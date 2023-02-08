Read full article on original website
Related
coinjournal.net
Robinhood to buy back Bankman-Fried’s seized 7.6% stake
Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX co-founder Gary Wang bought a 7.6% stake in Robinhood last May. Purchased for close to half a billion, the funds were raised via a loan from sister trading firm Alameda Research. In November, FTX was revealed to be insolvent, after it sent customer assets to Alameda...
coinjournal.net
Fornax Launches Blockchain Version 1.0 with Limited Supply of 20 Million Coins, Smart Contract Support, and Cutting-Edge Technology
Fornax, a new player in the decentralized blockchain world, has announced the launch of its blockchain version 1.0 pre-sale. This version is limited to a total supply of 20 million Fornax Coins and offers investors an opportunity to get in on the ground floor and support the development of this promising blockchain.
coinjournal.net
Kraken move should put crypto industry ‘on notice,’ says Gary Gensler
Gary Gensler says the agency’s action against crypto exchange Kraken yesterday should put people “on notice. He added that crypto companies should take note and come into compliance. The crypto space needs laws to protect the investing public. The crypto space needs regulation, says Gensler. Gary Gensler, the...
coinjournal.net
Crypto price predictions: Hedera (HBAR), Oasis (ROSE), Viberate
Cryptocurrency prices had a mixed week amid elevated risks. Bitcoin price plunged to a low of $21,820, the lowest level since January 20. AI coins like SingularityDAO, Fetch.ai, and Ocean Protocol soared and then plunged. This decline was also in line with that of American stocks, including the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 indices. Here are the top crypto price predictions for some of the top coins like Hedera Hashgraph, Vibrate (VIB), and Oasis Network (ROSE).
coinjournal.net
Most crypto business leaders studied Computer science or MBA, Dan Ashmore tells CNBC
The crypto space was previously more open to people from all fields as the market was still in its early days. Coinjournal’s Dan Ashmore believes that the crypto market is becoming a mainstream financial market and is now dominated by those who studied computer science or had an MBA.
coinjournal.net
ARGO token ticks higher as Peter Wall resigns as CEO of Argo
Peter Wall resignation is the second after the Argo Blockchain acquisition by Galaxy Digital. Peter Wall will remain an adviser to Argo to support the transition. Argo has been conducting a series of changes since late December 2022 when it reported insufficient funds. Leading Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain has announced...
coinjournal.net
Chiliz token declines 7% after rallying to 2-month high on new blockchain launch
Chiliz launched a new layer-1 blockchain that’s EVM-compatible. The price of the native token CHZ rose more than 20% to a two month high above $0.17. Profit taking today has seen it decline over 7% to around $0.15. Chiliz , the blockchain-based platform for fan tokens and leading Web3...
coinjournal.net
MakerDAO to launch Spark lending platform to rival Aave
Aave, a crypto lending platform, is currently one of Ethereum’s largest DeFi products. MakerDAO, on the other hand, facilitates the generation of DAI stablecoin. MakerDAO is planning to launch a crypto lending platform called Spark Lend to rival Aave. MakerDAO, the DAO of the giant decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol...
coinjournal.net
Things to consider when choosing your trading platform
Choosing a good trading platform is one of the first steps to crypto investing. Check local laws and find out if the platform is regulated or complies with set requirements. Decide what type of trader you are and assess your technical skills. Trading platforms allow traders to manage their trades,...
coinjournal.net
SEC could scrap crypto staking, Coinbase CEO reveals
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted saying The SEC could ban crypto staking. Armstrong however said that crypto staking is an essential innovation in crypto. The revelation was met with criticism from Charles Hoskinson who said Ethereum staking is problematic. The co-founder and CEO of Coinbase Brian Armstrong earlier today tweeted...
coinjournal.net
Aave deploys GHO stablecoin on Ethereum’s Goerli testnet
Aave has joined the space of DeFi protocols that have released their own native stablecoins. The GHO stablecoin is not live on Ethereum’s testnet. The GHO mainnet is however yet to be launched awaiting community discussion and approval. Leading crypto decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, Aave, has successfully deployed its...
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin exchnage LocalBitcoins is shutting down
LocalBitcoins to shut down peer-to-peer (P2P) crypto platform. Finland-based Bitcoin trading service has been in operation for over 10 years. The team cites a difficult crypto winter for the reason the exchange is calling it a day. LocalBitcoins, a peer-to-peer (P2P) cryptocurrency exchange that counts as one of the oldest...
coinjournal.net
MakerDAO integrates Chainlink automation to enhance DAI stability
MakerDAO’s integration of Chainlink extends on the Maker’s automated system Keeper Network. The automation will help stabilise the DAI infrastructure, including via updates on price and the debt ceiling. An proposal over the integration passed in a governance vote by Maker (MKR) holders. MakerDAO has onboarded Chainlink’s decentralised...
coinjournal.net
Long-term Bitcoin holders at all-time high, but price not cooperating
Two-thirds of the Bitcoin supply has not moved in over a year. Metrics for percent of supply unmoved in 2+, 3+ and 5+ years also at all-time highs. The average hold period for Bitcoin on-chain is 3.8 years. Despite thesis that dwindling supply will boost price, this has not proved...
coinjournal.net
AshSwap the first stable-swap DEX Launches on MultiversX Mainnet
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, 11th February, 2023, Chainwire. AshSwap, the first stable-swap DEX on the MultiversX blockchain (previously Elrond Network), is officially launching on the MultiversX mainnet on February 17. The DEX will seamlessly bridge critical DeFi functions and provide tighter spreads with a fraction of the liquidity on MultiversX.
coinjournal.net
Hut 8 just announced a merger with US Bitcoin: here’s what we know
Hut 8 to merge with US Bitcoin to diversify revenue streams. Mining potential of the combined company will be 5.6 EH/s. Hut 8 Mining Corp stock ended slightly down on Wednesday. Hut 8 Mining Corp ended slightly in the red on Wednesday after revealing plans to merge with US Bitcoin...
coinjournal.net
Venom Blockchain partners with DAO Maker to incubate web3 startups
Venom Blockchain and DAO Maker want to incubate web3 startups focused on real-world use cases. DAO Maker CEO Christoph Zaknun has been named an advisor to Venom Foundation. DAO Maker will actively assist in the development of the Venom ecosystem. Venom Foundation and DAO Maker announce a strategic partnership. Venom...
Comments / 0