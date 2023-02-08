Cryptocurrency prices had a mixed week amid elevated risks. Bitcoin price plunged to a low of $21,820, the lowest level since January 20. AI coins like SingularityDAO, Fetch.ai, and Ocean Protocol soared and then plunged. This decline was also in line with that of American stocks, including the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 indices. Here are the top crypto price predictions for some of the top coins like Hedera Hashgraph, Vibrate (VIB), and Oasis Network (ROSE).

1 DAY AGO