Pereira
Angelina Danubio
Carolina DeVargas
Sebastian Diaz Suyo
Uduak Essiet
Alivia Figueiredo
Ariana Flores
Alexander Jankiewicz
Kate Kepuladze
Angelina Matos
Midgee Milord
Gabriella Mongioi
Gabriel Moran
Sophia Palmadessa
Jessica Sanchez
Kaitlyn Shirley
Nand Shah
Bianca Sode
Amanda Tyra
Josandreina Valero Beleno
Brianna Yadimarco
Current Members of the NHS:
Diego Bendezu Castillo
Alex Burns
Esther Carvalho
Milan Clear
Cristiana Emerson
Ashley Barcelo Fernandez
Anabela Flosa
Ryan Gensch
Abigail George
Liz Gonzalez
Colleen Hannon
Sophia Huisacayna
Maeve Kessler
Kristy Leiva
Vaughn Marranca
Cara Ortiz
Luke Padula
Madison Pierce
Camyla Quinalia
Ryan Rafter
Karla Ramirez Gil
Gianna Scuderi
Alyssa Sousa
Casey Willis
Congratulations to all!
Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net
TAPinto Kenilworth is Kenilworth's only free daily local news source. Sign up for our free daily eNewsletter and “Like” us on Facebook.
TAPinto Kenilworth is free to read, funded entirely by business advertising.
Comments / 0